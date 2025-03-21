The sporting world is mourning a huge loss. Formula One boss Eddie Jordan, who was a legend of the game for more than three decades, passed away on Thursday from cancer.

The businessman shared in December that he had received a diagnosis some months earlier, sharing that he had an aggressive form of prostate and bladder cancer that had spread to his pelvis and spine.

Eddie, who was born in Dublin in 1948, began his career with aspirations to be a racing driver, but after failing to reach the top spot, he decided to go down the managing and business route.

© NurPhoto via Getty Images Eddie Jordan died from cancer, his family confirmed

Since kicking off his business career in the late 1970s, he grew from strength to strength and, by 1991, his company, later called Jordan Grand Prix, had reached Formula One level, which he would later sell for £50 million.

In later years, he focused more on broadcasting and the former Top Gear presenter was a beloved sports pundit up until his passing.

Due to his enormous influence and success in racing, Eddie amassed an impressive fortune of over £460 million, according to Mail Sport.

© AFP via Getty Images Eddie was the team boss of Jordan Grand Prix

And it's this eye-watering sum that he will leave to his family including his wife Marie McCarthy and their four children, Zoe, Mikie, Zak and Kyle.

Having made millions over the years, Eddie was fortunate to invest in lavish homes and his passion for super yachts.

Eddie Jordan's first passion away from Formula One

The former race team owner was a keen sailor and admirer of yachts from a young age and owned many vessels throughout his years.

By the time the mid-1980s had come around, Eddie's business ventures were beginning to make more and more cash, and he was able to buy his first-ever super yacht in 1986, a Sunseeker.

© Shutterstock / Gyorgy Kotorman A Sunseeker yacht once owned by Eddie Jordan

From then on, Eddie continued his love affair with boats and owned multiple super yachts consistently between 1986 and 2024.

But it wasn't until 2014 that things got serious. Eddie parted with a cool £32 million that year to purchase a Sunseeker vessel called 'Blush', which was one of the largest on the market at the time.

With a hefty price tag, it's not surprising that the vessel came with some jaw-dropping specifications.

© Kirstin Sinclair Eddie loved sailing with his family

Blush was 155 feet in length and reportedly came with multiple cabins to accommodate guests, palatial dining rooms, hot tubs, ample parking space for jet skis, and even an on-board nightclub.

Despite being passionate about yachting, Eddie sold Blush in 2017, which would be his last Sunseeker variation. He then decided to buy a Perini Navi sailing yacht soon after, which he also called Blush and was the proud owner of the vessel until he sold it in December 2024.

© Getty Images Eddie and Marie with three of their four children

Sailing was a real passion for Eddie. Mail Sport quotes him as saying in a previous interview: "Sailing is where I came from and when I left motor racing, sailing is one of the things I actually wanted to do. I wanted to sail around the world and be a circumnavigator."

He added: "Sailing is a completely different concept. You get in and time instantly becomes less of a factor."

Eddie Jordan's death confirmed by his family

A statement from Eddie's family confirming the sad news read in part: "EJ brought an abundance of charisma, energy and Irish charm everywhere he went. We all have a huge hole missing without his presence.

"He will be missed by so many people, but he leaves us with tonnes of great memories to keep us smiling through our sorrow."