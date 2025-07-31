7 best dog-friendly UK beaches to let your beloved pooch run free this summer

There's no denying that flying abroad for a summer holiday is a highlight for many people. However, a staycation in the UK can be just as enjoyable thanks to the wonderfully picturesque locations we're lucky to have here on home turf.

Not only that, but if you're a dog owner, chances are that taking a holiday without leaving the country is a preferable choice so that you can keep your furry family member close by.

However, as dog owners know, taking your dog to the coast isn't always straightforward, as many beaches have seasonal restrictions.

© Getty Images Many beaches in the UK are dog-friendly all year round

Luckily, there are many that are open to dogs all year round, meaning a staycation couldn't be easier!

Click through the gallery to find out more about the best UK beaches that are dog-friendly throughout the year...

© Getty Images Chesil Beach Located in Dorset, this beautiful beach is 18 miles long, so your pooch has space in abundance to run around. It also offers incredible views of the must-see Jurassic Coast. Chesil Beach was selected as the number one best dog-friendly beach by Parkdean Resorts, who are offering half-price stays at their locations for dog owners. Anthony Reilly, Marketing Director at Parkdean Resorts, said: "These scenic shores are perfect for exploring with four-legged friends, offering space to roam and fresh sea air for everyone to enjoy."

© Getty Images Pendine Sands Beach Located on the south coast of Wales in Camarthen Bay, this seven-mile-long beach is the ideal spot for dogs and avid walkers. It's known for its dramatic cliffs and rock pools, offering a gorgeous backdrop to staycay.



© Getty Images Brean Beach A beautiful coastline and sand dunes make Brean Beach in Somerset a lovely option. With a seven-mile stretch of golden sand, your dog will have the time of their life bolting down the coast.



© Getty Images Formy Beach Formy Beach in Merseyside is managed by the National Trust, making it a popular and reliably clean and beautiful location. Not only is it great for dogs, but it's also great for families and children as there are plenty of activities, parks and play areas close by to keep the whole family entertained.



© Getty Holkham Beach Located on the north Norfolk coast, Holkham Beach is a glorious destination for a seaside visit. It has a pristine environment thanks to being protected by the National Nature Reserve. It's also popular with horse riders as well as dog owners. The sprawling landscape makes it one of the prettiest beaches in the country.

© Getty Images Porth Neigwl Another Welsh gem is Porth Neigwl, a four-mile-long beach that is open to hounds constantly. A quick glance at photos shows how gorgeous it is, especially when the sun is shining with the sea a sparkling blue, so we can imagine its even prettier in real life. Not only is it great for dogs, but it's also a popular choice for surfers and kayakers.

© Getty Saunton Sands Devon's offering for a dog-friendly beach is Saunton Sands. With a stretch of coast coming in at three-and-a-half miles long, your dog will love bounding along the seafront. The beach is also part of the UNESCO-protected Braunton Burrows Biosphere Reserve, so it's extra special indeed.



© Getty Images Poole Meanwhile, there are countless other beaches across the UK that are equally fantastic options for a dog-friendly holiday. Andrea Alvarado, HELLO!'s Digital Product Marketing Manager, is the proud owner of her beloved pooch, Monkey, an adorable cockapoo. Their beach of choice is Poole in Dorset, which is close to the trendy and celeb-loved Sandbanks beach. Although there are some dog restrictions in certain parts, Andrea finds the dog-friendly parts of the coast a great choice. "We love taking our dog to Poole beach because it's one of the few sandy, dog-friendly spots during peak season, with easy parking, space for him to run freely, and great cafés just steps away for a post-walk treat."