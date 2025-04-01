6 uplifting things to do in London in April 2025

The clocks have officially sprung forward and lighter evenings are bringing a dose of dopamine to London this month.
With the family off for Easter, the TCS London Marathon returning, and cherry blossom trees blooming across the city's beautiful Royal Parks this April, there is plenty to look forward to as we celebrate the start of British Summer Time.
Here, discover the best things to do in London in April 2025, tried and tested by team HELLO!.
Best restaurants to visit in London in April 2025
From Michelin-star delights to affordable jaunts, discover where HELLO! has been dining - and loving - this April.
Sticks’n’Sushi Shoreditch just reinvented bottomless brunch
Sticks’n’Sushi deserves a standing ovation for its unique fusion of Japanese precision and Scandinavian simplicity.
With its sleek, contemporary decor and warm ambiance, it’s an ideal spot for both casual dining and special occasions.
When I dined at the Greenwich outpost on a midweek evening, I was impressed at how busy the restaurant felt. It comes as no surprise, given the vibrant menu offers an impressive mix of fresh sushi, delicate sashimi, and flavorful yakitori skewers, all beautifully presented.
No weekend plans? London has a new bottomless brunch offering with a bold new twist as Sticks'n'Sushi in Shoreditch has just launched All You Can Sip, a brunch experience that redefines the weekend ritual with vibrant flavors, unlimited drinks, and eclectic beats from resident DJs, all in the heart of East London
Every Saturday from noon to 4 PM, indulge in a generous spread of starters, maki rolls, nigiri, and sizzling grill sticks, all perfectly paired with 90 minutes of free-flowing drinks. Sip on bottomless Kimchi Bloody Marys, Mio Sake, Asahi, wine, or explore a selection of no-and low-alcohol options.
The brunch menu, with a fully vegan option, is available exclusively at Sticks'n'Sushi Shoreditch at £70 per person inclusive of 90 minutes of limitless drinks. Upgrade to Collet Champagne for an additional £18pp.
To book, visit www.sticksnsushi.com
Reviewed by Georgia Brown, Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
Enjoy bottomless pizza and pitchers in Covent Garden
If you like your pizza piled high and your cocktails in pitchers, then you certainly won’t regret paying Covent Garden’s Doughnation a visit this April.
Like all of London’s best establishments, its presence isn’t screamingly obvious from the street, but once inside it becomes screamingly obvious you and your stomach are in for a very good time.
My friends and I tried the restaurant’s bottomless pizza and pitchers deal. Essentially as much pizza and as many cocktails as you can put away in an hour.
Sometimes places that put such an emphasis on quantity put less of one on quality, but that certainly isn’t the case at Doughnation. The range of pizzas paired the classics (margherita and pepperoni) with two more outré offerings: potato and vegan. Both were surprisingly delicious, full of artisanal ingredients and perfectly executed.
There were also some lovely culinary accoutrements in the shape of sweetcorn ribs garlanded by a fresh basil pesto, and a burrata salad bursting with flavour. Oh, and you just have to try the Doughnation dips which make all other pizza dips seem drab and dreary by comparison.
Drinks wise, the three signature cocktails available were all piquant and refreshing (the grapefruit and rosemary spritz was my favourite), and just the right proportion of alcohol to mixers to keep the pizza slices whooshing down our gullets.
Whether you are looking for somewhere to enjoy a hearty meal before a trip to the theatre, or somewhere to relax with friends after work, Doughnation is the perfect fit. The £35 per head pricing is also an absolute steal given the Covent Garden setting and quality of the produce.
Doughnation’s bottomless pizza and pitchers deal is available Thursday, Friday & Sunday (4-8pm).
Reviewed by Tim Kiek, Head of Engagement and Communities
Afternoon tea at the Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park
Spring has burst into full bloom at the Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, where a world of pastel elegance and floral indulgence awaits. Step inside the historic hotel and discover The Rosebery, a modern masterpiece of a restaurant, where splashes of blush pink and zesty lime green create a lively, picture-perfect setting - ideal for both indulgence and Instagram.
Beyond the enchanting decor, the seasonally inspired menu is just as delightful. I experienced the Spring Afternoon Tea and indulged in a selection of exquisitely crafted cakes, each bursting with the flavors of spring. We sipped on botanical-infused cocktails that bloomed with floral notes, and explored a bespoke collection of 29 aromatic loose-leaf teas, handpicked to capture the very essence of the season.
The Spring Afternoon Tea - a symphony of delicate flavors and artistic presentation - is available for £89 per person.
Reviewed by Megan Bull, TV & Film Writer
Indulge on the sun-drenched terrace at PYRÃ
We couldn’t have asked for a more perfect Saturday at PYRÃ.
My partner and I, along with our two little ones, snagged a spot on the sun-drenched terrace and soaked up the incredible Queen’s Park vibe. While my partner and I indulged in some delicious Bloody Mary’s, the kids felt every bit as fancy with their refreshing mocktails.
The food was simply divine! The deconstructed lamb gyros was a hit with the kids, while the steak was hands down our favourite, cooked to medium-rare perfection and full of flavour.
PYRÃ recently arrived at Queen's Park, and it’s already making waves with its bold Mediterranean flair, courtesy of Head Chef Mattia Caddeo, who brings over 20 years of culinary expertise to the table. Inspired by the vibrant flavours of Spain and Greece, the menu is all about rustic simplicity with a modern twist. We were lucky to try the 25-day aged rib-eye, grilled octopus skewers, and Basque cheesecake for desert – and we would do so again in a heartbeat.
For those wanting to visit with friends, don’t miss their once-a-month Pastry Club - a morning extravaganza of coffee, matcha, juices, breakfast bites, and DJ beats.
Reviewed by Andrea Caamano, Website Editor
Best things to do in London in April 2025
Be it a live music event, family-friendly exhibitions or exciting new fitness classes, HELLO!'s team is always on the lookout for the best new things to try in London each month.
Spectate at the TCS London Marathon
This month, thousands of runners will be gearing up for the most popular marathon in the world - but the TCS London Marathon is nothing without its spectators. Join the crowds to support the elites, first-time runners and fancy dressed athletes taking on the 26.2 mile route across London's most iconic landmarks on 21 April. Who knows? You may just become inspired to sign up yourself next year…
Don't miss the London Landmarks Half Marathon on 7 April, the only half marathon to go through both the City of London and City of Westminster.
Are you running the London Marathon?
Running the TCS London Marathon? Don't miss out on the post-run perks the city has to offer on 27 April 2025.
- Race-day travel is free for any runners travelling to and from the marathon. Simply show your race number or medal on the Underground, Overground, bus network, TfL Rail, and DLR to hitch a free ride.
- The Table Southwark is offering a free burger to all finishers who bring their medal on Marathon Sunday.
- Deliveroo has partnered with Boots to bring marathon runners the ultimate post-run care via the 'Marathon Roo-covery hub'. Order everything from protein bars and snacks for refuelling after the finish line to Epsom salts for the ultimate muscle relaxation and mini-massagers to alleviate muscle and joint soreness to your door. The first 1981 (a nod to the marathon's debut) people to use code ROOCOVERY10 on Deliveroo app or website via Boots will get £10 off orders over £20.
- Fresh pasta restaurant, Pastaio will be giving runners just what they’ll need on race day, offering a free plate of pasta for all medal holders on London Marathon Dayl. Simply show your medal at the restaurant on 19 Ganton St, Carnaby.
- For years, Bill's has welcomed London marathon runners through its doors on race day with the promise of a free burger and drink - just show your medal at any of the 10 restaurants in London to claim your post-run carbs.
- Urban's at-home wellness services deliver expert therapists straight to your door, making the service an ideal treat for post-marathon recovery. Book everything from physiotherapy to sports massages on the app, reducing the risk of injury and speeding up your recovery.
- Treat yourself to a free Argentinian Rib Eye Steak at Heliot Steak House or a Claire Heliot Burger whilst taking in the wonderful views across Soho from The Hippodrome Rooftop on 27 and 28 April. Just show your race medal to claim.
Take on The Cube in Canary Wharf
An ideal group activity that doubles up as the perfect ice-breaker or team-bonding session is The Cube in Canary Wharf.
Based on the popular TV game show, which saw contestants enter the cube to tackle an array of challenges, this immersive experience in London will test the skills of your balance, judgement, speed and memory.
We went as a team of six (highly competitive individuals, may I add!) and were split into smaller groups of two, to partake in both joint and solo challenges with the aim of beating the cube.We played a total of seven games which were chosen by random via an app we had to download, and which varied in levels of complexity.
Our favourite game probably had to be the one which required us to work in pairs to transport a rolling ball a long piece of wood to the other side of the cube, whilst walking in unison with our partner.
Another popular one involved escaping a projected digital maze in a time limit of just 22 seconds.The hilarious thing about the cube is that whilst you’re waiting for your turn, you get to watch the other members in your group compete through the large glass walls that surround each task room (cue: endless laughter!).
Overall, we'd recommend this as a great group or couples activity.
Book via www.bookthecube.com.
Reviewed by the Creative Team.