I spent 24 hours in art'otel London Battersea Power Station with sweeping views of the iconic skyline

There's no place like London in the summer. Located on the south bank of the River Thames in Battersea, you'll find my new favourite spot, art'otel London Battersea Power Station.

Catching up over a cocktail with the girls, grabbing a bite to eat with your significant other, or fancy a dip in their heated infinity pool, followed by an afternoon in the blissful oasis that is their spa and wellness rooms - all with an unrivalled view of the historic Battersea Power Station? Sign me up!

Rooftop Pool at art'otel Battersea Power Station

art'otel felt like the perfect spot to take my mum for a birthday treat. And with Maya Jama hosting her Beauty Works party at JOIA, I'd say she would agree too.

Check-in isn't until 3pm, but on a sunny day, any Londoner will tell you to make the most of the sun. Since the rooftop pool was open, me and my mum decided to arrive early to enjoy an afternoon around the pool before our spa treatments.

Arriving to warm welcomes and playful interiors, art'otel London Battersea Power Station has a stylish flow throughout. After a quick dip in the pool and chit-chat in the jacuzzi, our room was ready. The Junior Suite did not disappoint; it was equipped with every item you could dream of for the perfect 24-hour city break.

art'otel London Battersea Power Station Studio Living Area

Our treatments were booked for 4pm, giving us a moment to freshen up and get ready to relax. Changing into the plush dark grey dressing gowns and slippers (who doesn't love hotel dressing gown set) and making our way, we were greeted by the friendly team who carried out my holistic massage and my mum’s reflexology at Mamma Wellbeing - the spa facilities at the hotel.

The room interiors were warm and grounding, making it the perfect place to rejuvenate. After a thorough discussion highlighting injuries and problem areas, my therapist worked through muscle knots that had been crying out for some TLC for months. And from the sight of my mum nodding off in the armchair of our studio, I could already see she was feeling lighter on her feet.

The closest I'll ever get to a makeover montage like the 00s rom-coms was made possible with the help of the room's vinyls. Sipping my drink out of a cute glass whilst playing Amy Winehouse on the room's record player was my Carrie Bradshaw moment. Featuring mum too, of course! We took full advantage of the Dyson Hair Dryer, and I did my mum's hair and makeup in the 60s-inspired bathroom.

Vinyl player in the Studio at art'otel Battersea Power Station

My new Roman Empire is now the gianduiotto tart at TOZI Grand Cafe. My mum and I opted for the zucchini fritti and burrata with rosemary focaccia to share. The primi dishes were prepared in front of you, which gave the experience a very intimate feel, and we also enjoyed a complimentary glass of red wine.

My sirloin steak was cooked to perfection and delicious from the first bite to the last, and I was lucky enough to steal a taste of my mum's chicken breast polenta which I could've happily had a plate of too. For dessert, I was about to develop a brand new obsession with chocolate tarts. TOZI left me wanting more and if I could have one dish every day for dessert, it would be that tart.

TOZI Cafe art'otel Battersea Power Station

Afterwards, a movie night with mum was in order. As a Chromecast fan, a favourite touch to hotel stays is rooms with that TV function, and my phone was already equipped with apps ready for us to go. The connecting process was even simpler than my own!

Up bright and early the next morning, I made it a mission of mine to head to the gym and sauna for a workout and sweat to start the day. I was determined to spend the perfect 24 hours in art’otel, and every step amplified my stay.

The gym could make a strong runner-up in a beauty pageant, as the aesthetics married into the whole hotel’s personality effortlessly. After my second attempt at running (a new thing I'm trying since quitting smoking) and a free-weight session, I treated myself to reading a book in the sauna, which was made even better as I was alone and able to play some music quietly to add to the vibe.

Sauna Room at art'otel Battersea Power Station

After working up an appetite, TOZI's fluffy pancakes were the perfect dish to break my fast and begin my day. I kept to my health and wellness theme by getting a fruit smoothie (internally justifying the pancakes even more). My mum enjoyed the salted beef, potato hash and fried egg, which of course I tried too (verdict: tasty!). And our lattes went down a treat. They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and we felt set up to explore the shops and river walk before heading home.

I recommend every animal lover play doggy bingo whilst exploring the area because the streets would make Battersea Dogs & Cats Home proud. The breed of the day went to the chillest Saint Bernard I've ever met. Whether you're looking to do a bit of shopping or stay riverside for food or a walk, there are plenty of things to do while enjoying the sun.

Battersea Power Station

When it was time to say goodbye, the tube station was just a short walk from the hotel, but sailing off in the Uber Boat down the River Thames does feel like a better way to end the movie-worthy stay. There's always next time!

Find out more at artotellondonbattersea.com.