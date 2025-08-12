I went in search of a luxury London staycation – and found the perfect place

The UK has been blessed with some sweltering weather in recent weeks, so why jet off on holiday when you could enjoy a luxury staycation closer to home?

This summer, The Other House in South Kensington is the perfect base from which to explore one of London's most upmarket areas.

Royal fans can soak up the sun in nearby Hyde Park before strolling over to Kensington Palace, while the museums are hosting showstopping exhibitions (don't miss the glittering Cartier display at the V&A) and the BBC Proms are lighting up the Royal Albert Hall every night.

Just a stone's throw from Gloucester Road station, The Other House is enchanting from the moment you reach its magnificent porticoed entrance, stylishly decorated with powder pink and baby blue parasols (when we arrive, even the black cab parked across the road boasts a classy Gucci ad).

The stylish lobby is all richly patterned upholstery and marble floors, large mirrors reflecting the golden light, while upstairs, genuine relaxation awaits.

Our room on the sixth floor affords sweeping views across south London, but there's almost no need to look beyond the beautifully appointed suite, done out in dramatic peacock blue with accents of mustard and teal.

Start off by making a brew just the way you like it in the fully equipped kitchen, then settle into the living/dining area, where an inviting sofa and subtle lighting provide the perfect place to chill out with one of the thoughtfully provided classic books (or with the TV, should you feel the need to tune in and tune out).

Such is the attention to detail that the sophisticated bathroom boasts a tiny spotlight on a sensor that gently illuminates the room in a sleep-friendly fashion if you need to visit during the night, although the chances of that are significantly reduced by the sumptuous, impossibly comfortable bed.

© JACK HARDY The bed at The Other House was sublime

Your next stop is to discover the delights on the ground floor. There's a stylish library, all burgundy and gold; a café called The Other Kitchen, its chequerboard floor complemented by sleek racing-green tiles and blue corner banquettes; and the Owl and Monkey bar, decorated with lustrous fabric wallpaper and exquisite cushions that simply beg you to kick back and relax.

Begin with an expertly mixed negroni or a barrel-aged Old Fashioned – and if you're not drinking, the espresso martini zero per cent, spiked with salted caramel, will give you more than enough energy to munch your way through the menu.

The Other House in London is full of luxe interiors

Five of the delicious sharing plates prove more than enough for two: try the pillowy sliders with either salmon fillet or pulled BBQ short-rib beef, throw in the chunky halloumi bites or the plentiful focaccia with peppery olive oil, and don't miss the broad bean, pea and spinach arancini.

There's much more to come. Although The Other House works perfectly as a hotel, it also – as its name suggests – has a list of lucky members who enjoy the run of the extensive facilities across the softly lit basement level, making the venue their luxury second home.

If you have business to attend to, the smart, white-tiled palm court with its own coffee bar will provide a peaceful place to work – and it's overlooked by a pink-lit swimming pool, should you need to take a dip for a truly refreshing break.

There's also a well-equipped gym, while the clincher is a veritable warren of stunning rooms in which to relax or entertain guests.

The indoor pool is supremely impressive

Decked out in country manor style – think scarlet wallpaper, packed bookcases, drinks cabinets, mirrors and baby grand pianos – these are ideal spots in which to elegantly lounge, as are the small, intimate snugs off the main rooms.

Even if your stay is a short one, there's further joy to be had in the form of breakfast in the café, where you can fuel up for a busy day's sightseeing with The Other Kitchen Breakfast – a full English, either carnivore or vegetarian, blissfully bookended by a bowl of chocolate-laced granola and a pain au chocolat.

I found luxury at a staycation close to home

You'll want for nothing while you're here, with the staff, smartly dressed in velvet jackets or satin waistcoats, attentive and efficient at all times.

The intention is clearly to make everyone – whether members of the public using the café and bar, hotel guests or long-time members – feel as though The Other House really is their home from home.

Rooms start from £266, based on two sharing; visit otherhouse.com.