The Biltmore is the perfect hotel for a weekend of shopping, dining and relaxation in the heart of Mayfair

If you’re planning the perfect luxury weekend in London, look no further than The Biltmore Mayfair.

Located in the heart of Grosvenor Square, The Biltmore is a five-star hotel that's a dream destination for travellers who want to experience the very best of London’s shopping hotspots, foodie destinations, and must-see tourist spots – all from one of the city’s most prestigious postcodes in Mayfair.

The Biltmore’s location is, quite simply, hard to beat. Nestled between Bond Street, Mount Street and Oxford Street, this is prime luxury shopping territory. High-end fashion boutiques including Gucci, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, and Loewe are within easy walking distance, along with the iconic department stores Selfridges and Liberty London. You’re also a stone’s throw from leafy Hyde Park, Green Park, and cultural highlights like The Royal Academy of Arts and Burlington Arcade.

© The Biltmore The Biltmore is magical as soon as you step foot inside

Whether you’re in London for a luxury shopping spree, a romantic city break, or a stylish base for sightseeing, The Biltmore makes everything feel wonderfully effortless.

Elegant rooms that feel like royal suites

Step inside and you’re immediately transported into a world of calm sophistication. The décor is refined and luxurious, with a colour palette of warm neutrals, soft golds and rich velvets.

© The Biltmore There are 250 opulent rooms, 49 curated suites and eight signature suites to choose from

Each room is generously sized – this is a rarity in central London, trust me – and finished with marble bathrooms, plush beds, and thoughtful touches like Nespresso machines, luxe toiletries, and nightly turndown service. Whether you’re in a deluxe king room or one of the signature suites, the vibe is elegant and deeply comfortable – ideal for unwinding after a day in the city. In fact, you might want to scrap all sightseeing plans.

© The Biltmore The marble bathroom inside one of the royal suites - a tranquil haven for guests to unwind

Standout dining

One of the real highlights of my stay at The Biltmore had to be the food. Café Biltmore is overseen by Portuguese chef Luis Campos with seasonally driven dishes and they did not disappoint.

The Grill 88 steakhouse was a favourite of mine - this is a dining experience that blends relaxed sophistication with culinary excellence and was one of the best meals I've ever had in the big city. I can't wait to return during a Christmas shopping trip to the capital with my sisters - especially as there's currently a refurb taking place - you just know it's going to be the place to be this winter.

© The Biltmore Whether it’s cuisine, service, or decor, expect only the finest at Grill 88

Breakfast here is a standout – and perfect for setting the tone for a luxurious weekend. Choose from a beautifully presented à la carte menu, with options including poached eggs on sourdough, smoked salmon with scrambled eggs, fresh fruit platters, and warm pastries straight from the oven. Coffee lovers will appreciate the barista-made flat whites and freshly pressed juices.

© The Biltmore Because Afternoon Tea is always a good idea

Later in the day, the menu shifts to offer refined British fare with global influences – think dry-aged steaks, seasonal fish dishes, and vibrant vegetarian options. For lighter moments, The Pine Bar offers expertly crafted cocktails in a chic, candlelit setting – ideal for a pre-dinner drink or a relaxed nightcap.

© Niall Clutton The Pine Bar has launched a new menu called Sythèse where guests are invited to align their drink with their current energy drawing from the four classical elements - Fire, Earth, Water, and Air.

Why so special?

It’s the combination of setting, service, and style that makes The Biltmore truly shine. The staff are genuinely welcoming. The staff are warm without being over-familiar, and they're happy to help with everything from dinner recommendations to last-minute shopping requests. There’s a sense of old-school hospitality here that’s increasingly hard to find these days.

© The Biltmore The perfect destination for shopping in the city

Final verdict

For anyone searching for a luxury hotel in central London with spacious rooms, outstanding food, and a prime Mayfair location, The Biltmore Mayfair is a top-tier choice. It’s ideal for luxury shoppers, couples seeking a romantic weekend away, or anyone looking to immerse themselves in the finer side of London life.

Rate: Room rates start at £480 per night on a b&b basis To book a stay, visit booking.com or see more photos at thebiltmorehotels.com.