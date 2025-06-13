I'm an introvert – and I've found the best place to go on holiday

Heading to a hotel or resort is a perfectly lovely way to spend a holiday, but if you're anything like me and prefer your own company, then I've found the perfect destination.

EAST resort in Barbados is beyond doubt the best place I've ever stayed on holiday. The peace and tranquillity of the villa was unlike anything I experienced before, and if you're looking for your next luxury getaway, this is the place to go.

EAST is an introvert's dream

As the name suggests, EAST resort is tucked away on the east side of the island, which means that all villas look out over the Atlantic Ocean. The sea is too wild to swim in, but it provides an incredible view and sunrises. The secluded nature of EAST means that guests feel they are in their own little sanctuary, a feeling heightened by the self-sufficient nature of each of the ten villas available to rent.

Perfect if you're not one for socialising, or just need some well-earned peace and quiet, the villa setup means there is no need to interact with anyone else – paradise! I could completely unwind, and the extra level of privacy meant complete relaxation was possible. If all this wasn't enough, I'll let the views speak for themselves.

The villa offers the best sea view

Eating at EAST

Owing to the remote location of the villas, heading out to dine at a local restaurant isn't quite so simple. The solution: your meals come to you.

As each villa comes with a fully equipped kitchen, self-catering is possible for those inclined to do so. EAST's sister resort is The Crane, which has very extensive catering options, including groceries which are available to order. If you have time, I'd also recommend popping into a supermarket before heading to the resort as it's always fun to see what different food is available.

Self-catering options are available

If you're feeling too zen to do any cooking, a daily breakfast, ordered the night before, is more than enough to keep you satisfied. We enjoyed a delicious platter of fresh fruit including watermelon, mango and grapes every morning, as well as a cooked breakfast with customisable options for eggs and additions.

In the evening, the resort can arrange dining delivery from one of The Crane's many acclaimed restaurants, including fine-dining Thai-Japanese fusion, Zen, Italian D’Onofrio’s, and classic Caribbean fare at L’Azure. I would especially recommend trying food from Zen as it was the best food I had all holiday!

There was something really special about eating breakfast al fresco, overlooking the Atlantic Ocean every morning, then watching the clouds turn pink in the evening as the sun set over the west side of the island while we ate our dinner on the patio.

The master bedroom had an incredible sea view

In the small garden section of the villa, there's also a nested barbecue grill for those who wish to try their hand at it. We enjoyed some mahi mahi with some delicious barbecue seasoning one evening, so would highly recommend this option for self-catering. We found the best solution to be a mix of catered and self-catered food for variety.

An eco twist

EAST is designed mindfully, with 'green roofs' that help the villas blend into the landscape, but serve the dual purpose of mitigating each villa's heating loads, reducing air conditioning and power consumption. The villas also come complete with LED lighting, water-efficient kitchen and bathroom fixtures, rainwater collection and wastewater treatment for irrigation.

Catering to all

The villas range in size from one bedroom to three bedrooms, making them ideal for a romantic getaway or larger holidays with family and friends. While the fully equipped kitchen and lounge area are best enjoyed with the floor-to-ceiling glass doors thrown open to the elements, you can enjoy cool home comforts as the bedrooms are fitted with air conditioning and a large smart TV for evening entertainment.

The hot tub was a special highlight

The master bathroom is something of a marvel. Guests can enjoy an open air bath as one of the floor-to-ceiling windows can be pushed open all the way, meaning the warm tropical air and birdsong can make its way to you as you take a soak or a shower in the spacious bathroom.

Each villa comes complete with an infinity-edge private pool and hot tub which warms from the sun throughout the day, providing enough warmth for swimming under the stars when required.

Enjoy a bath with a view

Things to do

I would say EAST is catered to a 'fly and flop' style holiday, so bear that in mind. It's a really ideal place to unwind, disconnect from the world for a while and enjoy long days spent reading by the pool, jumping in and out of the water as the mood takes you. Suffice to say, it was very hard to leave at the end of our stay.

The best is yet to come

Currently EAST has a high level of exclusivity, not least because the resort only has ten villas, but plans to expand are underway. On-site resort amenities in the future will include an organic greenhouse, a farm-to-table café, a destination spa, a rooftop restaurant and bar, a fitness centre, tennis courts, hiking trails, yoga.

© Jay.R.Phillips There are gardens full of life outside each villa

Personally? As lovely as all these additions will certainly be, I can't help but feel EAST is perfect just as it is now.

To book a stay at EAST, click here.

