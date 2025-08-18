This 'teeny' town two hours from London labelled the 'most beautiful in England'

Here in England, there are plenty of beautiful towns offering a wonderful dose of escapism from the humdrum of everyday life.

It's no wonder then that many people are choosing to take a 'staycation' and holiday much closer to home.

With greenery and stunning architecture, hidden gems like local eateries, not to mention the fabulous weather we've been lucky enough to have this summer, who needs the Algarve anyway?

But if you're feeling torn about where exactly to spend your UK vacation or perhaps a long weekend, there is one town that, according to Secret London, tops the list of most beautiful.

The 'most beautiful town' in England

Bibury is a quaint village and civil parish in Gloucestershire, and according to its website, it's dubbed 'The Capital of the Cotswolds'.

Perhaps it's unsurprising that the most "beautiful" town in the country is situated within the Cotswolds, since the highly sought-after area has become a playground for tourists, lovers of beautiful scenery and even celebrities and royals alike.

© Getty Images The Cotswolds are sometimes called the "Heart of England"

Why Bibury is wonderful

Secret London states that it was renowned artist William Morris who named Bibury as "the most beautiful village in England", and it's not hard to see why.

The village is famous for Arlington Row, a road of stunning cottages, which is one of the most photographed places in the Cotswolds.

Bibury's official website states: "The picturesque Arlington Row cottages in Bibury were built in 1380 as a monastic wool store.

© Getty Images Bibury was described as the most 'beautiful' village in England by William Morris

"This was then converted into a row of weavers' cottages in the 17th century.

"The cloth produced at Arlington Row was sent to Arlington Mill on the other side of Rack Isle. The cloth was then hung on wooden timber frames on Rack Isle after being degreased at Arlington Mill.

"Today, the cottages are let to private tenants, with one of the cottages available as a holiday let. Arlington Row is known the world over and attracts visitors from every corner of the globe."

© Getty Images Scenic landscape of Bibury village and River Coln, Cotswolds, Gloucestershire, England, United Kingdom

Bibury tips from the locals

Melanie Macleod, HELLO!'s Deputy Beauty and Lifestyle Editor, hails from the Cotswolds and, growing up, she counted Bibury as one of her playgrounds.

"I grew up 25 minutes from Bibury, so it was always our Sunday 'let's go out in the car' destination, and whenever visitors from around the world come to stay, it's where we'd take them to show off the perfect example of English countryside."

© Getty Images Row of traditional Costwold cottages in Bibury, Gloucestershire

As a local, she shared her top tips for visitors: "Call into The Twig for a coffee before embarking on a stroll around the riverbanks.



"Top tip: go pre-10 am, before all the coach trips descend. Bibury is teeny and is quickly overrun with people, but if you get there before the crowds, it couldn't be more tranquil."

How to get to Bibury

Bibury is roughly a couple of hours from the capital. Head out east of London and head down the A40 via Oxford.

Explore the Cotswolds recommends making an initial stop in Burford first, known as the 'Gateway' of the Cotswolds, before then heading onwards for another ten miles to reach Bibury.