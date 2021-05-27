10 dog-friendly places in London to dine with your furry friend Don't leave your pooch behind!

The pandemic saw nearly 3.1 million homes in the UK expand their family – with more people choosing to adopt a dog than ever before. As lockdown restrictions gradually ease and London welcomes punters and diners indoors again, dog owners shouldn't have to compromise by leaving their pooches behind.

RELATED: Dog anxiety: 5 ways to spot if your dog has post-lockdown separation anxiety

SHOP: This celebrity-approved dog food subscription service has 75% off

With many places in the city happy to accommodate your pup, you're spoilt for choice when it comes to eating alongside your furry friend.

Whether you're looking to visit King's Cross for the pawfect day out, or enjoy London Bridge for some canine-friendly cafes, we’ve compiled a list of the best places for dog-friendly dining in London.

Dog friendly dining in London

Drake and Morgan, Pancras Square

Dogs are very welcome at this city spot, so much so that they’ve invested in special crockery for visiting mutts, and they keep pet-friendly snacks and drinks – including paw-secco – on hand too. For two-legged guests, there’s an all-day menu filled with seasonal best-of-British food and drink.

Bussey Rooftop Bar, Peckham

One of the best spots in South London to catch the sunset, on top of Peckham's Bussey Rooftop is a lovely place to spend a dog-friendly evening with your pet.

Casa Pastor, Coal Drops Yard

Enjoy freshly made tortillas, beers and mezcal cocktails at this dog-friendly Mexican taqueria.

Frank's Café, Peckham

This glorious rooftop spot is one of South London's hidden gems for summer evenings. Totally dog friendly, tasty food, and the best vibes in the city. Win, win.

RELATED: 5 naughtiest dog breeds revealed - and there's one unquestionable winner!

The Woolpack, Bermondsey Street

You'd be hard pushed to find a street more dog friendly than Bermondsey Street. Situated in the centre is The Woolpack. The pub dog Frugo the Beagle keeps an eye on everyone and the pub’s “Dog House” includes fresh water, dog bowls, and doggy-treat dispensers.

Humble Pizza, Chelsea

This Instagrammable pink pizza parlour is not only vegan friendly, but it is probably the prettiest place in London to eat pizza with your pup.

People's Park Tavern, Hackney

People's Park Tavern features a stunning beer garden which welcomes dogs of all shapes and sizes. With Victoria Park right on its doorstep, this cool pub is the perfect place to relax after a long walk with a pint, knowing that your dog is just as at home as you are.

The Narrow Boat, Regent's Park

Go for a stroll along Regents Canal with your favourite furry companion and stop by The Narrow Boat for a cask-conditioned ale or hearty plate of delicious British classics.

Spiritland, King's Cross

Perhaps you have a pooch with a discerning music taste? In that case, Spiritland is your go-to. Open for food and drinks from the early morning double espresso chasers to late-night drinks, all to a super cool soundtrack.

WatchHouse Coffee, South London

This coffee house and café has welcomed dogs since day one. There's free dog biscuits for your furry friends and some of the best pooches even make their way onto the Watch House Coffee Instagram.

READ: 31 best things to do in London in May - the ultimate guide for every budget