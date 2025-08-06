This seaside town two hours from London has the UK's most affordable ice cream

I can't be the only one who felt a pang of upset when the storms hit last weekend.

Nobody wants a rainy, grey August, and as much as autumn can be lovely, I'm clinging to the last remnants of summer as much as anybody else.

But now that Storm Floris has thankfully bid her goodbye, the Met Office and the BBC are stating that from the end of this week, we could be returning to the high temperatures we've become accustomed to this 2025 summer season.

And with the summer holidays in full swing, many might be wondering how to make the most of the final days off from school in the sunshine before a new term begins.

A day trip to a seaside town is always a good shout, but finding somewhere that meets different criteria (easy to get to, affordability, enough amenities on offer, etc.) isn't always easy.

© Getty Images With warm weather set to return, it's a great opportunity for a beach day

The best seaside town closest to London – with affordable ice cream

Thankfully, the experts at Moneyboat, with the help of TripAdvisor, compiled a list of the top ten most affordable season towns for ice cream. Essential research if you ask me.

"With rising food costs and more people seeking budget-friendly options, the research highlights where to enjoy great ice cream this Summer without overspending," Moneyboat says.

If you're willing to travel further, then their data shows that seaside towns Bardsea and Dawlish top the list in terms of food affordability.

© Getty Images Pastel-coloured beach huts on Felixstowe promenade

"By examining TripAdvisor data, specifically overall ratings and scores for 'value', the experts uncovered which spots offer the best combination of taste and affordability. Bardsea in Cumbria takes top place, soon followed by Dawlish in Devon and Scarborough in North Yorkshire."

The closest to London, judging by their metrics, is Felixstowe in Suffolk. So, if you live in the capital, then this is the place to head to for a swift day-round trip to satisfy that seaside craving, while also getting bang for your buck on the food front.

You can get to Felixstowe from London by car in approximately two hours.

© Getty Images A beach day in the UK is a great way to spend the summer holidays

Why this seaside town close to London is great for day-round trip

Anna Johnstone, HELLO!'s Head of Social, who hails from Suffolk, gives her personal take: "Felixstowe is a good option for a day trip since it's affordable and kid-friendly."

However, she notes that other towns in the area are not to be missed either.

© Getty Images Colourful beach huts and English houses line the coast of Southwold in Suffolk

"Gems on the Suffolk coast like Aldeburgh, Southwold, and Walberswick are also fantastic options if you're willing to travel a little further."

Felixstowe offers a four-mile beach with plenty of pretty beach huts, some of which are available to hire.

What's more, according to The Suffolk Coast, the beach received a Blue Flag and Seaside Award, recognising the high standards of beach management and water quality.