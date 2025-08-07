The London Luxe List: August

Looking for luxurious experiences in London this month? Whether you want to visit an alfresco terrace with cuisine from the world's most Michelin-starred chef, spend time at a magical Dior pop-up, or enjoy the most elegant cake and champagne offerings for Afternoon Tea week, there’s so much on offer in the capital. From the most sought-after dining destinations to designer boutiques, we've curated a list of editor-approved recommendations.

Dior x Harrods

Knightsbridge

Celebrating 70 years of collaboration, Dior deepens its storied bond with Harrods this month through a captivating pop-up boutique dedicated to the Dior Lucky collection. Not just a spectacular setting honouring Christian Dior’s enduring fascination with divination, you'll also find fresh takes on the Lady Dior, reimagined with floral embroidery and new motifs. Guests are invited to join customisation workshops where lucky symbols such as stars, bees, and shamrocks can be added to all kinds of accessories, while more magical touches include tarot card readers and fortune tellers on select days. It's open now until 27 August.

Visit dior.com

Royal Opera House Tea and Tour

Covent Garden

This month, step into the enchanting world of Swan Lake with an exclusive behind-the-scenes experience at the Royal Opera House. It begins with a guided tour revealing the rich legacy of the timeless ballet - from iconic costumes, including the original feathered tutu, to intimate stories of The Royal Ballet’s celebrated history. The journey continues with an afternoon tea in the stunning Balconies Restaurant, set within the glass-vaulted Paul Hamlyn Hall. Savour exquisite treats and live music performed by a Royal Ballet and Opera pianist. Tickets are available to book every Friday to Sunday throughout August.

Visit rbo.org.uk

Battuta

Mayfair

This summer, the world’s most Michelin-decorated Chef Yannick Alléno brings Battuta to the al fresco terrace of the Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane. Inspired by 14th-century explorer Ibn Battuta, the vibrant pop-up offers a relaxed, theatrical take on Alléno’s cooking, with bold sharing plates influenced by the Middle East, Asia, and North Africa. Dishes range from couscous with clams to sticky mango samosas, all made with seasonal, sustainable ingredients. Designed for convivial dining, the no-waste menu is served in a setting of natural textures and earthy tones. The terrace is open daily until 30 September, from noon to midnight.

Visit pavyllonlondon.com/battuta

JOIA

Battersea

From 11-17 August, Afternoon Tea Week invites indulgence, and there’s no better place to celebrate than high above the city at JOIA. With sweeping views of the iconic Power Station and the London skyline, it offers an elevated afternoon tea experience in every sense. Curated by acclaimed chef Henrique Sá Pessoa, the menu blends Iberian flair with British tradition, from delicate smoked salmon sandwiches to exquisite pastries like cinnamon custard tart and pear and almond choux. Warm scones arrive with clotted cream and strawberry jam, accompanied by a selection of premium loose-leaf teas. For a touch of decadence, choose a signature cocktail or a glass of champagne from the JOIA Bar.

Visit joiabattersea.co.uk