The best Black Friday travel deals for 2024: From flights to package holidays

Forget clothing deals and discounts on air fryers and iPads - the thing I love about Black Friday are the travel deals. Just like you can save big on your household goods or beauty essentials, the Black Friday travel sales are worth a scroll too.

If its a 2025 holiday you've got your sights set on, there's plenty of BF sales for those. And of course if you're thinking of a last-minute 2024 holiday, you'll be in for a treat with all the discounts and bargains to snap up. Travel companies, flight handlers and holiday brands are getting those travel deals in thick and fast and I for one thank them.

Best Black Friday travel deals to browse TUI

Booking.com

Jet2Holidays

The Turquoise Holiday Company - Enjoy an exclusive 50% discount and free half board on a luxury holiday to the stunning Robinson Crusoe island of Six Senses Laamu in the Maldives.

Love Holidays

Maybe now’s the time to consider taking that cruise you’ve always planned or to stop talking about the girls’ trip you’ve been chatting about since college and get booking it; or if you’re the planning type, get your 2025 holidays booked in for the kids’ school half terms already - there's nothing like getting ahead.

Although not all of our favourite holiday companies have dropped their travel Black Friday deals, or are even participating, I’ve done a deep dive into the last few years of Black Friday travel sales to see the sorts of savings you can expect to find and highlighted the deals already available. And fear not, many travel companies have some brilliant discounts anyway, Black Friday or not…

Best Black Friday travel deals for 2024

1/ 7 TUI Black Friday Deals Family-friendly deals TUI is one of the most popular travel companies in the UK and they always offer great deals, Black Friday or not. Their BF offer is a goodie, and includes up to £300 off package holidays with the code BLKFRI. The holidays are available until October 31 2025, so plenty of time to take.

GET BROWSING 2/ 7 Booking.com Black Friday Deals Worldwide deals It’s one of those companies you probably use for booking travel in the UK more often than you realise, and for this year's Black Friday deal, Booking.com have offered up to 35% off selected properties worldwide - there's literally hundreds to choose from. Book your stay before December 4, and your stay up to the 31 December 2024. GET BROWSING 3/ 7 Wowcher Black Friday Deals Disney deals Head to Wowcher and you'll find Disneyland Paris trips from just £129pp. Includes a Park Entry Ticket and return flights from four airports with Dreamholiday4U. Stay for two, three or four-nights and save up to 26%. GET BROWSING 4/ 7 Jet2Holidays Black Friday Deals Holidays for less Black Friday has come early to Jet2Holidays – save £200 on thousands of holidays with a MyJet2 account. Never a better time to get booking that winter sun deal, eh?

GET BROWSING 5/ 7 Turquoise Holidays Black Friday deals Maldives deals The Turquoise Holiday Company’s exclusive Black Friday sale is now on, and you can enjoy an exclusive 50% discount and free half board on a luxury holiday to the stunning Robinson Crusoe island of Six Senses Laamu in the Maldives. This is the trip of a lifetime; stay 7 nights in a Lagoon Water villa, on half board form £2,999 per person including return international flights and seaplane transfers. Book by December 2. GET BROWSING 6/ 7 loveholidays Black Friday Deals Package holidays deals The UK’s largest online travel agent has launched its biggest ever Black Friday promotion with big savings on thousands of holidays. Including everything from short haul beach holidays, city breaks and long haul escapes, there's savings on 2024 summer holidays too, including ones during the school holidays. GET BROWSING 7/ 7 Virgin Atlantic Holidays Black Friday Deals © Atanas Bezov Flights for less The past few years has seen Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Atlantic Holidays offer deals across the network including top USA destinations like New York and LA as well as long-haul holidays to the Caribbean and Maldives. This year, save £25 off per person, plus save a further £100 off when you spend a minimum £3,500 per couple, or £4,400 per family of 4. GET BROWSING