Princess Beatrice's husband shares unseen images from 'beautiful' family holiday

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi enjoyed a spring staycation back in March when they headed to scenic north Wales for a trip away.

At the time, Edoardo shared several photos of their scenic views, capturing the beauty of their rural stay, and this week, the interior designer shared several new photos. Most of his snapshots focused on the coastline as the family enjoyed time at Criccieth Beach, Gwynedd.

Images from the carousel featured several of a dolphin, seals basking on a rock, a small tug boat and a group of children playing on a stone pier, one of them posing for the camera.

© Instagram Edo shared several photos of marine mammals

In his caption, the 41-year-old said: "Stunning North Wales. Beautiful memories. @wernholidaycottages." He added a yellow heart emoji to finish off his message.

Fans were besotted with the photos, as one enthused: "What a beautiful place! Would definitely put that on my bucket list!" and a second added: "Photos like paintings," and a third wrote: "Such a beautiful part of North Wales."

Choice of destination

Commenting on Edoardo's travel destination, HELLO!'s Digital Travel Editor, Francesca Shillcock, said: "Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice have just proved that flying overseas isn't essential for a vacation filled with wildlife and a scenic landscape. North Wales provides all of this and then some.

"The royal couple appeared to have vacationed in a gorgeous little cottage hideaway and soaked in the sights of Criccieth Beach. Holiday rentals in idyllic destinations such as Criccieth provide an epic 'home away from home' feel that is perfect for a young family.

© Instagram The royal enjoyed time in north Wales

She continued: "Not only that, but the area is also only twenty minutes by car to Snowdonia National Park, so they are truly spoilt for choice when it comes to exploring the beauty of North Wales.

"For Beatrice and Edoardo, staying closer to home for their holiday no doubt suited them brilliantly, particularly if they decided to take their two young children, Sienna and Athena with them."

Anniversary

Edoardo shared the new photos days before he celebrates his fifth wedding anniversary with Beatrice. Their nuptials were incredibly private at the time due to the coronavirus pandemic that was ongoing at the time.

© Getty Images Beatrice and Edoardo married in 2020

The bride famously wore a vintage dress by Norman Hartnell, on loan from her late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. The dress was made from Peau De Soie taffeta in shades of ivory, trimmed with ivory Duchess satin, with organza sleeves.

Beatrice was walked down the aisle by her father, Prince Andrew. Edoardo's son Wolfie, whom he shares with Dara Huang, was the best man and pageboy.