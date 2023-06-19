Prince William and Princess Kate’s holiday cottage with George, Charlotte and Louis revealed?

The Prince and Princess of Wales have a particular fondness for the Isles of Scilly in the UK

The summer holidays are nearly here for the Prince and Princess of Wales' children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis!

The royal children are set to finish their first year at Lambrook School after William and Kate relocated from London to Windsor last September in the hopes of promising a more "normal upbringing" for their children.

The summer holidays typically bring about the opportunity for a vacation, and while it's not yet known if the royal family will make their annual trip to the late Queen Elizabeth II's beloved Balmoral Estate this year, Prince William and Princess Kate will no doubt take their children away somewhere to enjoy a much-needed break from the royal spotlight.

WATCH: Prince William and Princess Kate's favourite holiday destinations revealed

The Isles of Scilly could be on the cards for the Wales family this summer. Not only are William and Kate familiar with the idyllic, privately owned island, but Tresco Island is owned by King Charles and Queen Camilla, meaning George, Charlotte and Louis could even enjoy a trip away with their grandparents, too.

The Waleses have holidayed on Tresco, Isles of Scilly

The royals often take the £600 round trip helicopter journey to stay at Dolphin House, a paradisic island retreat situated between Tresco Abbey Garden and the Tresco Island Spa for an ultimate relaxation getaway.

© Getty Prince William and Princess Kate have been to Tresco many times

Dolphin House is a large old granite rectory, with spectacular views towards Round Island Lighthouse, set in the large private walled garden. Downstairs, the property boasts a grand hosting space opening out to the sprawling walled garden and a separate cook's kitchen.

© Dolphin House Dolphin House is based in Tresco, Isles of Scilly

The staircase ascends past a series of bedrooms including a little attic room, many enjoying views across Tresco’s rolling landscape and out to the sea.

© Dolphin House The view from a bedroom within Dolphin House

Dolphin House's website adds: "The property is set amongst a walled garden - a veritable kempt jungle of texture and colour, begging for games of hide and seek or sunlit afternoons simply lazing."

While the beautiful property is open to the public to book, it has long been a favourite destination for the royal family when they're holidaying in the coastal town because of its privacy.

Not only is Tresco where Prince William holidayed as a child with his brother Prince Harry and his late mother Princess Diana, but it's also where Prince George celebrated his ninth birthday.

© Getty Prince William holidayed in Tresco with his brother and parents as a child

The Wales family often return to the coastal destination, famed for its "simpler, kinder and more peaceful" way of life.

