Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Sting and Trudie Styler are more in love than ever in sun-kissed photo
Subscribe
Sting and Trudie Styler are more in love than ever in sun-kissed photo
Creative image showing Sting and Trudie Styler's image with the Maldives beach front as the background© Getty

Sting and Trudie Styler are more in love than ever in sun-kissed photo

The 'Roxanne' hitmaker and Trudie escaped for a romantic trip  

Francesca Shillcock
Senior Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Sting and Trudie Styler know how to travel. 

The Police frontman, 73, and the film director, who wed in 1994, escaped the hustle and bustle of everyday life for a memorable trip to the Maldives this time last year. 

More recently, Trudie, 71, shared a "throwback" photo from their luxury holiday, and the couple couldn't look more in love. 

Sting and Trudie hug on a beach while posing for a photo© Instagram
Sting and Trudie vacationed in the Maldives

Standing on a white sandy beach with towering palm trees serving as a backdrop, Sting and Trudie were dressed in relaxed T-shirts, looking sun-kissed and happy.

Trudie placed her arms around her husband's waist while the musician placed an affectionate hand on his wife's face. 

Also in the background was a large straw hat complete with plenty of seating and shelter from the sun, so the pair and their family could gather while on their vacation.

In another post shared by Trudie on Instagram, the director revealed their holiday was in fact a Christmas present from their daughter, Mickey. 

Sting and Trudie stayed at the beautiful Soneva Fushi hotel in the Maldives, who offer five-star luxury on the sought-after island.

Sting and Trudie Styler stand on a jetty at sunset in the Maldives© Instagram
The couple lapped up the sun on the luxurious island

Another photo showed the two of them enjoying a boat ride at sunset, taking in the beautiful views of the tropical landscape.

Sting and Trudie are fortunate to have traveled to all corners of the globe and have shared postcards from their journeys. 

Another recent update shared by Trudie revealed they had ventured on a culture-soaked trip to Egypt with some pals, one of whom was fellow musician and pop culture legend Bob Geldof.

Sting plays guitar while sitting outside at Italian villa© Instagram
The famous couple also have a villa in Italy

To accommodate their jet-setting lifestyle, the couple have houses in different countries.

Their main residence is Lake House in Salisbury, Wiltshire, a grand £7m estate they have called home since the 1990s.

They also have a winery estate in Tuscany, a penthouse in NYC and a home in Malibu.

Trudie Styler and Sting pose for photos at an event in Rome© Ernesto Ruscio, Getty
Trudie Styler and Sting attend the 64th "Globo d'Oro" Award at Accademia Tedesca Roma Villa Massimo on July 03, 2024 in Rome, Italy

Meanwhile, Sting, who is a proud dad to six children, four of whom he shares with Trudie and two with his first wife, Frances Tomelty, has been city-hopping while on his recent tour. 

Last month, he headed to South America, where he played sold-out shows in Brazil, Chile and Argentina.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Sting and Trudie Styler recently welcomed a new addition to their family

This weekend, he's scheduled to play two shows to thousands of fans in Mexico City. 

The multiple award-winning singer and bassist is no doubt thrilled to be back on the stage after having to cancel a string of gigs in North America in January due to sickness. 

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Travel

See more

Read More