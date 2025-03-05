7 marvellous things to do in London in March to step into spring

Take a VR trip to the Titanic

It feels to me that VR experiences are increasing in production value tenfold year on year. Only last year, I was traversing the pyramids in the very brilliant 'Horizons of Khufu' and although amazing, sporting a heavy backpack with the tech required for the experience did become a little cumbersome.

'Titanic: Echoes From the Past' in Camden, dispenses with a backpack and gives you more freedom as you don only a set of VR googles. You traverse the depths of the bleak Atlantic ocean but you are also whisked back in time to witness the Titanic as it was.

It is a truly incredible experience and expertly produced. One moment, you are walking around the rusting behemoth engines languishing at the bottom of the ocean, then you are back in 1912 watching the same engines power the ship to its sad demise. This is the smart thing however, they are telling a story we are unfamiliar with and celebrating the voyage as opposed to wallowing in the tragedy we are all sadly aware of.

We are taken on the voyage by William Harbeck, the Titanic’s official filmmaker, a real passenger whose films were never sadly recovered. It's a great device utilised effectively to take you from the depths and back in time. There is also a personal nod to this as Karl Blake Garcia, London Venue Director let us know that he had a relative who was actually involved in the building of the stricken ship, something that makes it more the more emotional because of the connection.

I can attest that you will bounce from awe to surprise, but the sympathetic way the story is told will leave you marvelling at the Titanic's story. Luckily, this is a permanent exhibition and we cannot wait to return, so please experience it for yourself and book here.

Reviewed by Christian Anderson-Ramshall, Head of Channels