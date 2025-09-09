4 Joyful things to do in London in September 2025 – including a tribute to a British music icon

Back-to-school season is upon us, but that doesn't have to mean all work and no play. Having kept us entertained through the month of August, London's cultural scene is back with a bang this month and with plenty of fresh offerings to try. If you're a parent and August meant exploring new places with your children, September might be the right time for a little me-time. Or, of course, feel free to indulge in a little R&R if you don't have children but are keen to see what's new in the city.
August had some amazing offerings from cocktails and a taste of Australia at Margot Green in Clapham to having the chance to dine in regal style at The Royal Horseguards Hotel's new garden terrace, so September has a lot to live up to. That said, the chillier weather of the month ahead takes us all out of pub gardens and inside, hunting for the cosiest nooks to enjoy a glass of wine or the best pubs to tuck into a Sunday roast. Keep scrolling to see what the HELLO! team has tried and tested this month and what we're raving about…