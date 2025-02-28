Why Sydney will always be my favourite city - and my honest take on staying at this luxury 5-star hotel

After eight years away, I was thrilled to return to my favourite city, Sydney. I've always been drawn to its energy, from the vibrant city life to the stunning natural beauty that surrounds it. Strolling along the picturesque harbour, with iconic landmarks like the Opera House and Harbour Bridge, never gets old.

The city offers easy access to breathtaking beaches, exciting outdoor adventures like climbing the Harbour Bridge, and scenic ferry rides to spots like Manly. So, when I planned my latest trip, I knew I wanted to be right in the thick of it. The Hilton Sydney proved to be the perfect base.

© Hilton Hotel

Location, location, location

If you're looking to stay in the heart of Sydney, the Hilton Sydney is the ideal spot. Situated on George Street, alongside Town Hall Station and directly opposite the iconic Queen Victoria Building (QVB).

For keen shoppers… the hotel opens onto Pitt Street, Sydney's major shopping district, where you can hit The Strand, The Galeries and the beautiful QVB. Despite this proximity, I was impressed with the lack of noise and fellow tourist intrusion.

For urban explorers, walking to Sydney Harbour Bridge or the Opera House only takes half an hour. Alternatively, via the light rail, you can reach Circular Quay, The Rocks or Chinatown within minutes.

Room style

I stayed in a suite on the upper floors. The room was thoughtfully designed to maximise the views afforded by the central, high-altitude accommodation overlooking the Needle on one side and QVB on the other.

© Justin Nicholas, Hilton Hotel

Clever cut-out wall panels and day/night blinds allow you to flood the room with natural light or shut the world out, depending on your mood.

© Justin Nicholas, Hilton Hotel

A luxurious bathroom featuring his and her sinks and a large jacuzzi with a striking view, courtesy of its floor-to-ceiling window made for an indulgent evening soak, after logging tens of thousands of steps per day.

Food and drink

Glass Brasserie - Glass Brasserie is a wonderful dining experience from start to finish. At the helm is Head Chef Natalie Murphy, whose menu is a true celebration of seasonal, locally sourced produce.

Each dish is crafted with precision. My meal began with a ceviche, elevated by the unexpected but delightful addition of a passionfruit sauce. The roast duck, served with edamame and spring greens was cooked to perfection, with rich flavours balanced by fresh, seasonal accompaniments. And for dessert? The Crème Brûlée was simply a must - the perfect way to end the evening.

No visit to Glass Brasserie would be complete without delving into its impressive wine collection, expertly curated by Head Sommelier Mauro Bortolato. With over 3,500 carefully selected bottles displayed in a stunning floor-to-ceiling wine wall, the selection is impressive.



For breakfast, you will find a generous buffet that offers all the classics - fresh fruits, flaky pastries, artisanal cheeses, hot breakfast staples, and a made-to-order omelette station. Whether you're fuelling up for a day of exploration or a business meeting, the inviting atmosphere makes for a perfect start to the morning.

Marble Bar - one evening, as I was returning to the hotel, I heard the sound of live music from beneath the street. Locating it to a staircase outside the hotel led me beneath the building. Here, I was surprised to find the Marble Bar.

Built in 1893, this is a stunning showcase of Victorian-era opulence, with suitably grand design. It really is a hidden gem The atmosphere was electric, with a live band setting the tone for a night of dancing, cocktails and old-world charm.

What else does Sydney have to offer?

No trip to Sydney is complete without a visit to the world-famous Sydney Opera House. Whether you admire its sail-like design from the harbour or step inside for a guided tour or a world-class performance, it's truly a sight to behold. Stroll along Circular Quay, where ferries take you away to different parts of the city, and enjoy the atmosphere of street performers and waterfront dining.

For thrill-seekers, take on the Harbour Bridge Climb, for panoramic views of the city skyline and sparkling harbour.

Or, if you're like me and prefer to keep your feet on the ground, then a walk through The Rocks, Sydney's oldest neighbourhood, offers a lovely mix of cobbled streets, heritage buildings and lively markets.

Bondi Beach - or the Sydney version of Clapham, where Brits tend to flock - is the place to soak up some beach culture. Whether you're a surfer, a swimmer or a sunbather, it's an unmissable spot.

But if you're willing to travel a little bit further, then head to Palm Beach - the home to Home and Away.

For the ultimate scenic experience, take the Bondi to Coogee Coastal Walk, a breathtaking clifftop trail that winds past dramatic rock formations, secluded beaches and stunning ocean views.

Or, hop on a short ferry ride to Taronga Zoo, where you can meet adorable koalas, kangaroos, and other animals - all with a spectacular harbour backdrop.

For those looking for an alternative to a traditional city-centre stay, West Hotel Sydney, Curio Collection by Hilton offers a little escape just minutes from the heart of the action.

Nestled in the vibrant western district, this boutique-style hotel sits beside Darling Harbour and the trendy Barangaroo precinct, making it an ideal base for both business and leisure travellers. The hotel exudes a chic, contemporary aesthetic, with a lush jungle atrium that provides a tranquil retreat from the city's buzz.

© Paul Gosney

Guests can indulge in sustainable, thoughtfully crafted dishes at Solander Dining and Bar, where locally sourced ingredients take centre stage. With Wynyard Station, ICC Sydney and the Art Gallery of New South Wales all within a ten-minute radius, West Hotel offers a more intimate yet equally luxurious stay in one of Sydney's most dynamic neighbourhoods.