8 unmissable things to do in magical London in December 2024

December is one of the most magical times to be in London.

With the city illuminated by festive light installations, boroughs brought to life with winter markets and restaurants offering seasonal menus, there's always something to do in the capital at Christmas time.

It can be a never ending labyrinth navigating the endless activities and pop ups happening in London in December, but if your social calendar needs some inspiration, HELLO!'s team have rounded up their favourite things to do in London this month, tried and tested for every budget.

Best activities to do in London in December

Be it indulging in self-care, finding festive fun for the family or enjoying a Christmas tipple at one of London's most lavish hotels, here's what HELLO!'s Editors have loved doing in London this December...

Experience festive magic at The Snowman at the Peacock Theatre Christmas is finally here and it's even more magical in London than ever before through a child's eyes. If you have a youngster who has never been to the theatre and you want to ease them into the world of performance, you need to check out The Snowman stage show, which is showing at the Peacock theatre until 4 Jan 2025. The stage adaptation of the iconic book by Raymond Briggs depicts the incredible, enchanting story of the snowman that came to life over Christmas, travelling to the North Pole. A must-see for children and parents who will also remember the iconic 1982 film, the beautiful snowy set will captivate little ones and the costumes are just so special. Watch the Snowman realistically 'fly' and listen to the heartwarming accompanying music. It's also great for young children as it's not too long - one hour 50 minutes, including a 20 minute interval. To book The Snowman, book via the ticket office: 020 7863 8000 or www.sadlerswells.com Reviewed by Laura Sutcliffe, Fashion & Beauty News Editor

Have the ultimate night out at ABBA Voyage ABBA fans, rejoice! You’ll love a night out at the ABBA Voyage, which uses cutting-edge technology of 3D renderings created using CGI to bring the Swedish pop phenomenon to life. Complete with dazzling light effects in a custom-built London venue, expect to hear some of the greatest hits from the group’s 50-year career, including fan-favourites Waterloo, Mamma Mia, Dancing Queen and The Winner Takes It All. Perfect for an unforgettable evening with friends or loved ones, the tickets are well worth the price as the show provides the perfect festive season entertainment. To book tickets for ABBA Voygage, visit abbavoyage.com

Mix it up with festive matcha at Black Sheep Coffee View post on Instagram Matcha is having a moment, and few places in London have a menu as exciting at Black Sheep Coffee. Spicing things up (literally) for the festive season, indulge in seasonal syrups like Gingerbread Matcha or (our personal favourite) the Iced White Mint Choc Matcha, or if you're more of a coffee afficionado, get your fix with Black Sheep's wholesome gingerbread latte, AKA Christmas in a cup. We love that Black Sheep Coffee’s matcha range is crafted in partnership with PerfectTed, a brand known for its organic, ceremonial-grade Japanese matcha from Uji. The result is a smooth, vibrant drink with natural, additive-free energy in every sip – a reflection of both brands' commitment to quality and taste. If you're stopping by at lunch this month, we recommend the new Brie & Cranberry Toastie. Expect oozing melted cheese paired with a zingy sweety chutney, the perfect pick-me-up for a midday slump. Reviewed by HELLO! Lifestyle team

Head to TOCA Social for a fun-fuelled festive day out For a Christmas outing packed with fun, food, and festive cheer, TOCA Social at The O2 is the place to be. With dazzling decorations, this one-of-a-kind venue combines interactive football games with a mouthwatering festive menu, making it a must-visit this December. I recently visited with my football-obsessed son, and he was in his element. From the moment we stepped into the immersive games box, he scored goals and climbed the leaderboard while I tried my best to keep up. The venue is designed to appeal to all ages and abilities, but football fans will be especially thrilled with the chance to test their skills in a fun, competitive setting.The festive atmosphere added even more magic to the experience. Whether we were playing football, playing in the arcade machines, or taking photos in the booths, every corner offered something exciting.The Christmas menu was another highlight. I couldn’t resist the honey-glazed pigs in blankets and juicy beef hotdogs, while my son devoured crispy roast potatoes dripping with rich beef gravy. The balance of festive classics and creative twists, like cranberry hoisin wings, made the menu feel both special and deliciously comforting.If you’re after something a little different to start the holiday season, TOCA Social is well worth a visit. From festive food and lively activities to its cheerful atmosphere, it’s a great spot for a family outing or a festive gathering. Whether you’re passionate about football or just along for the fun, it’s an experience that’s sure to leave you with a satisfied appetite, a happy heart, and some wonderful memories. Reviewed by Rafael Rubio, Global Director of Audience Development

Try LEON's sleigh-worthy treats If you're on the hunt for a Christmas pick-me-up, LEON’s festive menu is back, and it’s packed with holiday cheer. The Christmas Cracker wrap is a highlight, combining turkey, sage and onion stuffing, cranberry sauce, and spinach in a cozy tortilla - it’s like Christmas dinner on the go. If you're looking for a more wholesome, filling meal, the Turkey Christmassaman offers a surprising twist with tender turkey in a rich, lightly spiced coconut sauce - perfect for a chilly day. On the sweet side, the Lemon & Poppyseed muffin is light and fudgy with a nostalgic citrus kick. Don’t miss the Praline Dream lattte, a warm and fragrant drink that feels like a festive hug. LEON’s menu is ideal for a quick, flavorful, and seasonal meal that doesn’t overdo the indulgence - it's a favourite amongst the team for a lunch time festive treat. Reviewed by HELLO! Lifestyle

Best restaurants to visit in London in December

London's unrivalled food scene serves up some of the most delicious cuisines, eclectic eateries and noteworthy restaurants to add to your must-visit list. Be it new openings or seasonal menus, here is where HELLO!'s Editors have dined out in December...

Indulge in delicious hearty plates of pasta at Flour & Grape Bermondsey Street has forever been one of my favourite streets in London thanks to its beautiful flower stalls, candy-coloured townhouses and charming small independent cafés. Tucked away at the very end of the meandering street is Flour & Grape, a cosy, candlelit corner restaurant serving up imaginative small plates and hearty homemade pasta. This no-reservation restaurant offers a walk-in policy only, and the queue often swirls around the corner during busy periods. If you're lucky enough to secure a table, Flour & Grape should be on your must-visit list this month. Expect a small but mighty menu of deliciously indulgent pasta dishes, from pumpkin ravioli doused in sage butter, to creamy truffle-infused taglierni and beef short-rib parpadelle. The restaurant also offers an exquisite selection of Italian wines, with recommendations for pairing if you prefer to prize your palette with expertly infused flavours. Prices are reasonable for central London, and compete with other restaurants on Bermondsey Street's ever-sophisticated food scene. Pasta dishes range from £9.50 (a steal in the city) to £17 for the most indulgent truffle dish. With the seal of approval from HELLO!, this restaurant is not to be missed. Reviewed by Georgia Brown, Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer

Elevate your palette at Bun House Disco Make party season last longer than just December with Bun House Disco, the new sister restaurant to Bun House in Chinatown which aims to transport guests back to 1980’s Hong Kong. If you're already overwhelmed with turkey, cranberry and stuffing, then head down to Shoreditch where you can keep your tastebuds on their toes with their iconic buns (my choice was beef flank with chuhou gravy and black pepper), prawn wontons with your choice of dressings (I recommend the hot and sour) and unique sharing plates such as mala tater tots topped with beef chilli. The unexpected star of the show was the stir-fried cheung fun (or rolled noodles) which is not only classic winter warmer but also packed with punchy flavours. The edgy cocktail menu is not for the faint-hearted, with a porn star martini swapped for a chrysanthemum martini, a spicy margarita upgraded to a mala margarita, and traditional old fashioned jazzed up with sesame. For those cutting back on alcohol in the festive season, you can't go wrong with the milk tea paired with a warm custard bun. Reviewed by Nichola Murphy, Deputy Lifestyle Editor