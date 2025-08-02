Indulge in culture, cream teas and an opulent stay at historic Bloomfield House in Bath

With its majestic sweeping crescents, magnificent Georgian terraces and signature honey-coloured buildings, it's little wonder that the city of Bath was chosen as a location to film all three seasons of the hit Netflix drama Bridgerton - and is a setting for the fourth.

It featured in the ITV period costume drama, Belgravia, too, and formed the historic backdrop for films such as The Duchess, starring Keira Knightley, and Vanity Fair with Reese Witherspoon.

Situated in the rolling hills of the West Country, this architectural and historical gem, whose natural hot springs led the Romans to build its thermal baths, became a source of inspiration and setting for the works of one of the most famous literary figures in the world: Jane Austen.

Bridgerton was filmed at Bath's magnificent Royal Crescent

The 18th century author, who lived at four different addresses here over a period of six years, was so captivated by the city’s vibrant balls, colourful characters and glittering social scene that she alluded to Bath in all six of her novels – setting two of them, Northanger Abbey and Persuasion, at the heart of the action.

The Roman Baths was built for its thermal waters

And to mark Jane’s 250th birthday on 16 December, celebrations to honour her life are underway in this Georgian UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Bridgerton was filmed in Bath

Legions of fans will flock to Bath for The Jane Austen Festival (12-21 September), where visitors can enjoy costumed balls, theatrical performances and guided walks. This exciting 10-day spectacular begins with a Regency Costumed Promenade, with hundreds of people in bonnets and Regency dress filling the cobbled streets alongside drummers and soldiers in period uniform.

There is also an Austen After Hours tour at one of the most distinctive buildings in the city – Bath Abbey. With its vaulted tower and panoramic views, this breathtaking 15th-century place of worship has dominated the skyline for centuries. In the 18th century, it became the chosen resting place for many prominent local residents, and on this extraordinary tour, costumed guides take you back in time to ‘meet’ them – and discover that they are all linked to Jane Austen’s family.

History and culture aside, Bath is a shopper’s paradise. As you meander around its winding alleyways, you will stumble across charming antique emporiums, vintage bookstores and independent shops.

When it’s time to rest and refuel, no visit to Bath would be complete without a delicious afternoon tea. Quaint tea rooms abound as you meander through the city’s meandering alleyways, but one of the most famous establishments is The Pump Room, of which Jane Austen herself was a patron.

Against an elegant Georgian backdrop of chandeliers, Corinthian columns and the natural spring water from a thermal fountain, sample the traditional selection of finger sandwiches, warm scones and clotted cream, sublime cakes and a pot of tea served into bone china cups, to the civilised sound of live music from the resident pianist and the Pump Room trio.

For tea with a theme, head to the Jane Austen Centre in Gay Street and imagine you're a sedate Regency lady – or dandy – with a traditional English ‘Mr. Darcy's Afternoon Tea’.

Bath is famous for its elegant Georgian hotels and establishments to stay, but for the ultimate in period luxury with a modern twist, nothing compares to the breathtaking Bloomfield House – a short stroll from the city centre.

A spacious yet cosy sitting room

Designed in the 1790s – when Jane Austen herself was living in Bath - this handsome Grade II listed Georgian mansion was once the home of the Lord Mayor and Lady Mayoress of the city and boasts panoramic views of Bath’s skyline.

It has undergone a complete restoration by Berkeley Place, ensuring that every detail, such as the high ceilings and ornate cornicing, remain true to the home’s heritage while introducing high-end modern comforts.

Period features fuse with modern comfort

And with its eight bedrooms and eight bathrooms refurbished to a luxurious standard, guests can book the entire residence for family and friends to experience its Georgian grandeur.

Each room has been elegantly furnished and decorated with individual touches and original artwork, while at the same time feeling homely and the perfect place to relax and explore.

When it comes to choosing a bedroom, you will be spoilt for choice as each one is unique. There are two master suites on the first floor: the first features a king-size bed, and ensuite bathroom and dressing room, and offers fabulous views of Bath.

One of the mansion's eight bedrooms

The second master suite is filled with light from its double aspect window, and its king-size bed is positioned to enjoy the views. A freestanding stone bath gives the room a spa-like feel, and there is also an ensuite bathroom with a large walk-in shower and double vanity unit.

Children will love the bunk-bed room, which has six built-in bunk-beds – two full-size singles and four suitable for younger children.

Children will adore the bunk beds

There are garden games for all ages in the garden room, and in the beautifully landscaped garden outside, a hot tub where you can relax with a glass of Champagne.

For evening entertainment, a cinema room on the lower ground floor features two large squishy sofas arranged in two rows, and is kitted out with the latest equipment - a 120-inch screen and 13 surround speakers for the full cinema experience.

Sink into the cinema room's plush sofas for an evening of entertainment

For the ultimate pampering experience, the on-site friendly housekeepers can provide a delicious continental breakfast of fresh fruit, juice and pastries, and daily housekeeping, both of which are optional.

Georgian style dining with a modern twist

Jane Austen would certainly have approved!

Prices from £4,700 for a 3-night weekend stay £276pp based on 17 sharing). Book direct or through Plum Guide.

Price includes daily continental breakfast; additional catering can also be arranged.