Kylie Minogue finally, officially confirms Las Vegas residency — and we were at the thrilling announcement in L.A.

We hear it and we know: After months of speculation, prayers, and extremely heavy hints, Kylie Minogue will indeed perform a residency at the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas. The Australian pop star confirmed the news herself at a top-secret event held at the Pendry Hotel in West Hollywood on Thursday, July 27, where HELLO! was in attendance.

Kylie's first-ever U.S. residency kicks off November 3, and will also serve as opening night for the Venetian's brand-new entertainment venue, Voltaire. The intimate, 1,000-seat space aims to host not just superstars like Kylie but DJs as well as cabaret and burlesque acts. "The spirit of Voltaire is one of pure, authentic fun. It's one I resonate with as a pop artist," the 'Padam Padam' singer, 55, says in a press release. "My new album Tension is all about the space where the intimate and universal come together and Voltaire represents just that,”

While no setlist has been revealed, expect Kylie to perform tracks from Tension, her 16th studio album, which is out September 22, as well as from her catalog of greatest hits (think "Can't Get You Out of My Head" and "All the Lovers").

"Everything about Kylie reflects the essence of Voltaire," says Michael Gruber, the producer who brought Voltaire to life. "Her music is fun. Her spirit is absolutely infectious. And she's at the top of her game, which makes this a truly special moment for fans to connect in such an intimate environment."

The residency is absolutely thrilling news for American and U.S.-based fans of the global icon, who has performed quite sporadically in the States over her four-decade career. In fact, her only proper U.S. tour (outside a few one-off concerts and appearances) was 2009's For You, For Me Tour, which featured nine dates in the U.S. and Canada.

Fans can expect a high-couture fashion aesthetic (with designers who've created pieces for Kylie as well as Beyoncé and Mariah Carey) and an art deco design created by Tony- and Emmy-winning production designer Derek McLane, who's worked on Broadway shows as well as the Oscars and the Met Gala. "The creative team has designed an environment where people can get up and dance at their tables and revel in the night," Kylie says in the press release. "That's what Voltaire is and I can't wait to perform in this intimate and exciting setting." Tickets and packages go on sale on August 9 at voltairelv.com.

Kylie is currently on yet another career high thanks to the viral success of her worldwide global smash, 'Padam Padam' — one of the summer's most talked-about, meme-generating singles, resonating with longtime fans as well as younger ones who weren't born when "Locomotion" came out. "It's the stuff of dreams. To have something take off its own accord — I'm having the time of my life," Kylie told Today of the phenomenon. "'Padam' has given me so much and I'm grateful for it. I love the messaging to all ages."

"I feel embraced. It should be liberating for all sorts of people…I think for people, particularly women around my age, it's empowering for them too," she adds.

Tension follows Kylie's masterful 2020 LP, Disco. Of course, she was unable to tour for that LP thanks to the global pandemic, but recorded a livestream event, Infinite Disco, which was streamed worldwide.

Reporting by Charlie Reeves in West Hollywood