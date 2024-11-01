Sting and Trudie Styler's rare glimpse of private lounge at £7m stately mansion

Sting and Trudie Styler might be one of the most famous couples in showbiz, but the husband and wife generally prefer to keep their home life private.

The Police frontman, 73, and his wife of 31 years, Trudie, 70, are fortunate to have more than one abode in their list of properties, but their main residency in their homeland is their famous estate called Lake House located in the Wiltshire countryside.

The talented musician's home is vast and it's perhaps unsurprising that Sting, as a recipient of many music awards and a previous inductee of the Rock 'n Roll Hall of Fame, has a recording studio at his home.

© Instagram/Sting Sting's private room at his £7m mansion in Wiltshire

The private room was shared on the star's Instagram page with his 1.6 million followers and dedicated fans, showing how beautiful the interiors of their house are.

Sting was sitting in a chair while balancing an acoustic guitar in his lap. In the background, the star has a grand piano sitting right behind him, with an electric keyboard placed right nearby.

The Roxanne hitmaker, who is a father of six, had placed more instruments by the window in addition to more recording kit and a video camera stand.

The interiors of the room were beautiful. The room featured a large rug on the floor – which will help with sound in the large room – and it also has large floor-to-ceiling windows that let in plenty of daylight.

Sting and Trudie Styler's stately home in the countryside

Elsewhere in their home, the couple are fortunate to have plenty of bedrooms, multiple reception rooms, a wine cellar and it sits on 800 acres of land with a garden that could rival one found at a royal palace.

Trudie has shared plenty of photos from the garden of the huge estate which is full of vast fields, plenty of greenery and space for their two beloved dogs to roam about.

© David Hartley/Shutterstock Aerial pictures of Sting's Wiltshire home - Lake House, Wiltshire, Britain.

Lake House has lots of space outside the front, plus plenty of space for parked cars, as well as an enormous back garden that goes on forever.

This other aerial shot shows the rear garden in all its glory. The pair have a full-size outdoor pool surrounded by a large patio, lawn and lots of trees for privacy.

The couple's sky-high, glass conservatory can also be seen, no doubt the perfect place for hosting in the summer.

© Shutterstock Aerial shot of Sting's home in Wiltshire

Sting and Trudie's other impressive homes across the globe

Meanwhile, the couple also have also laid roots in Italy and New York.

In 2019, the legendary rock musician forked out $65.7 million for a penthouse in the exclusive and up-market building, 220 Central Park South.

© Instagram Sting's at-home studio in his New York City apartment

According to Architectural Digest, the building is designed by Robert AM Stern Architects and is in an area so affluent that it's been dubbed "Billionaires Row".

It also has stunning terraces which look over the city in its entirety thanks to the pad having north and south-facing views.

© Taylor Hill Trudie Styler and Sting attend the 2024 Albie Awards presented by the Clooney Foundation for Justice at New York Public Library on September 26, 2024 in New York City

Sting has a recording area in the New York pad, too. The singer has decked out the penthouse with soundproof walls – perfect for recording – a plush blue sofa, a leather ottoman and, of course, plenty of instruments.