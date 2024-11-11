Sting and Trudie Styler's $65m New York penthouse terrace is biggest you've seen

Sting and Trudie Styler's penthouse apartment in New York could not be more impressive.

Their home in the Big Apple, where they spend a few months of the year when not in the UK or Italy, has been the US base since 2019 when they snapped up the beautiful pad for $65.7 million.

Although the former Police frontman and Trudie Styler have lived in NYC before, in rentals and multi-million dollar condos, the most recent Stateside purchase seems to be the most dazzling, particularly the terrace area which is probably the biggest you've ever seen.

© Gilbert Carrasquillo Trudie Styler and Sting in New York City in September

Sting and Trudie's incredible terrace at exclusive NYC home

The couple, who wed in 1992, reside in the exclusive and up-market building, 220 Central Park South in the heart of the city.

Fortunately for them, Sting and Trudie have impeccable views across the park and Manhattan from the comfort of their own home.

© Instagram Sting and Shaggy on Sting's huge terrace at NYC penthouse

Posting on Instagram last year, the multiple award-winning musician, 73, was pictured drinking coffee with fellow artist and former collaborator, Shaggy, to promote their festival performance at the time.

The photo was taken from Sting's ultra-impressive terrace at their penthouse suite.

In the foreground, the photo shows how the terrace has generous patio space and offers lots of room to host friends and family when the weather allows.

In the background, we can spot some comfortable outdoor seating. The sofa-style chairs had fluffy cushions with cream covers and a table.

Further along the balcony area, there are potted plants with beautiful flowers, adding some greenery to the home in the concrete jungle.

© RBL/Bauer-Griffin 220 Central Park South

But it's the views which the huge terrace offers that make it so special. The apartment has a terrace on the north and south sides of the apartment, meaning the couple can enjoy panoramic views of NYC from their home.

A listing at the time of the sale in 2019 described the apartment as having three bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms spread over 5,807 square feet.

© Taylor Hill Trudie Styler and Sting

According to Architectural Digest, the building is designed by Robert AM Stern Architects and is in an area so affluent that it's been dubbed "Billionaires Row".

The building also boasts limestone exteriors, and Juliet balconies with black metal railings which have been designed with a classic, New York style in mind.

Sting and Trudie also have great amenities in the building thanks to a shaded motor court, gym, spa and numerous entertainment spots.

Meanwhile, inside the apartment, the musician has decked out the pad with soundproof walls – perfect for recording – a plush blue sofa, a leather ottoman and, of course, plenty of instruments.