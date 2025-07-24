I'm from the Cotswolds – but this place is better

Being born and raised in the Cotswolds has its benefits. I know all the best pubs (No, Clarkson's Farmer's Dog pub is not on the list), I can recommend picturesque country walks, and I can always offer friends in the area somewhere to stay when they're visiting.

The drawback? Everyone else has discovered my perfect corner of the English countryside, and now it's impossible to book the aforementioned pubs.

So, this summer, I set about finding a quieter alternative which equally charming towns, walks and scenery – but without the crowds.

I'm happy to report my quest didn't take long; I found exactly what I was looking for in Somerset. Namely, in Wookey, a peaceful, hidden spot about ten minutes from Wells in one direction and Glastonbury in the other.

The roads are quiet and calm, meaning you can cycle them without fear of being mowed down by tourists from London in Land Rover Discoveries, and the pubs still have a glass of wine for less than £9.

Wells has charm in abundance, while the Fenny Castle Vineyard is well worth a visit. Glastonbury (while obviously well known during festival season) is a hipster meets hippy heaven, with countless coffee places and crystal shops, if that's your thing.

If I've sold you on this (as yet) undiscovered staycation spot and you're considering a visit, may I point you in the direction of The Orchard at Fenny Castle, a secluded cluster of awe-inspiring retreats available to rent.

Camelot by night

We booked into Camelot, a three-bedroom abode boasting Love Island-worthy facilities including a sauna, a firepit, both an outdoor and indoor hot tub, a gym, a yoga studio… need I go on?

The outdoor firepit gave a Love Island vibe

Upon arrival, I immediately texted my friends who were on their way to let them know it was the nicest place I'd ever stayed, before I promptly began filling the outdoor tub and fired up the sauna, ready for my pals.

The outdoor tub was heaven for nature fans

While the décor inside is a perfect blend of comfy and chic, with sumptuous sofas, a whizzy coffee machine (that even made chai lattes!), walk in waterfall showers and the cutest loft bedroom I've ever seen, it was the outside that really had the wow factor.

The outdoor waterfall shower was special

The outdoor dining area had a BBQ and pizza oven, all under cover for al-fresco dining, and we wasted no time firing up the barbie while taking in the never-ending countryside views. It was fields as far as the eye could see, and with the vista completely uninterrupted, it was the perfect opportunity to lounge on the soft outdoor beds and take in the sunset.

We loved the al fresco dining

While the well-equipped kitchen would delight the foodies among us, we wanted to totally relax come evening, so we booked a private chef via YHangry, who came in and whipped up a restaurant-worthy feast which we didn't have to leave the comfort of our new home for.

We booked our experience with former royal chef Michael via YHangry, which is like a dating app for private chefs and hungry food fans. You select your location and the app pairs you with a private chef who comes to your home (or holiday home, or location of choice) and whips up a Michelin-star-worthy meal, without you having to lift a finger.

He sent over five options for each of the six courses, with options for all dietary requirements – not to make you too hungry, but our choices included seared scallop, with spiced beetroot crisp, alongside butternut squash ravioli and rib-eye steak, with chimichurri mac and cheese bonbons. The food was as exquisite as you'd imagine from a royally-approved chef, and the experience was just as princess-worthy.

Chef Michael and his assistant brought everything they needed to whip up the meal, and even laid the table akin to a high-end restaurant with flowers, a tablecloth, candles and more.

Chef Michael set the table for us to dine

All we had to do was sit back and relax with a glass of wine (he also offers wine pairings), while we had a meal better than any restaurant in the comfort of our home.

The next day we dragged ourselves away from luxury for a bike ride on the bikes provided by The Orchard, taking a ride to Glastonbury along deserted lanes – the only traffic we passed were runners pounding the paths and the occasional fellow cyclist.

The lanes in Somerset are ideal for cycling

Feeling weary post-ride, we filled the indoor tub and reclined in the bubbling water while watching the wall-mounted TV and feeling very relaxed indeed.

The indoor hot tub came complete with a TV to watch

When it was time to check out, we all discussed that two nights really wasn't long enough to make the most of all of the options, and I started plotting a return for my birthday in November, imagining booking a private yoga session or massage in the calming space, and lighting the log burner which our summer trip didn't call for.

Somerset, we'll be back!

Camelot is from £499 per night for up to six guests.