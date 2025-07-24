The Prince and Princess of Wales are proud parents to three children, so it's not surprising that the royal couple, who have been married for 14 years, have had plenty of baby chat over the years.

In a wonderfully funny moment that was unearthed recently, Kate made her husband's eyebrows raise with a quick quip about having more children.

Princess Kate's comment on 'more babies' that made William's eyebrows raise

The comment was made by the future Queen back in 2017 during their official tour to Poland and Germany.

After being offered cuddly toys designed to soothe newborns by a tech company based in Warsaw, Kate marvelled at the toys before turning to William and quipping: "We'll just have to keep having more babies!" to which William responded with a surprised and warm expression.

Kate made the funny comment in Poland in 2017 View post on Instagram

It turned out to be delightful timing, as two months later, Kensington Palace announced that Kate and William were expecting their third baby, Prince Louis, who they welcomed the following April.

Whether the then-Duchess of Cambridge knew she was pregnant at the time or if it was perhaps a lovely prophecy is not known, but the comment was adored by royal fans.

© Pool William, Kate and their two youngest in 2017 when they visited Poland

The Prince and Princess of Wales' close bond with their children

The royal couple have a wonderful relationship with all three of their children, who are growing up so fast! Prince George recently celebrated his twelfth birthday, Princess Charlotte turned 10 in May, while Prince Louis turned seven in April.

It seems, despite raising their children on a world stage, the pair are keen to raise their children in as "normal" a way as possible. It's particularly relevant to their eldest, George, as second in line to the throne.

© WireImage Prince William and Kate have a lovely bond with their three children

The family appear to have a close relationship, and many family photographs and videos point to the three kids as being secure and the couple as hands-on parents.

And a big part of it is their upbringing. The Princess of Wales has spoken before about how "dedicated" her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, were while raising Kate and her siblings, Pippa and James.

© Getty Images Royal fans adore the family of five

The values instilled in the Middleton children no doubt play a part in how Kate, 43, and William, 43, are choosing to raise their own kids.

Danielle Stacey, HELLO!'s Royal Correspondent, says: "This stems a lot from the Princess's side of the family, as well as the values that Charles and Diana instilled in their sons."

"The Princess also stayed in Windsor when the Prince travelled to Singapore in 2023 so she could be at home to support Prince George through his first major set of exams," noted Danielle, proving that the royal couple are keen to be a constant presence in their child's lives.