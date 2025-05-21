London Luxe List: May

Looking for luxurious experiences in London this month? Whether you're planning something special for the bank holiday weekends, seeking out the city's most exciting new hotspots, or simply in the mood to indulge, there’s so much on offer in the capital. From the most sought-after dining destinations to pop-up fashion boutiques from celebrity-adored designers, we've curated a list of editor-approved recommendations.

GAIA

Mayfair

Opulent and serene, GAIA is the epitome of fine greek dining, but you’ll find it in the heart of Mayfair. Like stepping into a Mediterranean reverie, the elegant space features whitewashed walls with high ceilings, domed arches, and handcrafted glassware and pottery.

Helmed by chef Izu Ani, the recently launched All-Day dining experience offers elevated Greek classics. Think sea bream carpaccio served with a trio of infused olive oils, lamb cutlets with exceptionally smooth tzatziki, and the most luxurious lobster linguine. They even make a cauliflower salad feel decadent, with caramelized walnuts, creamy goats cheese, and a fresh citrus dressing. Their signature dessert loukoumades (that’s donuts to the uninitiated) with honey, cinnamon and frozen Greek yogurt is to die for.

The cocktail menu suitably draws inspiration from Greek mythology, with offerings such as the olive oil-infused Theo and the herbaceous Talos. Or choose from the extensive European wine list, featuring selections from renowned vineyards.

Visit gaia-restaurants.com

Dalloway Terrace

West End

The Bloomsbury's outdoor restaurant Dalloway Terrace is celebrating 100 years of its name sake Mrs Dalloway by Virginia Woolf with a stunning new floral display. Inspired by Clarissa Dalloway’s love of flowers, the space is adorned with cascades of hydrangeas, soft blush peonies, and butter yellow wild English roses, making the perfect backdrop for long springtime lunches, afternoon teas and pre-theatre dinners.

On Saturday 24 May, guests can also book into a two-hour workshop with renowned florist Richard Eagleton. From 10am-12pm, you'll learn the art of hand-tied bouquets while sipping on Silent Pool Gin cocktails, and creating a beautiful floral piece to take home with you.

Visit dallowayterrace.com

Chiltern Street

Marylebone

For one night only on Thursday 22 May, Marylebone's beautiful and historic Chiltern Street will open its beloved boutiques, specialist shops and cafés after hours. Visitors will enjoy in-store drinks and creative workshops as well as exclusive offers from fine jewellery to womenswear and lifestyle brands. Expect the likes of Sunspel, Niwaki, Avobar, Oliver Spencer, New & Lingwood and more.

Vist portmanmarylebone.com

Ixchel x Maestro Dobel Tequila

Chelsea

Ixchel was one of the most talked about restaurant openings of 2024, with guests including Princess Beatrice and Zara Tindall. This month, the chic Mexican has partnered with Maestro Dobel Tequila to celebrate Chelsea in Bloom with a limited-edition cocktail and dish inspired by the festival. Blending tequila with rosé wine, lime juice, Peychaud’s bitters, and rose syrup, all garnished with rose petals, the ‘Flower Moon’ is crisp and fresh, while the dish combines the earthy flavours of celeriac, Jerusalem artichokes and sweet potato.

Visit ixchellondon.com

De La Vali

Soho

Ibiza-born London-based womenswear label De La Vali has opened its first summer pop-up in the heart of London, and it perfectly encapsulates the brand's bohemian and romantic aesthetic. Loved by the likes of Alexa Chung and Kendall Jenner, guests will have the opportunity to drop in to browse the SS25 and Pre Fall 25 collections or book an appointment at the Bridal suite. You'll also find jewellery, coffee table books, and exclusive vintage prints of Ibiza.

Visit delavali.com