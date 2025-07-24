Prince William and Princess Kate's £3k-a-night 'Bond-worthy' honeymoon is trending with the 'elite'

The Prince and Princess of Wales are quite the trend-setting couple, and it seems their appeal also extends to their honeymoon spot.

Following their 2011 wedding, William and Kate jetted off to the beautiful Seychelles for a two-week getaway in a £3,000-per-night private villa.

It's become a hotspot for A-listers, including Jennifer Aniston and Salma Hayek, as well as a certain Hollywood couple who honeymooned on the picturesque Indian Ocean archipelago three years after William and Kate.

© Getty William and Kate jetted off to Seychelles for a private getaway

Ocean's 8 star George Clooney and his human rights lawyer wife Amal took the royal couple as their honeymoon muse in 2014, as they stayed on the private Ile du Nord island, where standard villas start at £2,000 per night and the largest option could set you back £3,200 a night.

© WireImage The Clooneys also honeymooned there

Why do royals and A-listers holiday in the Seychelles?

According to travel experts, Kuoni, the Seychelles are 2025's top trending honeymoon destination.

© Getty The royal couple spent 2 weeks in the Seychelles

"The islands' natural beauty is staggering, with Bond-worthy beaches framed by granite boulders, free-roaming giant tortoises and the famously suggestive coco de mer, plus Creole culture – a riot of drumming, spices and grilled fish," reveal HELLO!'s Lifestyle Director Becky Donaldson and Digital Travel Editor, Francesca Shillcock in HELLO!'s 2025 Honeymoon Special.

© Getty The Seychelles is a hotspot for the rich and famous

"It's not only the powder white beaches and endless sunshine that make the Seychelles the obvious choice for the showbiz elite, but the seclusion from prying eyes makes it a place they can truly unwind in peace," Francesca adds. "Bonuses include impeccable service, freshly caught seafood, and sunsets that almost don't look real."

The most glamorous villa on North Island

Villa 11 – the largest villa on the private island – is quite the luxe spot. The suite sits over 8,000 square feet and boasts direct access to the beach, a private pool, and panoramic sunset views.

© Getty East Beach is simply stunning

It also features a concealed entrance to a leadwood bridge leading to a private set of decks, as well as an outdoor hot tub and an al fresco shower.

© Getty North Island has incredible vistas

The resort more generally offers a personal valet, as well as bespoke private dining experiences, snorkelling and scuba diving experiences, and sunset cruises. Sporty William and Kate would have also had access to cycling, island trekking, and kayaking opportunities.

© Getty Prince William married Kate in 2011 and soon after, jetted off to the Seychelles

The spot is incredibly romantic and secluded, and Kate's experience came with an extra special touch. William reportedly planned the entire trip on his own, surprising his bride with the glamorous location and chosen accommodation after saying 'I do'.