4 Joyful things to do in London in September 2025 – including a tribute to a British music icon

Back-to-school season is upon us, but that doesn't have to mean all work and no play. Having kept us entertained through the month of August, London's cultural scene is back with a bang this month and with plenty of fresh offerings to try. If you're a parent and August meant exploring new places with your children, September might be the right time for a little me-time. Or, of course, feel free to indulge in a little R&R if you don't have children but are keen to see what's new in the city.

August had some amazing offerings from cocktails and a taste of Australia at Margot Green in Clapham to having the chance to dine in regal style at The Royal Horseguards Hotel's new garden terrace, so September has a lot to live up to. That said, the chillier weather of the month ahead takes us all out of pub gardens and inside, hunting for the cosiest nooks to enjoy a glass of wine or the best pubs to tuck into a Sunday roast. Keep scrolling to see what the HELLO! team has tried and tested this month and what we're raving about…

1/ 4 © Chet The food at Chet did not disappoint Enjoy a meal diner-style I headed to Chet at The Hoxton, Shepherd's Bush, earlier this month to check out their new collab with LA streetwear brand The Hundreds, and it was an evening to remember. The diner-style vibe really set the scene, and the food did not disappoint. The Hundreds Stacked Burger (£18) was incredible, think juicy smash patties, melty cheese, crunchy pickles, onions, and a rich burger sauce with a subtle Johnnie Walker kick. My plus one and I also tucked into the Khao Soi Queso Fries (£8), which were unlike any fries I’ve ever had. I stuck to a soft drink this time, but the malted shakes (all £10) sounded amazing - banana and pecan, pineapple and coconut, and even a cherry and dark chocolate one coming soon, each with a smooth Johnnie Walker twist. If you’re after a fun night out with great music, this is the place to be this month! Book here Reviewed by Andrea Caamano, Digital Content Director

2/ 4 © Kora KORA has not long opened New season, new favourite: KORA brings Mediterranean fire to Chelsea September is the perfect time to discover a new favourite, and KORA, a stylish Mediterranean restaurant inside Beaufort House, Chelsea, fits the bill. Opened just this summer, the space feels relaxed but polished: olive green tones, soft lighting, and a menu that’s all about bold flavours and generous plates. Led by Executive Chef Sasha Ziverts, the menu is rooted in seasonal produce and open-fire cooking. One of my favourites was the stone bass crudo with citrus and jalapeño, fresh, bright, and perfectly balanced. For mains, the dry-aged pork chop was smoky and satisfying, and the tahini and sesame ice cream was a subtle but clever finish. Don't skip the cocktails. The AGIO, made with vodka, lychee, lavender distillate, and citrus, was a standout, floral, refreshing, and just the right amount of indulgent. Whether you’re easing back into city life after summer or looking for a low-key dinner with friends, KORA nails that “treat without fuss” vibe. A great pick for an early autumn evening in Chelsea. Book here Reviewed by Rafael Rubio, Global Director of Audience Development

3/ 4 © Platapian I explored Nam Parama Raiva's latest venture Spice up your night in Soho Looking for a new spot to savour in the heart of Soho? Greek Street’s Platapian is a newly opened venture by Thai restaurateur Nam Parama Raiva, who has channelled her culinary heritage into a menu that celebrates ‘forgotten family recipes’ that reflect influences of both Northern and Southern Thailand. It’s delicious from the off; I’ll be stopping in again for another of their tongue-tingling TomYum-tinis, which blend Finlandia vodka, Patara Tom Yum, and lime, topped off with a bird’s eye chili. While I’m familiar with some Thai cuisine, dinner at Platapian was an excellent opportunity to try more unfamiliar dishes, and the Platapian tasting menu (£65pp) that was made for sharing (and generous in its sizing!) was a great fit. We began with snack-like crispy chicken skin - an elevated pork scratching? - before diving into a surprisingly spicy crispy duck salad, moreish crispy corn fritters, and picture-perfect, flavourful Miang Kham (‘one bite’) scallop. Our main courses took over our table, including a signature tiger prawn with ‘pla’ chili sauce and lemongrass and a grilled ribeye steak with Thai chimichurri praew leaf. My companion raved about the chargrilled cabbage in fish sauce, while I couldn’t get enough of the melt-in-the-mouth yellow curry with crab meat. Save room for pudding: a pandan creme brulee with coconut milk ice-cream and a crispy Thai roll crepe was the thrilling finale to a truly sensational meal. Book here Reviewed by Miranda Thompson, Features Editor (Print)