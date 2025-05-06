5 joyful things to do in London in May 2025

When the warmer weather comes to London, time exploring the city's best food spots and cultural highlights is elevated to the next level.

The month is blessed with two bank holidays, offering even more opportunities to discover the capital's hidden gems. Central London will also come to life with the Covent Garden May Fayre and Puppet Festival on 11 May and the London Coffee Festival from 15 to 18 May, but that only skims the surface when it comes to ways to spend free time in the city, whether that involves embarking on a solo day trip or filling up the half term with family activities.

Here, discover the best things to do in London in April 2025, tried and tested by team HELLO!.

Hello! London: summer issue From savouring drinks on stunning rooftop terraces as the sun sets to enjoying open-air cinema under the stars, we’ve curated the best summer experiences for a special issue of HELLO! London. Pick up the celebrity-approved guide to discover the best the capital has to offer this season - including sports, cinema, restaurants, theatre, art, music and more. ORDER YOUR COPY

Best places to eat in London in May 2025

Enjoy sinful delights at MR PORTER

Nestled in the heart of Park Lane just below London Hilton Hotel you'll find the brand new steakhouse and bar, MR PORTER. Known for its culinary mastery and seductive lounge-like ambience in the likes of Amsterdam, Barcelona and even Ibiza, the menu is designed for family-style dining but with a sophisticated twist, allowing you to share dishes with loved ones and try something new.

© Mr Porter Enjoy sinful delights at MR PORTER

To start with, my friend and I opted for the avocado carpaccio, a beautiful thin layered potato mix with avocado and garnished with beluga caviar alongside MR PORTERS Focaccia - a classic spin on flatbread but highly indulgent. For the main event, we chose the succulent lady minion alongside tenderstem broccoli, black garlic, and classic hand-cut chips. There are many impeccable cuts to choose from such as ribeye on the bone, sirloin steak and tomahawk.

If you are like me and you don't like your steak too rare, the chef won't be offended if you ask for medium well either. Saving a little room for dessert, we couldn't resist the MR PORTER tiramisu. This theatrical dessert is created right in front of you with layers of mascarpone foam, cacao and coffee ice cream. Get your camera ready as it's a dessert to remember.

Reviewed by Lauren Connolly, Senior Digital Designer

Book via https://www.mrportersteakhouse.com/london

Enjoy sparkling jewels and cocktails at the V&A and K Bar

A perfect pitstop for an afternoon in London is the new Cartier exhibition at the V&A museum in South Kensington.

© The Kensington Enjoy sparkling jewels and cocktails at the V&A and K Bar

The exhibition, which runs until 16 November, features more than 350 objects, including precious jewels, historic gemstones, iconic watches and clocks, that chart the evolution of Cartier's legacy of art, design and craftsmanship since the turn of the 20th century.

Particular favourites were the Crash wristwatch, the Mountbatten bandeau and a stunning tiara from 1908.Once you've had your fill of rubies and diamonds, head to The Kensington, a five-star hotel whose bar, The K-Bar, has launched a special cocktail menu in order to celebrate the new exhibition.

The Diamant cocktail includes champagne and Beluga Gold Line Vodka poured over a diamond-shaped ice cube, or the Rubis combines La Hechicera Rum, Campari and red vermouth with a burst of mango.

For those who prefer citrus flavours, Émeraude is a bright green cocktail which blends Gunpowder Irish Gin with fragrant pandan - delicious! There's also a non-alcoholic option, Amethyst, with white peach and jasmine combined butterfly pea flower tea. Like its namesake, the drink is purple. Combining some culture with light refreshment is the perfect way to spend an afternoon or evening in the city.

Reviewed by Millie Jackson, Content Managing Editor

Book via www.doylecollection.com/hotels/the-kensington-hotel/dining/k-bar

Sunday roast with a chic twist at The Hound, Chiswick

If you're looking to elevate your Sunday roast game in West London, The Hound in Chiswick should be top of your list. Housed in a beautifully restored Victorian police station, it’s the perfect spot to unwind.

© The Courtyard Try a Sunday roast with a chic twist at The Hound, Chiswick

Inside, the vibe is effortlessly stylish, ideal for a relaxed lunch with friends or a cosy date. But what truly sets The Hound apart is its stunning outdoor courtyard, complete with a sleek retractable glass roof. We were lucky enough to visit on a crisp, sunny afternoon, and it was magical. I can’t wait to return when summer’s in full swing.

The Sunday menu is fantastic. To start, we shared golden ham hock croquettes and perfectly roasted scallops. For mains, the slow-roasted pork belly stole the show, especially alongside the crunchy pork scratchings.

The drinks list is just as impressive. I started with a chilled glass of Sauvignon Blanc, which paired perfectly with my meal. And for dessert, an English Strawberry Trifle, I sipped on their Frozen Spicy Peach Margarita, a refreshing slushie-style cocktail made with chilli-infused Casamigos Blanco, peach, and lime.

Whether you’re a local or just visiting for the weekend, The Hound offers a refined take on the classic Sunday roast in one of West London’s most charming settings.

Reviewed by Andrea Caamano, Digital Content Director

Book via https://www.thehound.london/

Best things to do in London in May 2025

Take in the incredible Jane Austen-inspired exhibition at sketch

Sketch in Mayfair is an iconic restaurant and venue known for pushing the boundaries with its incredible neoclassical interiors and somewhat unusual décor (egg-shaped bathroom capsules, anyone?), but its annual 'sketch in Bloom' event takes this flair for design to the next level.

© Sketch Take in the incredible Jane Austen-inspired exhibition at sketch

For the month of May, this Grade II listed building takes on a new life featuring floral tributes to the renowned author Jane Austen, who would be 250 this year. Work by renowned British florists like Lucy Vail Floristry, Ricky Paul and Rob Van Helden includes romantic wisteria installations made from dyed rose petals, a statue of the author herself and a ‘living portrait’ photo opportunity to pose as Austen herself, at a regency-style writing desk against countryside murals that pay tribute to both Jane and sketch, created by artist Meg Boscowen.

It's worth a visit just to see the flowers alone, but sketch also offers a special afternoon tea inspired by Jane Austen, served in an exclusive silver ornate new tea set, for £115 per person.

Reviewed by Millie Jackson, Content Managing Editor

Book via https://sketch.london/

Experience the thrilling world of the Wild West in London

If you've watched Yellowstone or have always loved the aesthetic of a cowboy boot, then this new photography exhibition is the perfect one for you. Cowboys: Spirit of the West is an exhibition by acclaimed French photographer Anouk Masson Krantz, and it explores the world of the American cowboy.

© Iconic Images Gallery Visit the Iconic Images Gallery

It's even Yellowstone approved! Taylor Sheridan, the creator of the popular Paramount series, has described her work as "wordless poetry… a symphony without strings".

There are some incredible photographs which really bring it to life.The exhibition opens at Iconic Images Gallery Piccadilly from May 9 to June 14, so be sure not to miss it.

Reviewed by Millie Jackson, Content Managing Editor

Book via www.iconicimagesgalleries.com