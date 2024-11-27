The best Black Friday travel deals for 2024: From flights to package holidays

Forget clothing deals and discounts on air fryers and iPads - the thing I love about Black Friday are the travel deals. Just like you can save big on your household goods or beauty essentials, the Black Friday travel sales are worth a scroll too.
If its a 2025 holiday you've got your sights set on, there's plenty of BF sales for those. And of course if you're thinking of a last-minute 2024 holiday, you'll be in for a treat with all the discounts and bargains to snap up. Travel companies, flight handlers and holiday brands are getting those travel deals in thick and fast and I for one thank them.
TUI - Save up to £300 on your next package holiday with code BLKFRI
Booking.com - Save up to 35% on stays! Book Black Friday Deals on stays worldwide before 4 December 2024
Jet2Holidays - Sign up for MyJet2, and you can save up to £200 on all holidays, plus loads of holidays reduced too
The Turquoise Holiday Company - Enjoy an exclusive 50% discount and free half board on a luxury holiday to the stunning Robinson Crusoe island of Six Senses Laamu in the Maldives.
Love Holidays - Declaring it their 'biggest Black Friday deal ever!', Love Holidays are offering deals on holiday packages
Maybe now’s the time to consider taking that cruise you’ve always planned or to stop talking about the girls’ trip you’ve been chatting about since college and get booking it; or if you’re the planning type, get your 2025 holidays booked in for the kids’ school half terms already - there's nothing like getting ahead.
Although not all of our favourite holiday companies have dropped their travel Black Friday deals, or are even participating, I’ve done a deep dive into the last few years of Black Friday travel sales to see the sorts of savings you can expect to find and highlighted the deals already available. And fear not, many travel companies have some brilliant discounts anyway, Black Friday or not…
Best Black Friday travel deals for 2024
TUI Black Friday Deals
Family-friendly deals
TUI is one of the most popular travel companies in the UK and they always offer great deals, Black Friday or not.
Their BF offer is a goodie, and includes up to £300 off package holidays with the code BLKFRI. The holidays are available until October 31 2025, so plenty of time to take.
Booking.com Black Friday Deals
Worldwide deals
It’s one of those companies you probably use for booking travel in the UK more often than you realise, and for this year's Black Friday deal, Booking.com have offered up to 35% off selected properties worldwide - there's literally hundreds to choose from.
Book your stay before December 4, and your stay up to the 31 December 2024.
Wowcher Black Friday Deals
Disney deals
Head to Wowcher and you'll find Disneyland Paris trips from just £129pp. Includes a Park Entry Ticket and return flights from four airports with Dreamholiday4U. Stay for two, three or four-nights and save up to 26%.
Jet2Holidays Black Friday Deals
Holidays for less
Black Friday has come early to Jet2Holidays – save £200 on thousands of holidays with a MyJet2 account. Never a better time to get booking that winter sun deal, eh?
Turquoise Holidays Black Friday deals
Maldives deals
The Turquoise Holiday Company’s exclusive Black Friday sale is now on, and you can enjoy an exclusive 50% discount and free half board on a luxury holiday to the stunning Robinson Crusoe island of Six Senses Laamu in the Maldives.
This is the trip of a lifetime; stay 7 nights in a Lagoon Water villa, on half board form £2,999 per person including return international flights and seaplane transfers. Book by December 2.
loveholidays Black Friday Deals
Package holidays deals
The UK’s largest online travel agent has launched its biggest ever Black Friday promotion with big savings on thousands of holidays.
Including everything from short haul beach holidays, city breaks and long haul escapes, there's savings on 2024 summer holidays too, including ones during the school holidays.
Virgin Atlantic Holidays Black Friday Deals
Flights for less
The past few years has seen Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Atlantic Holidays offer deals across the network including top USA destinations like New York and LA as well as long-haul holidays to the Caribbean and Maldives.
This year, save £25 off per person, plus save a further £100 off when you spend a minimum £3,500 per couple, or £4,400 per family of 4.
Tips for getting the best Black Friday travel deals
Search flights by month - Try not to get tied to a specific date, instead, do your research and see what’s the cheapest month to fly to your preferred destination. When searching, open your search up to the whole month too – you’ll find some days are cheaper to fly on than others, and prices can vary on the time of day you fly too.
Try different departure airports - Some airports are cheaper to travel from than others. Of course, if you can’t get to an airport it’s not even worth considering it, but for some, travelling a little further by car to their departure airport might add an hour to the journey but can see savings double. It’s worth noting that some airports are cheaper to park at than others, and some that you might not have considered are far easier to get to by public transport than you might have thought…
Be open to new destinations - If you're frantically searching for a cheap trip to New York, chances are, you’re probably not the only one and those deals can sell out pretty quickly. Shop around for inspiration or alternative destinations.
Don't forget to book your staycation - We don't have to tell you that the UK is just as beautiful to visit as some further afield destinations. Don't dismiss booking your next staycation over the Black Friday weekend too - who needs the Maldives when you've got Margate?
