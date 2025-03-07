Sting and Trudie Styler are more in love than ever in sun-kissed photo

Sting and Trudie Styler know how to travel.

The Police frontman, 73, and the film director, who wed in 1994, escaped the hustle and bustle of everyday life for a memorable trip to the Maldives this time last year.

More recently, Trudie, 71, shared a "throwback" photo from their luxury holiday, and the couple couldn't look more in love.

© Instagram Sting and Trudie vacationed in the Maldives

Standing on a white sandy beach with towering palm trees serving as a backdrop, Sting and Trudie were dressed in relaxed T-shirts, looking sun-kissed and happy.

Trudie placed her arms around her husband's waist while the musician placed an affectionate hand on his wife's face.

Also in the background was a large straw hat complete with plenty of seating and shelter from the sun, so the pair and their family could gather while on their vacation.

In another post shared by Trudie on Instagram, the director revealed their holiday was in fact a Christmas present from their daughter, Mickey.

Sting and Trudie stayed at the beautiful Soneva Fushi hotel in the Maldives, who offer five-star luxury on the sought-after island.

© Instagram The couple lapped up the sun on the luxurious island

Another photo showed the two of them enjoying a boat ride at sunset, taking in the beautiful views of the tropical landscape.

Sting and Trudie are fortunate to have traveled to all corners of the globe and have shared postcards from their journeys.

Another recent update shared by Trudie revealed they had ventured on a culture-soaked trip to Egypt with some pals, one of whom was fellow musician and pop culture legend Bob Geldof.

© Instagram The famous couple also have a villa in Italy

To accommodate their jet-setting lifestyle, the couple have houses in different countries.

Their main residence is Lake House in Salisbury, Wiltshire, a grand £7m estate they have called home since the 1990s.

They also have a winery estate in Tuscany, a penthouse in NYC and a home in Malibu.

© Ernesto Ruscio, Getty Trudie Styler and Sting attend the 64th "Globo d'Oro" Award at Accademia Tedesca Roma Villa Massimo on July 03, 2024 in Rome, Italy

Meanwhile, Sting, who is a proud dad to six children, four of whom he shares with Trudie and two with his first wife, Frances Tomelty, has been city-hopping while on his recent tour.

Last month, he headed to South America, where he played sold-out shows in Brazil, Chile and Argentina.



This weekend, he's scheduled to play two shows to thousands of fans in Mexico City.

The multiple award-winning singer and bassist is no doubt thrilled to be back on the stage after having to cancel a string of gigs in North America in January due to sickness.