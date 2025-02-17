Sting and Trudie Styler's unseen living room at $9m home looks like Buckingham Palace

Sting and his wife, Trudie Styler, have shared a new glimpse inside their palatial living room at their stunning home in Wiltshire worth $9 million (£7 million) and it looks so regal it could be mistaken for Buckingham Palace.

The multiple award-winning musician, former frontman of The Police, 73, was seen cuddling up to his wife of 33 years, Trudie, 71, in a photo taken inside their sprawling living room we've yet to see in all its glory.

Trudie, a film director and producer, shared the sweet snap on her Instagram writing the caption: "Home is where the heart is."

The first photo in the two-picture carousel sees the mother-of-four cuddling up to her husband as they both sit together on an armchair, while the second is a wider shot, giving a better glimpse of the room.

The photo, captured by photographer Andrew Cooper, was evidently in December as we can spot a beautifully decorated Christmas tree in the corner.

Meanwhile, the chair that Sting and Trudie are sharing is a spacious armchair with a classic paisley print on the upholstery.

The room appears to have emulated the classic design on the walls with the printed wallpaper, while a large window behind them allows for daylight to pour in.

They have also placed gold-framed artwork on the walls, offset with modern lighting and a stylish floor lamp standing close beside them.

We can also spot a classic-looking chair with fringed detailing and a huge Persian rug which appears to be taking up a lot of floor space.

Nestled right by the armchair is a small ottoman dressed in the same Paisley pattern.

© Getty Images Trudie Styler and Sting attend a red carpet for the movie "Posso Entrare? An Ode To Naples" at Auditorium Parco Della Musica on October 23, 2023 in Rome, Italy

Inside Sting and Trudie's palatial estate

Another private lounge they have in their home serves as Sting's music room. The musician previously shared a look at the impressive area on his Instagram and, unsurprisingly, the room is full of instruments.

The private room was shared on the star's Instagram page with his 1.6 million followers and dedicated fans, showing how beautiful the interiors of their house are.

© Instagram Sting and Trudie Styler's garden at their Wiltshire home

Sting was sitting in a chair while balancing an acoustic guitar in his lap. In the background, the star has a grand piano sitting right behind him, with an electric keyboard placed right nearby.

The star had placed more instruments by the window in addition to more recording kit and a video camera stand.

© Instagram/Sting Sting's private music room at $9m mansion

The interiors of the room were beautiful. The room featured a large rug on the floor – which will help with sound in the large room – and it also has large floor-to-ceiling windows that let in plenty of daylight.

The famous couple moved into their home in the early 1990s and the house sits on 800 acres of land in the Wiltshire countryside.

The house is their main residence but they also own property in Tuscany, New York City and Malibu.