Is this London's coolest coworking space? We tested Ministry of Sound's new creative hub

Ministry of Sound has been keeping London up late with nightclubs and DJs since 1991.

Most people would recognise the brand's name as an iconic venue across London, but the younger generation today is no longer solely focused on nightlife.

As much as Londoners love a night out, since COVID-19, there has been a growing emphasis on wellness and taking the working life at a slower pace.

In 2018, the brand expanded into fitness and lifestyle, launching The Ministry - a contemporary coworking space in London.

One of the key factors behind Ministry of Sound's success is its ability to evolve with the times and grow its reputation. On its website, it states: "The club’s capacity to innovate and set trends has consistently positioned it as a leader in the nightlife and events scene."

Tucked away in Borough, The Ministry is where stylish coworking meets post-work drinks - and we spent an evening discovering what makes it more than just a workspace.

With more people freelancing, working remotely, or launching small startups, a space like this feels like a hidden gem.

So of course, we had to try it out.

Sipping in style

First things first: the cocktails were a work of art - a true Instagram moment.

Sipping our yummy passionfruit martinis, we made our way to the lounge area. I loved the array of funky artwork on the wall and soft red lighting.

The cocktails we had on the night

Across the ceiling, there were studio-style light frames, making it feel less like work drinks and more like a curated scene from a music video - a nod to the nightclub influence.

© The Ministry The bar also offers snacks to accompany the cocktails

In the other section of the bar, there was a DJ, an outdoor seating area, and a terrace overlooking the city, perfect for the lighter evenings after work.

Another angle of the chic bar space

At the end of the evening, we headed to one of the event spaces to watch the UEFA Euros semi-final game. It was projected on the screen, and there was a load of comfy bean bags and chairs to relax on.

The terrace spot - perfect for summer evenings

Exploring the space

The gym was a standout for me. It is a fully integrated space with equipment, daily classes, and even personal training options.

To have all of this, plus potentially your office space under one roof, feels almost too ideal - especially considering how expensive gyms (not to mention the commute) can be.

Workout and wellness is all in one space at The Ministry

One moment I always look forward to when exploring a new venue is seeing the bathrooms. Why? Because when the lounge and bar give off a chic, stylish feel, I already know the bathrooms will look the same.

I was correct. The ladies' room had huge, shiny mirrors, hair tools, and even a swinging chair in the corner. Post-workout, this would be the ultimate aftercare.

The gym offers a range of fitness classes

Another unique part of The Ministry is the workspaces. Blending the fun spaces and professional environment is what makes this a great members' club.

The naturally lit offices are stylish and are perfect for any small team to get brainstorming.

One of the breakout spaces

Plus, you can hire meeting rooms where fresh coffee and pastries can be delivered straight from the artisan deli. Suddenly, a meeting doesn't sound like a dreaded idea…

Membership options

There are many different membership options which you can enquire about on the website: https://theministry.com/memberships/

You can even buy a day pass to sample everything out under the roof!

© James Drew Turner The drawing room in The Ministry

Whether you're a freelancer looking to escape your kitchen table, or a small business wanting more than just an office, The Ministry offers a seamless blend of work and play - with a cocktail on the side

The Ministry is located on 79-81 Borough Rd, London SE1 1DN and more information can be found on https://theministry.com/