Experts reveal 5 flight-free 'destination dupes' to swerve the crowds on your next trip

There is something so exciting about travelling to the airport, ready to begin your next adventure.

As someone who loves travelling and tries to get away as much as my annual leave will allow, I've come to find airports the place where I often do my best contemplating and people watching. But even I am all too aware that when you've travelled frequently, the novelty wears off hard and fast.

There are plenty of other reasons why holidaymakers don't wish to fly; for example, the high cost that often comes with flying abroad, the stress of an airport run, plus the impact it has on the environment.

Fortunately, there are other great ways to travel – by boat, rail or car – to places closer to home if that's more your bag.

And you needn't worry about the destination not being quite as exotic.

The travel experts at Discover Ferries have put together some 'destination dupes' to choose from, many of which will make you think you've travelled far and beyond.

Click through the gallery to see where to go on your next trip…

© Getty Images Thai-style beaches on the Outer Hebrides Crystal clear waters, long sandy beaches and incredible wildlife? No, you're not in Asia, you're in the Outer Hebrides. It may not be a tropical environment with soaring temperatures, but the landscape is so stunning, it's been compared to sunnier climes. Discover Ferries states: "Berneray in the Outer Hebrides is home to West Beach, offering crystal clear waters without the long-haul flight. These three miles of white sandy dunes are so beautiful that the Thai tourist board once used its photo to promote holidays in Thailand!" You'll often find incredible animals like whales, otters, seals, dolphins and even orca inhabiting the seas. Travel to the Outer Hebrides with Caledonian MacBrayne. Sail to Berneray from £9.40 for a return .

© Getty Images Sail to Spain for epic sightseeing If venturing away from the UK is a preference, you could travel to Spain by boat. Northern Spain's Picos de Europa National Park is home to wildlife including Cantabrian brown bears, wolves, deer, wildcats, reptiles and birds. It's not too heavily populated with tourists, and is often on the cooler side of temperatures, perfect for authentic exploring. Discover Ferries says: "Travel across the Bay of Biscay to Spain with Brittany Ferries. On board, passengers can participate in talks and deck watches coordinated by marine conservation charity ORCA." Sail to Santander from £349 .

© Getty Images Snorkel in Scilly's pristine waters Think you have to go to the Maldives for epic snorkelling? Think again. You can hop on a boat and head to the Scilly islands (where Prince William and Kate have holidayed, just FYI) by travelling on the Scillonian III from Penzance to St Mary's. On board, you can keep an eye out for dolphins and sunfish. This remote archipelago, sitting around 30 miles west of Land’s End in Cornwall, is made up of five inhabited islands and a host of uninhabited, wild isles with pristine, white-sand beaches and hidden coves. Thanks to their remote location out in the Atlantic Ocean, the islands enjoy a microclimate that’s different to the mainland UK. So while it’s chilly and overcast in Cornwall, the Scillies will be a good few degrees warmer and blue skies make the beaches look positively paradisiacal.

Snorkelling with seals is a highlight activity for visitors to the archipelago wanting to get close to nature. Sail with Isles of Scilly Travel from just £35 for a day return.

© Getty Images Seaside escape on the Isle of Wight The Isle of Wight gets the most hours of sunshine in the UK, so if that doesn't tempt you to visit, I'm not sure what will. It also has a coastline, perfect for some sea swimming. Discover Ferries recommends Colwell Bay, one of the island's most picturesque beaches, which has sweeping views across to the mainland. Panoramic highlights include Hurst Castle and the former Victorian gun tower of Fort Albert. The bay is located where the Solent is at its narrowest, and the island is close to the mainland, making it the perfect location for yacht-spotting. You'll feel like you're on the French Riviera in no time! HELLO!'s Head of Digital, Sophie Vokes-Dudgeon paid a trip to the Isle of Wight, and said: "There's something about the ferry journey and that trip across the Solent that makes you feel like you've left your worries behind and are starting afresh for your holiday. A day return with Hovertravel is from £22.60 per person.