7 marvellous things to do in London in March to step into spring

Londoners, is it too early to say spring has officially sprung? The sunshine has hit and the city is blooming with a fresh energy from buzzy new restaurant openings to unmissable pop-ups and thrilling events that will easily shake off those winter blues.
If your social calendar could use a little boost, let HELLO!'s guide be your go-to source for the best things to do in London this month.
Whether you're capturing the city’s stunning pink blossoms in one of the capital's stunning Royal parks or setting sail on a dreamy Thames river cruise, we’ve rounded up the top experiences to make the most of spring’s long-awaited arrival.
You may also like
Best restaurants to visit in London in March 2024
From Michelin-star delights to affordable jaunts, discover where HELLO! has been dining - and loving - this March.
Experience elegant Argentinian cuisine at Sucre
Sucre has been on my London must-visit list ever since I moved to the buzzy capital almost a decade ago, and this month, I finally ventured inside the alluring red-carpeted entrance and into the chandelier-lit dining room.
A bride dressed in a frothy white gown sat with her groom on the table across from us on a Friday afternoon, and I instantly knew I was in for a treat. If you're choosing a restaurant to celebrate your nuptials, there must be something particularly spectacular about the menu.
Every bite from the vibrant menu was an explosion of flavour, from succulent prawns seared in a fiery sauce to hearty empanadas oozing with cheese and caramelised figs atop Stracciatella on sourdough.
For mains, I opted for Sea Bass in Bilbaina sauce, a light and delicious dish that paired perfectly with a side of spicy broccolini. My dad chose the Iberico Pork 'Matambre' dish, which offered up a true melt-in-the-mouth experience that left us surprised by every moreish mouthful.
Every dish is beautifully presented, the staff are wonderfully welcoming, and the cocktail menu instantly transports you to the colourful bustling streets of Buenos Aires. Sucre has easily taken one of the top spots in my recommendation lists.
Reviewed by Georgia Brown, Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
Visit the newly-opened Rayuela
As a local Ealing resident, I recently had the pleasure of dining at Rayuela, a newly opened Spanish gem near Ealing Broadway. From start to finish, the experience was nothing short of exceptional.
I began with the Charcoal Red Pepper, a beautifully balanced dish that was both smoky and sweet, alongside the Garlic Gambas, which were bursting with flavour. These were followed by an array of small plates; the Gamba Roja de Denia, a succulent Mediterranean red prawn paired with burnt garlic, was a standout, while the Crispy Parsley Tartar de Buey - featuring finely seasoned ox meat, capers, and a silky egg yolk was wonderful. The Pastel de Calçot, a delicate pie filled with crispy spring onions, leeks and creamy mushrooms, provided a wonderfully comforting contrast.
For the main courses, the Charcoal Grilled Lamb Chops, served with roasted garlic purée and a subtle kick of rocoto chili, were perfectly tender and packed with rich, smoky flavours. Equally impressive was the Charcoal Grilled Monkfish, elegantly paired with almond sauce and pea cream.
To finish, I indulged in one of my all-time favourite desserts - the Burnt Basque Cheesecake. Creamy, caramelized and utterly irresistible, it was the perfect finale to an outstanding meal. There's no denying that Rayuela brings a vibrant taste of Spain to Ealing. Whether you're a local or just passing through, this restaurant is an absolute must-visit for anyone seeking authentic Spanish cuisine. Highly recommended!
To book, visit www.rayuela.co.uk
Reviewed by Sharnaz Shahid, Deputy Online Editor
Taste the ocean at Osteria Del Mare
Part of the Bocconcino restaurant group, Osteria Del Mare is a newly-opened space in Covent Garden offering tasty seafood dishes.
The restaurant, which is set within a restored former bank, has marvelled its elegant interiors on Italy’s shoreline, with lots of wooden textures and seaside colours peppered throughout.Inspired by Forte dei Marmi, a quaint coastal town on Italy’s west coast, the venue serves up an array of delectable options, from swordfish steak to lobster linguine (which I can attest is delicious), or the ever-popular catch of the day. With ties to Italy, there is of course an extensive pizza offering available, topped off with tiramisu on the dessert menu. The latter was rich but light, and big enough for two of us to share.
For those wanting to snap up a good dinner deal, head to the restaurant on Mondays to Fridays from 3-6pm to partake in happy hour, where you can enjoy oysters and champagne for £10. Ooh la la!
Reviewed by Arianna Chatzidakis, Creative Content Director
Indulge in 818 Tequila's pungent paloma at South-Eastern Mexican restaurant Ixchel
If you're craving the vibrant flavours of tropical delights in London, look no further than Ixchel, a South-Eastern Mexican gem. Nestled in the heart of Chelsea on Kings Road, this restaurant instantly transports guests into a captivating atmosphere. Step inside to discover a dimly lit space adorned with light wooden tables, ivory walls, and beautifully crafted Mexican-inspired tapestries.
The stunning bar space, now home to Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila brand, features a series of half and full moons projected onto the backdrop that light up the glistening glass bottles. Ixchel recently announced an exclusive launch with 818 Tequila and Kendall Jenner, with the brand choosing the restaurant as their European flagship. Together, they created the exclusive Angel Moon Paloma.
Named by the supermodel herself, the beverage is a sweet mix of 818 Tequila Blanco with a spiced hibiscus infusion and topped with fresh grapefruit and lime juice. The cocktail is picture ready with a grapefruit moon garnish and a dusting of hibiscus.
I recommend pairing this tangy drink with the short rib, smoky adobo and pineapple salsa large plate. Ixchel is the perfect spot for sharing so you can indulge in a variety of different tacos and sides with your loved ones. The fresh white crab tostada teamed with macha sauce, pico de gallo, and chipotle crema is a delicious small plate.
Complete your evening with a sweet treat - my personal favourite was the soft tres leches cake paired with cinnamon custard crème, fresh strawberries, and corn meringue.
Reviewed by Maria Sarabi, Junior Writer
Build your dream wholesome field tray at Farmer J
Finding a delicious lunch spot that’s both indulgent and nutritious can be a challenge, but thanks to Farmer J, the search is over. A favourite of the HELLO! team, this beloved chain serves wholesome, thoughtfully prepared dishes made from scratch. With 13 locations across London, including prime spots on Regent Street and Piccadilly, it’s the perfect place to enjoy real food made quickly.
Farmer J lets you customise your own field tray, starting with a choice of base – from brown rice and baby spinach to farmer's grains. Next, you can select from a range of mouthwatering mains, including chermoula tahini chicken, charred flank steak, or my personal favourite, the charred harissa chicken. The variety of protein options are endless. Vegetarians can savor the tangy gochujang salmon, while vegans will relish the smoked chili miso tofu.
To complete your tray, you're then able to choose two side dishes, with the seasonal mac'n cheese being a cult classic. Build your lunch with fresh greens and choose the feta caesar or the cashew kale miso slaw. For an added touch of smokey richness, go for the spiced date sweet potatoes, or opt for the new miso aubergine and hispi salad that is sure to melt in your mouth.
If you're in a rush and prefer a ready-made meal, Farmer J has you covered with their wholesome field bowls. And don't forget to treat yourself to a sweet finish – the matcha and white chocolate cookie is absolutely divine.
Reviewed by HELLO! team
Best things to do in London in March
Be it a beautiful new exhibition or a thrilling night at VR experience, HELLO!'s team is always on the look out for the best new things to try in London each month.
Take a VR trip to the Titanic
It feels to me that VR experiences are increasing in production value tenfold year on year. Only last year, I was traversing the pyramids in the very brilliant 'Horizons of Khufu' and although amazing, sporting a heavy backpack with the tech required for the experience did become a little cumbersome.
'Titanic: Echoes From the Past' in Camden, dispenses with a backpack and gives you more freedom as you don only a set of VR googles. You traverse the depths of the bleak Atlantic ocean but you are also whisked back in time to witness the Titanic as it was.
It is a truly incredible experience and expertly produced. One moment, you are walking around the rusting behemoth engines languishing at the bottom of the ocean, then you are back in 1912 watching the same engines power the ship to its sad demise. This is the smart thing however, they are telling a story we are unfamiliar with and celebrating the voyage as opposed to wallowing in the tragedy we are all sadly aware of.
We are taken on the voyage by William Harbeck, the Titanic’s official filmmaker, a real passenger whose films were never sadly recovered. It's a great device utilised effectively to take you from the depths and back in time. There is also a personal nod to this as Karl Blake Garcia, London Venue Director let us know that he had a relative who was actually involved in the building of the stricken ship, something that makes it more the more emotional because of the connection.
I can attest that you will bounce from awe to surprise, but the sympathetic way the story is told will leave you marvelling at the Titanic's story. Luckily, this is a permanent exhibition and we cannot wait to return, so please experience it for yourself and book here.
Reviewed by Christian Anderson-Ramshall, Head of Channels
Experience futuristic bingo at Hijingo
London isn't short of exciting activities, but Hijingo Bingo should definitely be top of your must-visit list, offering an electrifying twist on traditional bingo.
Located in Shoreditch, this immersive venue combines high-energy gameplay with dazzling lights, booming soundtracks, and live hosts who keep the excitement levels soaring. The futuristic setting, complete with stunning visuals and dramatic special effects, makes every round feel like a thrilling spectacle. Whether you're a bingo lover or a first-timer, Hijingo delivers non-stop entertainment, delicious cocktails, and a buzzing atmosphere. Perfect for groups, celebrations, or a fun night out, it’s easily one of the best and most unique activities in London.
I've been to Hijingo Bingo a number of times with friends, and it never disappoints. The prizes are so much more exciting than a regular bingo hall (think generous bar tabs, speakers, and even weekend breaks in European cities). I've always been so surprised by the quality of food at Hijingo too. The colourful, Asian-inspired menu celebrating fusion flavours and imaginative pairings is often a highlight of the occasion.
Reviewed by Georgia Brown, Senior Lifestyle and Fashion Writer