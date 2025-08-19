This 'underrated' dog haven just overtook Cornwall and Lake District as the UK's top dog-friendly escape

Going abroad is fantastic, but there's something about exploring beautiful landscapes closer to home that feels extra special.

If you're thinking about taking a last-minute trip before the end of the summer and the weather turns, with your dog in tow, then this "underrated" destination has been described as a "dog haven" and even topped the list of best places to visit with your furry friends.

Experts at Holiday Cottages analysed their customer data to find the top five regions for a pet-friendly staycation, and one perhaps surprising location tops the list.

This 'dog haven' tops the list for best staycations with dogs

Beating familiar favourites such as Cornwall, Dorset and the Lake District to take the top spot for the ultimate dog-friendly staycation is Northumberland.

Data from Holiday Cottages revealed that 69 per cent of bookings in Northumberland this summer have been for dog-friendly stays, cementing its reputation as one of the UK’s ultimate canine havens.

© Getty Images A tranquil beach with Dunstanburgh Castle on the horizon on the Northumberland Coast Path

And it's not hard to see why you consider that the area has unspoiled beaches, endless countryside landscapes to explore and plenty of areas of natural beauty.

Joby Mussell, Chief Commercial Officer at holidaycottages.co.uk, says: "Northumberland's allure lies not just in its stunning landscapes but also in the feelings these places evoke.

"We're seeing a clear trend of families and friends opting for UK breaks that prioritise quality time, shared adventures, and cherished memories. The region's unique mix of space, natural beauty, and cultural heritage makes it a standout for summer 2025."

© Getty Images Northumberland has been described as an 'underrated dog haven' for UK staycations

What visitors say about 'underrated' Northumberland

Meanwhile, Travel influencers and experts are also sharing their love for the area.

Cara, Andy, Poppy & Maple, who go by @Alwaystakethedogs, described the destination as "the most underrated dog-friendly destination in the UK," and praised its "enormous (and empty!) beaches, lakes, forests, castles and miles of unspoilt countryside."

© Alamy Stock Photo Dog friendly staycations in the UK are in high demand this summer

Scott from @geordieramblers, who boasts over 106,000 followers, shares his favourite places to visit in the region and beyond, calling the area 'one of the UK's most overlooked gems' with 'huge, quiet and almost completely untouched' beaches in a reel post.

Holiday Cottages added: "Other top regions, including Cornwall, Dorset, Norfolk, and the Lake District, also contribute to the rise of staycations this summer.

"Cornwall continues to delight with its golden beaches and vibrant coastal villages, while Dorset enchants with its Jurassic Coastline. Norfolk's serene waterways and the Lake District's rugged beauty remain constant draws."