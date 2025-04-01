6 uplifting things to do in London in April 2025

If you like your pizza piled high and your cocktails in pitchers, then you certainly won’t regret paying Covent Garden’s Doughnation a visit this April.

Like all of London’s best establishments, its presence isn’t screamingly obvious from the street, but once inside it becomes screamingly obvious you and your stomach are in for a very good time.

My friends and I tried the restaurant’s bottomless pizza and pitchers deal. Essentially as much pizza and as many cocktails as you can put away in an hour.

Sometimes places that put such an emphasis on quantity put less of one on quality, but that certainly isn’t the case at Doughnation. The range of pizzas paired the classics (margherita and pepperoni) with two more outré offerings: potato and vegan. Both were surprisingly delicious, full of artisanal ingredients and perfectly executed.

There were also some lovely culinary accoutrements in the shape of sweetcorn ribs garlanded by a fresh basil pesto, and a burrata salad bursting with flavour. Oh, and you just have to try the Doughnation dips which make all other pizza dips seem drab and dreary by comparison.

Drinks wise, the three signature cocktails available were all piquant and refreshing (the grapefruit and rosemary spritz was my favourite), and just the right proportion of alcohol to mixers to keep the pizza slices whooshing down our gullets.

Whether you are looking for somewhere to enjoy a hearty meal before a trip to the theatre, or somewhere to relax with friends after work, Doughnation is the perfect fit. The £35 per head pricing is also an absolute steal given the Covent Garden setting and quality of the produce.

Doughnation’s bottomless pizza and pitchers deal is available Thursday, Friday & Sunday (4-8pm).

Reviewed by Tim Kiek, Head of Engagement and Communities