Worried about losing your dog? Amazon is selling a GPS dog tracker collar and it's on sale

Dog owners, have you ever had that nerve-wracking moment when your faithful pooch takes off during a walk? Believe me, I know from personal experience that in that moment you’d give anything to know where they are as a million scenarios go through your head as the minutes tick by.

Well I wish I’d known that there’s a way to know where your faithful friend is at all times. What am I talking about? GPS trackers for dogs – it’s a device that fits to your dog’s collar that tracks them in real-time via an app.

It’s a must-have gadget for any dog owner who wants peace of mind – especially with police reporting the upsetting fact that dog theft has steadily increased since the pandemic started.

Amazon is selling the tracker that’s recommended by multiple dog walking groups, the Tractive GPS dog tracker – and it’s currently on sale for 20% off, £35.99 reduced from £44.99. Oh, and cat owners who have the same fear will be pleased to know there’s also a version for cats up for grabs – and it’s also on sale!

Tractive GPS dog tracker, was £44.99 now £35.99, Amazon

It has hundreds of five-star reviews – writes one satisfied customer: "This little device has certainly changed ours and our dogs lives as we go longer and further with our off lead walks."

So how does it work? You attach it to your dog’s collar and track them via the app. You can mark safe spaces like your garden and know the moment your dog leaves one and the moment they return.

There’s also an exercise and activity tracker – including a calorie burn counter – that has users hailing it as the “Fitbit for dogs”. You can even compare how much exercise your dog does to others via online leader boards which are grouped locally and by breed.

A GPS dog tracker can give you extra confidence during dog walks with your furry friend

Reviewers are praising it for being particularly user-friendly, having long battery life and being fully waterproof.

“It was very easy to put on my dogs harness and collar and he doesn’t notice it when it’s on,” says another reviewer. "So far after 2 weeks of using it I’m really impressed. It has located him 99% of the time, even in heavily wooded areas.

“The live tracking feature is great as you can see your dog running back to you. It’s given me real peace of mind knowing whether or not he is near on a walk. We’ve also used the light and sound feature when he was running around in our garden in the dark refusing to come in!”

