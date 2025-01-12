4 things to do in London in January to start 2025 in style

As we turn a fresh page onto a new year, our attention turns to ways in which to ease the so-called 'January blues'.

Transitioning from the festive season (which often means a jam-packed social schedule) can be difficult, made harder by cold weather, grey skies and an often limited post-Christmas cash flow. Luckily, London's offering of things to do in the capital this month adds a healthy dose of excitement to our calendars.

From world-renowned performances at the Royal Albert Hall to the best places for 'no & low' tipples for Dry January, HELLO! rounds up the unmissable restaurants, bars, and cultural highlights to have on your radar to start your 2025 in style.

Best things to do in London in January

© Getty Images Be mesmerised at Cirque du Soleil at the Royal Albert Hall Every year, world-renowned performers take over London's Royal Albert Hall as Cirque du Soleil brings electrifying acrobats, jaw-dropping trapeze artists and belly-laugh entertainment to the city. To celebrate 40 years of dreaming the impossible, Cirque du Soleil brings their most joyous and jubilant show to London, CORTEO. With unique staging, creating an intimate and immersive experience, CORTEO will present countless feats of spellbinding acrobatics including aerial acts swinging from chandeliers and floating over the audience, CORTEO is a timeless celebration in which mesmerising stunts will make you question where illusion ends and reality begins. To book tickets, visit www.royalalberthall.com/tickets/events/2025/corteo

Best restaurants to visit in January

If you think the start of the year is blue, why not brighten your days with a slice of London's unrivalled food scene? From new restaurant openings to seasonal menus, HELLO! shares their favourite bites of the month...

Spice up your life at Hutong Luxe Chinese dining destination Hutong, is a glamorous, high-end restaurant that boasts incredible views of the London skyline. Situated within the Shard, the restaurant is a popular destination with discerning diners who are looking for a special or memorable experience. One of my favourite cuisines is Asian and I typically eat a lot of fish and meat when I'm dining out, so I have decided to make a particular effort to add more plant-based meals into my diet this year. So I was genuinely pleased to discover that Hutong is offering a special Jasmin Vegetarian and Vegan menu this month! Priced at £70 per person, the set menu stacks up an array of flavoursome dishes including a Chinese leek spicy pepper soup, spring rolls, and corn and mushroom dumplings to start, and wok-tossed lotus root and chilli-infused tofu for main. For dessert, you’ll be presented a delightful chocolate tart, and you can choose from a curated selection of alcohol-free cocktails too, if you’re still going strong with Dry January. Book your visit at hutong.co.uk Reviewed by Arianna Chatzidakis, Creative Content Director

Best bars to visit in London in January

Doing Dry January doesn't mean you have to pass on visiting some of London's most exclusive bars, stylish speakeasies and cosy pubs this month. From tempting tipples to non-alcoholic cocktails, here is where HELLO! has been sipping this month.

Step back in time at Cahoots If you're a fan of quirky bars then Cahoots latest opening on the edge of Borough Market needs to be on your list. You'll be fully immersed in the best parts of 1940's Britain as you enter through the Post Office facade. If you've been to any of the other Cahoots locations you'll know that they don't do theming by halves. Every nook and cranny is expertly adorned with whimsical, postal themed nik-naks that let your imagination run wild. Sticking to the theme you'll be greeted by a cheery postal worker on entry where you'll take part in a quick role play, before being ushered through a hidden door. Once inside the two-floor bar you'll be mesmerised by the attention to detail. For the full theatrics, we recommend ordering the Pamela cocktail that arrives with a flourish of dry ice and flashing lights or Signed, Sealed, Delivered, a delicious blend of gin and Aperol that shoots through the overhead mail sorting system and arrives with an overhead tannoy announcement for you to go and collect. To book, visit www.cahoots.co.uk/cahoots-postal-office Reviewed by Lydia Mormen, Junior Beauty Writer