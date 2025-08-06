4 Glorious things to do in London in August 2025

Many of us will look for ways to occupy the kids this August as the summer holidays roll around again, but why not take a little time for yourself?

This August, HELLO! is deep-diving into the best places to eat and drink and exploring the best activities when the capital city calls and you have a free night on the calendar.

From tasting the very best steak to mouth-watering cocktails to al fresco dining and the best Italian food southeast London has to offer, we're experiencing the best new options with our (always honest) reviews.

Keep scrolling to discover the most fabulous things to do in London in August 2025…

Best places to eat…

Enjoy laidback Italian food at Marcella, Deptford

Forget Marylebone Village or Mayfair, my favourite foodie corner of the capital is Deptford, in South East London. Less than 15 minutes from Central London on the train, Deptford is a wealth of independent eateries, with the best of the bunch being Marcella, offering a charming chalkboard menu of simple, delicious Italian food.

© Marcella Forget Marylebone Village or Mayfair!

The laidback restaurant just unveiled its summer menu, with an impressive lineup of light yet indulgent dishes. I tucked into grilled nectarines with sheep's ricotta and pine nuts (decadent, but the fruit cut through the richness of the cheese), followed by spaghetti with lardo, roasted datterini tomatoes and chilli. My dining companion chose house-smoked trout and mascarpone tortelli with courgettes and lemon, which the waiter said was the best pasta dish he'd ever had. I tried one mouthful and I'm inclined to agree.



With such perfectly prepared food, Marcella would be well within its rights to have a pretentious air about it, but this is far from the case. The space is relaxed and welcoming, with our fellow diners comprising families, first dates and old friends.

Also, I must mention the drinks list, which boasts one of the nicest bottles of Gavi I've ever tried, plus a super refreshing limoncello spritz.

Marcella, I'll be back!

Book here

Reviewed by Melanie Macleod, Deputy Beauty and Lifestyle Editor

Enjoy al fresco dining with TOZI's brand-new Piazza Terrace

Tucked inside the stylish Battersea Power Station development, TOZI is one of those places that feels fancy without trying too hard. The vibe is laid-back but still polished - think marble tables, plush booths, and Sicilian floral arrangements perfect for family dining or catching up with friends.

© TOZI Heading down for the new Piazza Terrace was the perfect excuse to soak in the sun over brunch

Over the past year, I've passed TOZI so many times and never had the chance to try, so heading down for the new Piazza Terrace was the perfect excuse to soak in the sun over brunch with my best friend. We opted for their signature eggs Benedict pizzetta and honestly? Game-changer.

Soft, doughy base, crispy bacon, runny poached eggs and a proper drizzle of hollandaise. It’s rich but not too heavy, and somehow manages to feel comforting and boujee at the same time. We added a bowl of zucchini fritti on the side, and they were dangerously addictive - crunchy, salty, and great for picking while chatting.

Drinks-wise, there is a refreshing selection of seasonal spritzes served from the outdoor Malfy cart. Our favourites had to be the new Malfy Spritz cocktails, including Vivace with Malfy Lemon & bergamot, and the Audace with Malfy Rosa & elderflower (very 'main character' energy.)

After brunch, we couldn’t resist a classic Italian dessert. We enjoyed a tiramisu layered in a glass - light, creamy, and just the right hit of coffee - plus two scoops of gelato (pistachio and chocolate), which had us both smiling like kids at an ice cream van.

The Piazza Terrace is open all summer for either a midweek dinner, weekend brunch or Thursday evenings with live acoustic music.

Book here

Reviewed by Lauren Connolly, Senior Digital Designer

Savour seasonal produce at Lupins

There's nothing better than seasonal eating - and Borough Market's small plates emporium Lupins knows how to make the most of it. This August, in partnership with produce wholesaler Natoora, they’ve concocted a limited-run menu that promises a 'snapshot of summer at its peak, a time when warmer weather brings an abundance of fruits and vegetables'.

© Lupins The restaurant feels part of the local fabric

The restaurant feels part of the local fabric: on the warm evening we visit, windows are open wide onto the quiet square it sits on, and chat spills out onto pavements.

Our friendly waiter Kit is quick to recommend a chilled merlot from Bordeaux to accompany the moreish snacks that start us off: puffy Montgomery cheddar fritters piled with clouds of cheese and salty magalitza ham piled on crisps.

I'll admit I sometimes struggle with just how many small plates are enough, but Kit helped us compile a four-plate selection that left us feeling perfectly full. Our highlight? Rare onglet beef with chunky green beans coated in an anchovy sauce - accompanied by a bowl of perfectly cooked new potatoes that my spud-mad companion had to order ('I LOVE potatoes'), and melt-in-the-mouth lamb shoulder nestled in polenta.

It felt only right to finish our evening at the bar with a glass of English sparkling and a shared plate of chocolate cheesecake and fresh fig, relaxing as the chefs wound down for the evening and the night drew in. Cheers to seasonal eating indeed.

Book here

Reviewed by Miranda Thompson, Features Editor (Print)

Dressed (crab) to Impress: Dining at London's Legendary J Sheeky

Nestled in the historic heart of Covent Garden since 1896, J. Sheekey exudes timeless glamour.

© Johnny Stephens Photography J Sheekey is nestled in the historic heart of Covent Garden

The iconic London restaurant is tucked behind theatreland’s velvet curtain and steeped in an esteemed celebrity legacy. The seafood sanctuary has hosted names from Kate Moss and Anna Wintour to society darlings and A-list actors is still a prime spot for star spotting.

The much-loved institution has launched an idyllic new Sparkling English Summer Terrace in collaboration with English sparkling wine house Nyetimber.

The floral-festooned al fresco elegant terrace is also handily weatherproofed so you can still enjoy the classic British seafood and cocktails. The famous menu still delivers its legendary fish pie. We had a sensational roasted lobster, dripping with melted garlic butter, plump juicy flesh and incredible, skinny crispy fries which simply had to be dunked into the tangy, garlicky butter. Luckily, I wasn't on a first date.

My non-fish-eating dining partner had a divine chargrilled rib steak, which melted in the mouth. All washed down with a crisp, ice-cold bottle of Nyetimber.

Don't even forget about not finishing the meal with one of their divine desserts – from and to-die-for triple chocolate fondant tart to English strawberry posset and burnt Basque cheesecake or passion fruit ice cream.

After more than a century, it is still one of the most elegant hot spots and also on offer is their glam post-theatre club where you can rubberneck West End regulars and have two elegant small plates and a classic cocktail for £21.30 from 9.30pm until late, which includes fresh Jersey oysters, crisp prawn tempura, sticky tiger prawns and a choice of tantalising drinks including a dirty or filthy martini…

There's ALWAYS time for one last drink before the night continues.

Book here

Reviewed by Jessica Callan, Editor (Print)