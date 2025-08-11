The most underrated Autumn destinations in Europe – according to travel experts

With its mild climate and year-round greenery, Madeira offers a refreshing escape from the typical autumn chill – if you’re not quite ready to let summer go. “Often called the ‘Island of Eternal Spring’, Madeira might surprise you in autumn,” says Elaine Warren, a travel expert and the founder/CEO of The Family Cruise Companion.

“The weather stays warm, the gardens are lush, and there’s always something in bloom. It’s a place where you can take a nature walk in the morning, watch the cliffs drop dramatically into the ocean in the afternoon, and then enjoy a local festival in the evening. It felt relaxed but still full of life.”