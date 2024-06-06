W Algarve: I visited Portugal's laid-back luxury hotel - my honest thoughts

Best known for its scenic coastline and incredible beaches, the Algarve is a popular holiday destination for couples and families – and with the peaceful setting being just a stone's throw away from one of the most up-and-coming party spots in Europe, the coastal city of Albefueria is one to have on your radar.

I stayed at the W Algarve during my trip to Portugal's largest resort town. Situated 40 minutes from Faro airport, the hotel embodies relaxation despite being just a 10-minute drive from the hustle and bustle of Albufeira's famous strip and Old Town.

Part of the Marriott International Group, the hotel opened its doors in the summer of 2022, with 134 west-facing rooms and suites overlooking the stunning beach backdrop.

© W Algarve W Algarve opened its doors in summer 2022

First Impressions of W Algarve

The moment I stepped through the doors at W Algarve, I was captivated by the unique interiors. From the 613 colourful embroidered plates that scale the lobby wall as a nod to traditional Portuguese houses to the mesmerising mosaic floors at the check-in desk, guests are instantly met with the Algarve's rich culture with a fresh, stylish twist.

It's not just the decor that has been given great attention, as the staff's level of service goes above and beyond. The hotel runs by a 'Whatever/ Whenever' motto, where dedicated team members are on hand to help make your stay as carefree as possible, whether that's through recommending local gems or topping up your amenities.

The rooms at W Algarve

© Yves Garneau The W Algarve has 134 rooms

The bright bedrooms follow suit with the rest of the hotel, combining modern style with intricate detailing that channels the Algarve. Whether you're staying in a Guest Room, a Suite, or the breathtaking E-WOW Penthouse, each room gives a stylish take on the coastal theme with geometric mirrors, shaped headboards, and blue and green hues.

Hotel balconies can often feel like an afterthought in a hotel, but the space perfectly complements the room as an extension of the relaxing atmosphere that you could spend hours on. Overlooking the pool and the sea, the stunning views can be enjoyed from the stylish sofas while enjoying your morning coffee as you watch the sunrise.

© W Algarve Each room has a stylish balcony facing the pool

The food at W Algarve

The hotel's main restaurant, Market Kitchen, offers food all day, with indoor and outdoor seating for a buffet-style breakfast and a Portuguese International menu for lunch and dinner. Serving seafood, sushi, and meats fresh from the coals, I'd recommend the fresh jumbo prawns followed by the rich blood orange cheesecake for dessert.

© W Algarve The Market Kitchen restaurant serves up all-day dishes

While tucking into your moonlight dinner and the restaurant's extensive cocktail menu, you won't want to miss the Santa Fonte light show. The synchronised water performance spreads across the grounds with music and a colourful display that will leave you speechless.

On the roof terrace, you'll also find the Paper Moon restaurant serving up Italian cuisine, while the W Lounge offers a selection of wine and snacks. Steps away from the relaxing pool area is the SIP @ WET deck, where guests can take in the views while enjoying an vast drinks menu along with fresh salads and healthy food options.

© W Algarve The W Lounge on the hotel's roof terrace

Where to relax at W Algarve

The two-tier pool area provides ample space for relaxation, offering comfortable sun loungers and decked seating. You don't have to travel far before you're taking in the golden sands and peaceful sound of waves either, as Praia do Evaristo beach is just minutes away, and can be accessed by foot or via a golf buggy driven by the hotel staff.

The Away Spa goes the extra mile to ensure guests leave feeling relaxed. The lounge area offers scenic views of the hotel grounds and the sea to unwind between treatments, with soothing sounds and serene decor to elevate the experience. The extensive list of treatments means you can find the perfect massage to suit your needs, followed by a dip in the pool and jacuzzi to round off your visit.

© Yves Garneau The pool has two tiers surrounded by sunbeds

Final thoughts

Whether you're visiting the Algarve for a relaxing getaway or are looking for a calm escape to balance your lively visits to Albefeuria's buzzing strip, W Algarve offers everything you need to unwind during your stay. The attention to detail at every corner paired with the impeccable level of service makes for an unforgettable experience suitable for solo trips, couples, and group trips.

