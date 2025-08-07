Inside a £4.5 million Omaze house - is it really worth entering the viral giveaway?

Nothing gets my family group chat going quite like an Omaze house draw.

Our messages range from reminding each other to enter, to daydreaming about what it would be like to win the home, to commiserating when we inevitably are not the lucky winner.

So, imagine my excitement when I was offered the opportunity to stay in Seahorses, a £4.5million house on the Cornish coast. The five-bedroom abode, which was won by a nurse from Merseyside, is available to rent, so while it's sadly not the same as winning a dream house, my family and I got the chance to see what the fuss is about – and decide whether the hoses on offer are really worth the hype.

I got used to our Omaze houose

Inside Seahorses

Despite being situated bang on Cornwall's awe-inspiring coastal path, it's hard to tear yourself away from Seahorses.

The heated outdoor pool, hot tub with breathtaking sunset views, al fresco barbecue area for supper under the stars – plus a firepit made for toasting marshmallows – provide plenty of incentive to stay put.

We loved the pool

Teenagers and big kids alike will love the media room, complete with VR headsets, while there are plenty of hidden boltholes for moments of peace, including a secluded study with a telescope for stargazing.

© Anthony Greenwood. The hot tub was the perfect spot for watching the sunset

The family room is home to a cloud-like sofa and a hidden TV that rises from the wood-panelled cabinet at the touch of a button.

Downstairs, the mammoth wine cellar is crying out to be filled with cabernet sauvignon and chianti, while the master bedroom boasts a luxurious standalone bath and walk-in shower.

© Anthony Greenwood. The floor-to-ceiling windows were heaven

Each bedroom opens directly onto the lawn via sleek sliding doors for instant access to the blissful garden and patio, framed with Cornwall's famous hydrangeas.

Local area

It was tempting to hole up in Seahorses the whole time we were there – when else will I be treated to views like that? – but the draw of the direct access onto the rugged South West Coast Path was strong enough to convince me to leave luxury – at least for a few hours.

We loved the luxury at Seahorses

Turn right from Seahorses for a barely trodden route along the coastal path to the secluded, picture-perfect village of Durgan. Take your own picnic as this heavenly hamlet is completely untouched.

A left turn along the coastal path takes you to Maenporth Beach in 15 minutes for watersports and a spot of swimming. Keep going and you'll reach Falmouth in around an hour on foot or 12 minutes in the car.

© Anthony Greenwood. The rooftop terrace was sublime

The thriving town is home to specialty coffee houses – Forty Five is the best – as well as boutique shops, local restaurants and a charming harbour offering boat and ferry trips to St Mawes, a favourite destination of the royal family.

On arrival at quaint St Mawes, you're met with thatched houses, whitewashed fishermen's cottages – and an abundance of homegrown food. Try the sausage rolls from St Mawes Bakery on the quay or the oysters from St Mawes Seafood Bar next door.

On your return to Falmouth, call into Hub Box for the best milkshakes in the southwest.

Dream houses

If you can't tell, I was smitten by Seahorses. One family member did muse, "Would you actually want to live here though? It's almost too big and too luxurious," but she was met with incredulous stares from the rest of us.

The view from the roof of Seahorses

The sea views, sweeping gardens, sumptuous lounges and private swimming pool made me feel right at home, and now I've had a taste for the high life, I can't see myself stopping entering house draws…

Seahorses is priced at from £2095 per week, visit www.cornishholidaycottages.com