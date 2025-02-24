Sting and Trudie Styler's picturesque garden at Italian villa goes on forever

Sting and Trudie Styler are one of the most successful and well-known celebrity couples in the music and film industry, so it won't come as a surprise to anyone that they have more than one beautiful home to show for it.

The former Police frontman and the movie director, who married in 1992, are the owners of a sprawling estate in Wiltshire, a home in Malibu, and a penthouse in New York City.

But, from the looks of their social media pages, it seems like their passion project is their wine estate and villa complex in Tuscany, Italy.

© Instagram Sting and Trudie Styler's villa in Tuscany

The gorgeous property is available for guests to stay at, but Trudie and Sting spend a lot of time there themselves.

What's more, they also love to get stuck in the hard work on the estate. See the prettiest pictures of their Italian garden here…

© Instagram The pair are often foraging olives in their grove and tending to the vineyard where they grow and create their own grapes for wine. The outdoor area at the villa is nothing short of stunning and looks as if it goes on forever. One photo shows the super famous couple in their overalls as they drive a tractor through the grounds while collecting produce.

© Instagram The grove is located right by their villa in Tuscany, as is the vineyard, meaning they have endless rolling hills right on their doorstep. With the serene views of Tuscany as their backdrop, we don't blame Sting and Trudy for making the most of their time at their home away from home.

© Instagram Another wow-worthy part of their garden is their dining area which overlooks the endless green fields. The couple have placed a large wooden rectangular table underneath the trees so that guests have plenty of shade from the blazing Italian sun, while also not sparing the beauty of the surroundings. The seating area also has plenty of chairs around it, so they can host many friends and family for al fresco dinner parties.

© Instagram Meanwhile, the villa has a fascinating story. The property is called Il Palagio and dates back to the 16th century. Trudie and Sting, whose real name is Gordon Sumner, have owned the home for more than 30 years and restored it lovingly, while also keeping its authentic and rustic European style.

It's no wonder they adore it. Speaking to People magazine, Trudie described it as their family hub. "For 30 years now we've returned again and again to our place in Tuscany, with all of the family.

"Our little kids are now all grown up and now bringing their own children. It is the place where we all congregate together and connect."

