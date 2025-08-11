Hiring a car this summer? 5 'costly mistakes' you need to steer clear of

Now that we're well into the thick of the school holidays, people are heading off on their vacations left, right and centre.

And with the rise of staycations, many are choosing to hire a car for their travels.

Hiring has so many benefits, for example, providing more space than your usual wagon, or indeed providing a more convenient mode of transport for those unaccustomed to flying or travelling by rail.

However, there are common mistakes that are made when it comes to hiring a vehicle, according to experts, which can often lead to an increase in cost and stress.

Sean Doolan at car hire excess insurance provider, insurance4carhire, has revealed five mistakes that customers make time and time again, and how to avoid a headache when you hand over the keys...

Not arranging insurance in advance

Arranging travel insurance in advance is not only going to save you money, but it'll save you from having to worry about it when you reach the rental desk. "It's tempting to purchase it when you're there, but you could save money by organising it before you travel."

It'll also mean you can see a wider variety of options and you'll be more likely to find a policy that is tailored to your travel needs and itinerary.

© Getty Images When hiring a car for holiday, make sure you get insurance beforehand and check their policy on additional drivers

Not checking if the documentation includes additional drivers

Reading the fine print is a sure-fire way to make sure you avoid any surprise fees. Some car hire companies include additional drivers in the contract, but not all.

It's best to be thorough and make sure you're aware of the facts before you hit the road.

© Getty Images Check the policy on named drivers

Not taking pictures of your car upon pick-up and return

If you've ever rented a house or apartment, you'll likely be aware that taking photographic evidence in the form of a "before and after" look is sensible. The same theory applies to a rental car.

It can be tempting to immediately jump in the driver's seat and set off on your merry way, but just a few snaps of the vehicle will mean that, if there is an existing bump or scratch, you won't take the financial hit for it.

"Always take pictures of the car when you pick it up and drop it off so you have timestamped evidence of the vehicle's condition in case the company tries to charge you for damages", explains Sean.

Not fuelling correctly

It's important to make sure you check (and double-check) how much fuel you need to leave in the vehicle upon returning it. A lot of companies will supply a full tank but will require a full tank in return; if not, you'll likely incur an extra charge.

But Sean says it's not as simple as filling up at the pump. "Be careful not to misfuel either, as this can be a costly mistake. Understand what your car hire excess insurance includes, as some can provide cover for misfuelling."

© Getty Images Hiring a car for your holiday is a great way to have more freedom when you travel

Booking based on price alone

It's tempting to book the first thing you see, especially if the price is right, but the cheapest doesn't always mean the best. Opting for a bargain might incur hidden fees later down the line, not to mention the risk of poor service.

"Many holidaymakers may think they've secured a bargain on their car hire, only to face unexpected fees they didn't account for,” explains Sean Doolan. "Planning ahead, especially for things like car hire insurance, can help you to save money and avoid extra stress this summer."