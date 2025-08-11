The most underrated Autumn destinations in Europe – according to travel experts

An autumn getaway in Europe feels like the perfect antidote to the hustle and bustle of the summer tourist season. With the crowds thinning and the air turning crisp, it feels like an invitation to explore storybook villages, stroll down charming cobbled alleys, and soak in some breathtaking natural backdrops. We’ve curated a list of the top 11 underrated autumn destinations in Europe, backed by travel experts, to inspire your next unforgettable seasonal escape.
Madeira, Portugal
With its mild climate and year-round greenery, Madeira offers a refreshing escape from the typical autumn chill – if you’re not quite ready to let summer go. “Often called the ‘Island of Eternal Spring’, Madeira might surprise you in autumn,” says Elaine Warren, a travel expert and the founder/CEO of The Family Cruise Companion.
“The weather stays warm, the gardens are lush, and there’s always something in bloom. It’s a place where you can take a nature walk in the morning, watch the cliffs drop dramatically into the ocean in the afternoon, and then enjoy a local festival in the evening. It felt relaxed but still full of life.”
The Azores, Portugal
This remote archipelago offers a peaceful retreat surrounded by dramatic scenery. “The Azores are one of those places that feel almost untouched,” says Elaine. “The volcanic landscapes, rolling green hills, and thermal springs make it perfect for families who love the outdoors.”
With fewer visitors in autumn, it’s an ideal time to experience the islands’ authentic charm – and maybe spot some whales. “We went whale watching there one October, and it was magical – not just for the kids, but for us adults too. Without the summer crowds, you can explore hiking trails or wander through small towns at your own pace.”
Riga, Latvia
Elaine also recommends Latvia’s picturesque capital to autumn travellers. “Riga is one of the most charming cities I’ve visited in the fall. Its parks burst with colour and the Art Nouveau architecture makes even a simple walk feel special.”
The city’s compact size and family-friendly vibe make it easy to explore on foot, while cosy cafés and historic streets provide plenty of places to unwind. “It’s affordable and easy to navigate, which makes it ideal for a family trip without the stress of bigger tourist cities.”
Matera, Italy
“The stone-carved city, with its old cave homes and meandering streets, looks even more impressive in autumn,” says Jiayi Wang, a travel expert, professional photographer, and founder of The Diary Of A Nomad. Bursting with southern Italian charm, Matera is renowned for its dramatic landscape of cave dwellings carved into limestone cliffs, which are a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
“After summer, the crowds are smaller, and wandering through the peaceful Sassi di Matera feels like going back in time.”
Český Krumlov, Czech Republic
“Český Krumlov feels like a storybook in the fall,” says Jiayi. Nestled along the scenic Vltava River, this enchanting medieval town is famous for its well-preserved historic centre and fairytale ambience, thanks in part to the majestic Český Krumlov Castle.
“Without the summer tourists, it becomes much easier to enjoy the cobbled streets, quiet courtyards, and peaceful castle grounds.”
Gothenburg, Sweden
Set against a backdrop of leafy parks and neoclassical facades, Gothenburg is an inviting autumnal haven. “It blends culture and calm – the city’s canals, parks, and museums offer a cosy mix of outdoor and indoor experiences,” says Jiayi. “The cool air adds to the charm of its coffee shops and harbour walks.”
After a stroll through the charming Haga district, lined with quirky independent shops and classical Swedish architecture, make sure to visit the world-renowned Gothenburg Museum of Art.
Ljubljana, Slovenia
As autumn bathes the city in warm hues, Ljubljana offers a serene riverside charm that invites you to slow down and savour the season. “The Ljubljanica River is bordered by amber and crimson leaves, and the riverfront cafes are less busy, giving you more space to enjoy local specialities like potica cake or steaming pumpkin soup,” says Christian Petzold, Travel & Tourism Expert and Marketing Director at BCN Travel.
“A short drive beyond town, Lake Bled is a magical fairytale setting in the early morning light, with the Julian Alps capped in the first dusting of snow and fewer tourists walking the lakeshore paths.”
Picos de Europa, Spain
“One of the off-the-beaten-path gems I often recommend is Spain's Picos de Europa in the North,” says Christian. Offering an alternative to Spain’s more crowded destinations, this hidden gem invites you to experience authentic mountain life, with welcoming villages that serve tasty local cuisine.
“In October, the air is crisp but warm enough for long strolls,” adds Christian. “Towns like Potes have friendly stone guesthouses where you can recharge your batteries with full-bodied fabada asturiana (bean stew) or cider after exploring the mountains.”
Wachau Valley, Austria
“I also like to send travellers to Austria's Wachau Valley in late September and October,” says Christian. When autumn arrives, the region transforms into a golden paradise, perfect for wine lovers and culture seekers alike.
“This UNESCO World Heritage Site along the Danube is beautiful during the grape harvest, and you get to taste fresh-pressed Federweißer (young wine) and view vineyards golden in the bright blue sky. Little towns like Dürnstein and Spitz are filled with wine fests and harvest markets but remain peaceful in contrast to Vienna or Salzburg.”