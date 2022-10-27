Inside Andaz Amsterdam Prinsengracht - the 5-star boutique located on the city's most famous canal

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amsterdam is everything you ever imagined and more! With its labyrinthine canals and willowy Dutch-Baroque buildings, it instantly feels like stepping back in time.

Juxtaposed with this backdrop, jolting you back into the present, are the thousands of cyclists whizzing past and the unmistakable whiff of that most notorious of herbs (the Netherlands being the flag-bearer for enacting liberal social laws).

Whether you want to enjoy a brief getaway or a longer, more meaningful trip, Amsterdam is THE place to visit for a memorable experience.

Conveniently situated on one of the four main crescent-shaped canals that form the city centre, Andaz Amsterdam Prinsengracht, a Concept by Hyatt, is easy to get to - just a 30-minute walk from Amsterdam Centraal, the main train station.

For those wanting to tick off some of the biggest tourist attractions, you are in the perfect locale, as the Anne Frank House is literally a ten-minute walk along the same canal. Also nearby are: The Royal Palace on the Dam, De Negen Straatjes (The Nine Streets) shopping quarter, and the iconic Red Light District. Equally, a 15-minute stroll in the opposite direction from the hotel will take you to Museumplein, home to the Rijksmuseum and Van Gogh Museum, among other cultural gems.

The exterior of Andaz Amsterdam Prinsengracht

Each day you'll find yourself wandering along the cobblestoned canal banks, meandering in between the Amsterdammertje - the ubiquitous brown bollards separating the pavements from the road - all the while taking in the view of the myriads of bikes and boats and the rows of quaint townhouses.

You might like to peruse the fashionable boutiques and after a day of shopping, wind down in one of the many cafes and restaurants, sampling some Dutch classics such as Stroopwafel or Broodje Haring (Herring Sandwich).

On arriving at Andaz, you may notice the distinctive red curtains and the sporadic splash of yellow peeking through the windows of each guest room (comfy wingback armchairs) giving the otherwise nondescript building, a hint of the playful character that lies within.

The giant bell-shaped lampshades in the lobby are beautiful

Entering the hotel through a classy white corridor lined with small doors (very Alice in Wonderland), you are instantly whisked away into another world. This leads onto the lobby, the heart of the hotel, which is breathtaking in both dimension and decor. The contemporary, giant bell-shaped lampshades encapsulating more traditional crystal chandeliers, hanging above the reception area, particularly pack a punch. As your eyes follow the pendulum upwards, you realise just how incredibly high the ceiling is. This atrium after all spans multiple storeys - it is longer vertically than horizontally - which adds to the feeling of awe.

Andaz's dark blue seating area and dimmed lights, coupled with downtempo music, gives a chilled and welcoming vibe. Also striking are the bright red, tulip-inspired swivel chairs (a homage of course to the Netherlands' national flower).

A giant statue of the Prince of Lost Dreams (the Prince of Prinsengracht)

Credit goes to renowned Dutch designer, Marcel Wanders, for making the Andaz so visually charming. It would be remiss of me not to mention the giant statues of the Prince of Lost Dreams (the Prince of Prinsengracht), dotted sporadically throughout the hotel. Perfect for an Instagram photo - if you stand beneath his cupped hands, it is said that he will help you remember your most treasured, long-lost dreams!

Rooms

In keeping with the theme of the lobby, each room has been carefully curated to combine the classic with the modern. While the furnishings are sleek and trendy (the beds interestingly have transparent, perspex headboards), the rooms are peppered with references to traditional Dutch symbols.

Each suite has been carefully curated

For instance, each room sports a pair of brightly-coloured, ornamental wooden clogs that hang from the wall and also a motif of three small crosses - a nod to the three Saint Andrew's Crosses depicted on Amsterdam’s flag and coat of arms.

All rooms also come with a feature wall that boasts a giant photographic image called a Connected Polarity (in my case, an artistic amalgam of a large fish head and cutlery) and a collection of vintage books which reference the building's history as a public library.

All rooms come with a feature wall

Sunlight floods the rooms through large windows and if you're lucky, you get a gorgeous view of the Prinsengracht (canal). The open plan combines the sleeping and washing areas in a quirky way - with a boudoir-style, free-standing wash basin made of porcelain in the centre of the bathroom area and the bed just a few feet away.

The spacious shower is separated by a glass door while the toilet is thankfully closed off in a small closet. This in itself is remarkable as the white wallpaper is kookily annotated with Delft Blue pottery-style imagery and writing; so as you sit on the bog, no need to whip out your smartphone - just relax and read the many interesting facts and quotes about Amsterdam.

The white wallpaper is kookily annotated with Delft Blue pottery-style imagery

It also goes without saying, that this five-star establishment spoils you with little luxuries, such as a cheeky bottle of champagne and chocolate-coated strawberries, fluffy bathrobes and slippers for cosiness; and the practical features of well-lit mirrors for grooming oneself and ample shelf space for all the necessary accoutrements of a fabulous weekend away.

Dining & Drinking

The Andaz offers two delicious dining options on the banks of the Prinsengracht Canal. Feast on fresh, seasonal cuisine with a distinctive Dutch twist at Bluespoon Restaurant or sip on some craft cocktails at the Bluespoon Bar. Personally, the highlight of my stay at Andaz was their phenomenal breakfast buffet.

Bluespoon Restaurant is a wonderful social place to meet friends

In the swanky environs of a dark-blue, jazz-vibed dining area, you can sample fried classics of the best quality chicken sausages, mushrooms and scrambled eggs for a hearty start to the day. Alternatively, if you want more healthy fare, items include local cheeses, traditional Dutch pickled herring and smoked salmon, granola, chia seeds, fresh fruit and much more!

The second-best feature of Andaz would hands down be their beautifully designed garden in the central courtyard. Accenting the wide array of artfully arranged plants and shrubs, are features such as a pergola in which you can unwind and escape the hubbub of city life.

The Andaz offers two delicious dining options

A monochrome checkerboard pathway and a gigantic painted wall of edgy art in the background, all contribute to the enchanting nature of this little oasis.

Andaz is the perfect microcosm for Amsterdam's heady mix of the old with the new; the traditional with the quirky and the mythic with the real. A treat for the senses and tonic for the mind, this fabulous hotel does not disappoint.

Book directly via andazamsterdam.com.

