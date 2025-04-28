Soak in the sights with HELLO!'s city special

Love cities, hate stress? We map out easy breezy city breaks from Bath to Barcelona, with sea, spa or shopping thrown in among the big sights...

© Getty Images © Getty Images © DestinationIstanbul

MIAMI BEACH LIFE

See SoBe's sights from a bicycle or in your bikini – its greatest icons are on the coast...

WHAT TO SEE AND DO

When we think of Miami, we picture candy-coloured buildings or bikini-clad roller bladers on the boardwalk; we might bring to mind the oceanfront Versace mansion or David and Victoria Beckham posing at another impossibly cool rooftop party. What we don't fly there for is ancient art collections, dusty museums or snaking queues to reach a historical artefact. That's because Miami is the definitive beachy city break; its icons are right there on the water, basking in 365 days of sunshine. The perfect example is South Beach (SoBe)'s art deco district, where peppermint and yellow confections remain in pristine 1930s condition and now house hotels and bars. The Miami Design Preservation League offers daily morning walking tours of the best, or you can call for a private tour with themes such as "scandalous", LGBTQ+ or Jewish Miami. An excellent way to link these sights is by bicycle; rent a CitiBike and follow the curvy, paved promenade from leafy Lummus Park, up Ocean Drive, past the hot-pink lifeguard huts, to the best beach clubs in town. Faena Miami Beach is the most bougie, where celebs and business moguls hide beneath its stripy parasols and order Faena Spritzes (vodka, champagne, rose water and hibiscus syrup) from the cute clapboard beach kiosk.

WHERE TO EAT

The News Cafe on Ocean Drive is a Miami institution – once Gianni Versace’s favourite coffee stop – and open early enough to cure your jet lag; order the famous avocado and salmon omelette, then roll back at happy hour for cut-price cocktails. Big Pink is another SoBe one-off, in retro-diner style, where its TV dinner daily specials are served on old-school metal trays. The original Casa Tua – with garden tables among the ferns or indoor spots in the Library – remains the most romantic Italian restaurant on the face of the planet.

WHERE TO STAY

You could stay put in The Betsy all weekend and still say you've "done" Miami. It's a cultural hub in its own right inside a 1930s landmark. With live jazz in The Piano Bar (featuring local musicians), a private modern art collection (local artists), an alfresco terrace restaurant "LT" on Ocean Drive (serving local fish, seafood and the best brunch around), as well as poetry readings and free sunrise yoga on the sea-view deck. The hotel has a beach club with beds and parasols, and a suspended rooftop swimming pool that deserves to star in its own design show, if it hasn't already. Our favourite feature? The totally tropical palm leaf wallpaper. Visit thebetsyhotel.com.

© Jessica Sample © Getty Images

GET THERE: British Airways (ba.com) and Virgin Atlantic (virginatlantic.com) both fly daily and direct to Miami from various UK airports

SEASIDE STOCKHOLM

Life revolves around the water here, whether it's the food, the ferries or the sauna...

© Getty Images

WHAT TO SEE AND DO

A capital city built on 14 different islands – and part of a wider archipelago of hundreds more – Stockholm represents a watery wonder of a weekend. It's easy to see the sights while being on the coast, because that's how the city was built. The Royal Palace and City Hall are right there on the water's edge, while the most-used public transport is ferry or bicycle, since many islands are linked by bridge, with safe and separate bicycle lanes. Djurgarden is the leafiest and loveliest island; you can walk, jog or cycle its perimeter, stopping at one of the pontoons to take in the views. Djurgarden has recently become an outdoor art gallery, too; the Princess Estelle Sculpture Park contains artworks hidden among trees or off pathways, encouraging locals and tourists to explore. Go further afield via the ubiquitous Stromma ferries, their blue-and-yellow Swedish flags flapping in the breeze. Grinda is a particularly pretty island, where you can go kayaking, boarding or wild swimming. There are public saunas inside red-and-white clapboard huts – available to rent – at the end of a pier, so you can jump into the water at a moment’s notice.

© Getty Images

WHERE TO EAT

On Grinda island, harbour restaurant Framfickan has a suntrap terrace, where families lunch for hours and couples on deckchairs sip pear cider. Take your time over a herring plate, shrimp platter or smoked salmon salad; nobody is in a hurry on Grinda. Back in the big city, Berns Asiatiska is an incredible sushi restaurant; bag one of its outdoor tables on the buzziest bit of harbour at Nybroplan. Or try Angbatsbryggan, one of Stockholm’s many floating restaurants on an old sailing boat; its Taste of Sweden menu, featuring meatballs and shrimp with dill, is as loved by hip Swedes as it is by visitors.

WHERE TO STAY

We recommend a trip to Hotel Hasselbacken on Djurgarden, even if you're staying elsewhere - its terrace restaurant overlooking the water is a stunner. There's also outdoor games such as table tennis and skittles, so grown-ups can linger over lunch while big kids play. The historic hotel is the home of the Hasselbacken potato – baked and sliced fan-style, covered in cheese or butter – so don't leave without trying a plate. If you do check in, there's a hotel sauna for private rental, free bicycles, and stylish rooms, many of which have water views. As Stockholm seaside stays go, they don't get any better. Visit hasselbacken.com

© FOTO DAVID THUNANDER © Caroline Tisenius

GET THERE: Fly with SAS (flysas.com). visitstockholm.com for more information on ferries and getting around the archipelago

ALFRESCO ISTANBUL

Istanbul has almost a split personality with its seasons. While Siberian-cold in winter, it is Mediterranean-sunny come late May, making it perfect for summer visits...

© DestinationIstanbul

WHAT TO SEE AND DO

A first day in summer Istanbul should be about indolent acclimatisation: board a municipal ferry for a breezy cruise north up the historic Bosphorus Strait. Open decks deliver spooling views of elaborate timber mansions – throwbacks to Ottoman times – as well as bijou mosques among cypress trees and huge ships ploughing north to the Black Sea. The ferry terminates at Anadolu Kavagi, a village of fish restaurants to idle in. Devote the next day to the big sights of Sultanahmet, Istanbul’s most famous quarter. The Blue Mosque can be viewed in passing, as the exterior and those six exquisite minarets are more striking than the interior. Next stop: the Hagia Sophia, originating from the sixth century as a cathedral and now a mosque. Inside, it is magnificent. Finally, spend the rest of the day in Topkapi Palace, which stuns in summer with its lawns and fir trees framing widescreen views up the Bosphorus. Founded by Ottoman sultans in the 15th century, it's a place to idle in. Wander chambers filled with age-old porcelain from China, as well as relics brought from Cairo believed to be of the Prophet Mohammed, including a hair from his beard. Last day: a voyage by ferry to Istanbul's Princes' Islands, an hour from Eminonu jetty beside Galata Bridge. Best of the bunch is Buyukada ("big island"), with its suave wooden residences, horses pulling buggies and waterfront restaurants made for relaxing afternoons.

WHERE TO EAT

Come to Ali Ocakbasi, a simple little spot in the gritty-groovy Karakoy district, for plates of grilled meats and Turkish mezeler starters. For glittering dusk views of the city and sea, Mikla is a must. Across the Bosphorus on the Asian side is the neighbourhood of Kadikoy – and there you'll find Viktor Levi Sarap Evi, a friendly local wine bar for foodies.

© DestinationIstanbul

WHERE TO STAY

The best-placed luxury hotel - hands down - is recent arrival The Peninsula Istanbul. Many fans of the brand like it better than the Hong Kong original. It's positioned on the Golden Horn estuary bang opposite the famous mosques - sightsee lying down by the pool, or at a terrace table, over afternoon tea. Hip Istanbul chef Fatih Tutak has a restaurant, Gallada, here, with more corking views of the city to take in over martinis and kebabs Visitpeninsula.com/en/istanbul.

© DestinationIstanbul

GET THERE: Fly to Istanbul with Turkish Airlines (turkishairlines.com)

PARIS AFTER DARK

The city of light comes alive after the sun sets...

© Getty Images

WHAT TO SEE AND DO

The headlines are enough to put anyone off the City of Light: record-breaking queues; the Mona Lisa being moved due to over-tourism; travel influencers overrunning the place. Mon dieu! Instead, we say see the city at its best, after dark, when the light is bad for their selfies but perfect for atmosphere. For starters, the Eiffel Tower's light show sets the sky ablaze every hour from 8pm until midnight. Also better at night are the Bateaux Parisiens, the open-deck boats that ply the River Seine. You'll see Notre Dame Cathedral, the Place de la Concorde, the Arc de Triomphe, the Eiffel Tower, the Louvre and the Ile de la Cité, all in 60 minutes, on frequent sailings that depart up until 11 pm. Check online if you want to upgrade, as some sailings include dinner and live music. No after-dark Paris sojourn is complete without le cabaret. Paradis Latin is the oldest club in Paris, with all the red velvet curtains, champagne buckets and high-kicking dancers you could hope for. If you want a cultural close encounter, the city's galleries stay open late, too. The famous La Nuit des Musées happens in May, when the greatest ones open their doors – for free – until midnight.

© Getty Images

WHERE TO EAT

We love 114 Faubourg at Hotel Le Bristol because it has a Michelin star – tick – but doesn't have the interminable waitlist that goes with one. Book a table in this exceptionally stylish but relaxed eatery and expect to eat classic French fare, from escargots and foie gras to filet mignon and steak tartare. Or try Benoit, with an intimate space that feels more like a private dining room in a grand home than a brasserie.

WHERE TO STAY

Recognise those ancient tapestries and gilt-framed mirrors? That's because Hotel Le Bristol was the real star of Woody Allen's classic movie "Midnight in Paris" – forget Owen Wilson and Rachel McAdams – and is such a love letter to the grande dame that in-room TVs show the film on demand. It's just as lovely in real life, with faultless service, a rooftop pool and sun terrace, and antique-festooned interiors that feel tres chic rather than tired. In a prime spot on Rue du Faubourg Saint Honore, you're on the "fashion strip", with Chanel, Lanvin and Hermes walking distance, and Pierre Cardin directly opposite. Earmark one late night at least to the hotel’s new B.A.D. nights at Le Bristol Bar, which are already legendary – "Bristol After Dark". Visitoetkercollection.com/fr/hotels/le-bristol-paris.

© Claire Cocano

GET THERE: Kirker Holidays can package up two nights at Hotel le Bristol, as well as Eurostar travel, private transfers, a two-day Paris Museum Pass, and the services of the Kirker Concierge to make a table reservation at a recommended restaurant, arrange private guides or book tickets for an opera, ballet or cabaret show (kirkerholidays.com). Additional writing by Nick Redman, Laura Goodman

SPA TIME IN BATH

Whatever relaxation means to you – meandering strolls through Georgian streets or remaining in a robe for many hours – Bath will recharge your battery and fill your cup...

© Getty Images

WHAT TO SEE AND DO

Set the pace to pleasant by following the smell of freshly brewed coffee through latte-coloured streets to Colonna & Small's, a sky-blue, white and wood haven where the flat whites are life-affirming. Let them jolt you to life, but only a little – it's a short walk to Thermae Bath Spa, which is very close to the actual Roman baths. The rooftop pool is the best way to appreciate warm, mineral-rich waters, with views of the spire-studded skyline and the rolling hills beyond. Do as the Romans didn't and combine with a Roman Trilogy of treatments – a salt, lime and ginger body scrub, a massage and a rose-scented facial. Down a beautiful alleyway, the Soul Spa runs 30-minute sound baths every day. For a full day of spa deliciousness, Homewood is an inviting Georgian estate in the Avon valley, with coral-coloured poolside loungers, an indoor hydrotherapy pool, outdoor saunas and a much-heralded, tension-busting CBD facial (homewoodbath.co.uk). If you're feeling too sedentary, move your body along the Bath Skyline walk, which heads out into the countryside, pausing to see Bath better before looping back (nationaltrust.org.uk).

© Getty Images

WHERE TO EAT

Eat a homemade takeaway bagel from Taylors in your robe at your (robe's) peril – they're packed to bursting and wildly delicious. The signature Bath Bagel contains BBQ beef brisket, dill pickles, local cheddar cheese and wholegrain mustard mayonnaise. At Mantra, the dosas, dals and green chutney have a uniquely rejuvenating effect, particularly when they're taken on the roof terrace. For something more serene, Clayton's Kitchen is a homely space in an old townhouse, serving soothing lunchtime gems such as whipped goats curd, crab sandwiches and grilled sea bass.

© Getty Images

WHERE TO STAY

The approach to The Bath Priory is a dream sequence – the crunch of the gravel drive, followed by the sight of the gorgeous, ivy-clad 19th-century house. The sense of calm is immediate. Inside, there are floral fabrics, pastel shades, dove grey wood panelling, four-poster beds, fine artworks and soft carpets to pad around on. The Garden Spa is the only spa by L'Occitane in the UK, and it's all about the transportive power of scent. The indoor pool is as inviting as the massage menu, which features a sleep and reset ritual – 90 whole minutes of focused relaxation, tailored to the tired. Visit thebathpriory.co.uk

© David Griffen Photography

ARTY BARCELONA

Spain's wilfully independent city by the sea is shot through with dynamic creativity...

© Getty Images

WHAT TO SEE AND DO

The capital of Catalunya may well be Europe's ultimate leisurely city. It's balmy, beachy and beautiful to stroll through, from seafront Barceloneta to the Gothic centre to the grand 19th-century Eixample district, lined with ornate apartments. With the likes of Picasso and Gaudi on its roll call of residents, the city has art in its DNA - take in the fantastical buildings of the Art Nouveau era bestowed by Antoni Gaudi, among them Casa Mila, an apartments block from 1905 built to resemble a cliff face, with balcony railings like seaweed. And queue if need be to see his Sagrada Familia: Barcelona’s emblematic unfinished church, with its cigar-like spires. Get to know the genius of Joan Miro (1893-1983) at the Fundacio Joan Miro, the museum dedicated to the surrealist-expressionist artist, stands high on Montjuïc hill. Room after room reveals major works - Woman and Birds at Sunrise is a highlight, with all the symbols, whimsical lines and bursts of colour that Miro is famous for. There's a lovely bar-restaurant with a garden terrace to spend an idle hour in. Devote a morning at least to the Museu Picasso and witness the evolution of Pablo's mercurial brilliance. There are early childhood sketches, epic late-19th-century oil paintings completed in his teens, melancholy faces from his Blue Period and the startling abstract, geometric portraits that define his mid-20th-century hot streak - Las Meninas, painted in 1957, is jerkily, quite scarily, brilliant.

© Alamy Stock Photo

WHERE TO EAT

Order oysters and seafood and dine in the footsteps of the famous at Els Quatre Gats. In business since 1897 in the Gothic quarter, it was hugely popular during Barcelona's Modernista years with the likes of Picasso and Gaudí. Just off the historic Ramblas boulevard is Barcelona’s oldest cocktail bar, Boadas. It has been rattling up negronis and martinis since 1933 for the likes of George Orwell and Joan Miro, and is one of the world's best drinking haunts, staffed by elegant tuxedoed gentlemen. La Vinya del Senor has all the ambience of a creatives' watering hole: creaky tables over various floors with window views of Santa Maria del Mar church, across the tiny plaza in the boho Born district. Sit outside and order tapas (anchovies, chorizo, meatballs) along with wine from the international list.

© Getty Images

WHERE TO STAY

The obvious check-in for art lovers is H10 Art Gallery, in the grid of streets called Eixample, which is bisected by elegant Passeig de Gracia. Among its arty attractions are lithographs by the Barcelona likes of Joan Miró and Miquel Barceló. Rooms are angular and minimalist with occasional outbreaks of colour, and the graphic-patterned Modern Art Restaurant is Instagram catnip over breakfasts of big omelettes. The rooftop pool terrace is lovely - just add prawn croquetas and beer. h10hotels.com

© Getty Images © Getty Images

GET THERE: Easyjet Holidays can package together a Barcelona long weekend, including nights at H10 Art Gallery with flights (easyjet.com)

MARRAKECH SHOPPING

Bring your credit cards and lots of luggage space - Morocco's poster city was built for those who love to spend, spend, spend...

WHAT TO SEE AND DO

To go to Marrakech and not shop would be like visiting the Maldives and not snorkelling. In short: preposterous. Morocco's red city was born into trade more than a millennium ago, serving the caravan routes back and forth across the Sahara. The whole fun of the city today is the takeaway, whether that’s a set of dizzily patterned plates for a song in the souks, or a once-in-a-lifetime locally made leather bag from a hip boutique on a street in new-town Gueliz. The magic starts in the half-lit medieval ways of the central Medina, sectioned according to craftspeople and wares. Its souks are normally open at 9 am, up and running by 10 am, and closed around 9 pm. There's Souk Chouari for wooden goods and furnishings, and Souk el Attarine for metalwork and spices. Souk Smata is slipper heaven - the place for babouches, Morocco's signature vivid pointy footwear. If it's rugs you're after, make for the store of Soufiane Zarib. For chic shoppers, the design scene is limitless, with big Marrakech names across town including Valerie Borkowski, selling World of Interiors-worthy bed and table linen. Gueliz district is also unmissable for boutiques (and bars to relax in afterwards). The streets are broad and cool, and the easy-going atmosphere makes a welcome change from the souks. Chabi Chic is the choice for gaily patterned rustic tableware, vases, trays and fragrances - and if you fancy a little sightseeing, one of its outlets is handily in the famous Jardin Majorelle. The botanical Eden was established by French landscape painter Jacques Majorelle in 1924, and bought by Yves Saint Laurent and his partner Pierre Bergé in 1980. It's rampant with plants from around the world. What better way to shop 'til you drop?

WHERE TO EAT

In a tight, noodly alley near Jemaa el-Fnaa square, sit al fresco under lemon trees at La Famille for healthy veggie lunches of dips, salads and focaccia pizza. Footsore shoppers in the Gueliz district flop at Le Grand Café de las Poste. Founded in the 1920s, it has time-warped flair, with chequerboard flooring, candles and bentwood chairs. Come for omelettes and a glass of rouge. Also in the area is the unmissable Plus6, for chargrilled octopus and steak sandwiches. For gastronomes, there's Dar Moha, in an 18th-century riad in the medina where designer Pierre Balmain once resided. The setting, with tables around a pool, is sublime. The menu updates Moroccan dishes with verve, from salads to rich, beefy tagines.

WHERE TO STAY

Marrakech's hotel superstar is La Mamounia, unveiled in the 1920s, thoroughly modern and utterly sumptuous, from its rambling gardens to its Moroccan-tiled suites, with balcony views of the Atlas Mountains. There's Asian and Italian food by Jean-Georges Vongerichten, atmospheric bars including Le Churchill (named for one particularly famous former guest, who came to rest and paint), and an impressive gift shop. Best buys: date-scented room spray and hand-engraved teapots, made by local artisans. Visit mamounia.com

GET THERE: Inclusive Morocco (inclusivemorocco.com) can package up a stay at La Mamounia and flights, as well as private shopping tour with expert guide

FAMILY LONDON

The key to London and the key to having fun with kids are one and the same: do not overextend yourself – build in a little respite. Here's how...

© Getty Images

WHAT TO SEE AND DO

No matter your age, that "I heart London" feeling is best acquired on the Thames. Hop on the Uber Boat at Tower Pier, pausing to gawp at the huge stone fortifications of the Tower of London (just tap your contactless card or Oyster). Ride westbound, pointing out St Paul’s Cathedral, Shakespeare's Globe and the Tate Modern along the way. Disembark at the London Eye, not necessarily to join the snaking queue, but to have a clamber and a snack at the adventure playground in glorious, green Jubilee Gardens, under the watchful gaze of the Eye. Other boats are available: the Horrible Histories "Terrible Thames" tour is wonderful for fans of gory stories. You have your own checklist of museums, but perhaps it doesn't include the Museum of London in the Docklands. The brilliant Mudlarks area for young children includes a multi-level soft-play area, giant Lego, a Docklands train set and water play. More centrally, the Roden Centre for Creative Learning is brand new and not as formal as it sounds – it's a huge space dedicated to sparking creativity in children, accessed through a side entrance to the National Gallery. There's a hide and seek game using augmented reality, a double-height art studio and an interactive gallery exploring paintings through colour, texture, light and sound. And it's free, which means you can save your pennies for afternoon tea (a burgeoning area for families with children over bun-throwing age). It's a 10-minute walk to the best of them: the Mad Hatter's Tea at the Sanderson. Think: 'drink me' potions and blue bavaroise caterpillars.

© Getty Images

WHERE TO EAT

Marugame Udon is a handy little chain to know; kids can build their own udon bowls, adding chicken karaage or prawn tempura according to appetites (or not) and follow with unlimited ice cream and 'fudonuts'. For pizza, Franco Manca just gets it, offering the double whammy of perfect kids' menus and fruity Italian wines. If you're in the market for something fancy but not bank-breaking in Piccadilly, do the prix fixe at Brasserie Zedel. Sink into banquettes surrounded by marble columns and excessive gold leaf, and get the kids banana splits, with chocolate sauce poured at the table.

© Simon Brown

WHERE TO STAY