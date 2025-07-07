4 Joyful things to do in London in July 2025 - and one is Dua Lipa approved

The summer season is upon us, and the Wimbledon championships have brought tennis fans, royals, and A-listers in their droves to the capital.

But a day at the tennis isn't the only reason to spend time in London this July. From fabulous rooftop bars (sunshine and a Hugo Spritz please) or chic dining in the heart of Marylebone, we have got you covered with the best places to eat this month.

Alongside the latest food and drink offerings the city has to offer this July, we will be reviewing the best London events to keep your diary booked up all month long.

Keep scrolling to discover the most fabulous things to do in London in July 2025…

Best places to eat in London

Kitchen at Holmes, Marylebone

Nestled in the vibrant heart of London’s Marylebone, this super chic restaurant - cleverly inspired by Baker Street’s most famous resident, Sherlock Holmes - feels like a real treat. Whether it’s a romantic date night or a lively get-together with friends and family, this place takes fine dining and attentive service seriously.

© Kitchen at Holmes The restaurant is nestled in the vibrant heart of London’s Marylebone

For starters, I chose the asparagus with whipped feta and pistachio, followed by the tonnarelli verace clams drizzled in garlic, chilli, and parsley. I finished with their indulgent rum baba topped with roasted hazelnut praline cream. Honestly, I’d travel just for their cocktails alone - served in perfectly chilled glasses and crafted to perfection, they rank among the best I’ve ever had.

What made the experience truly special was being able to sit back and watch the chefs create culinary magic right before my eyes, all while sipping my cocktail and soaking in the buzz of a sunny Friday evening in London.

Though this restaurant ticks all the boxes for an exceptional meal in the city, it’s really the staff that make it stand out. A special shoutout to Kostas and his team - they ensure every guest leaves already eager to return.

Visit www.kitchenatholmes.co.uk

Reviewed by Katy Huke, SEO Manager

Cool down with the perfect martini at Ochre

A perfectly chilled martini is the antidote to a hot summer’s day in London, so next time you’re in central London, avoid the tourists and head straight to Ochre.

© Ochre Ochre is situated inside the National Gallery

Inside the National Gallery away from the hustle and bustle of Trafalgar Square, a calm elegance washed over us as soon as we walked in. With its soft wooden furnishing and earthy tones, the interiors perfectly balance traditional sophistication and cool modernity that the capital city is known for.

As for what was on the menu, we had to sample Ochre’s famed martinis which the bar staff will make just to your liking be it with gin or vodka, dirty or dry. We forgot how strong martinis can be so were thankful for the moreish small plates on offer. The silky chicken liver pate came highly recommended for good reason, whilst I wolfed down the smoked salmon with whipped ricotta and horseradish on toast far too quickly. The standout for me though were the Isle of Wight tomatoes served beautifully with sweet garlic, a preserved tomato pesto and marjoram that I couldn’t resist scooping up with the sourdough bread.

Visit www.ochre.london

Reviewed by Alex Lilly, Senior Social Producer

Indulge in Champagne and Caviar at celeb hotspot, Broadwick Soho

More recently visited by Margot Robbie, Dua Lipa and Maura Higgins, Broadwick Soho hotel is London’s most flamboyant newcomer situated in the heart of Soho.

© Broadwick Soho I dined at Dua Lipa's hotspot

Designed by Martin Brudnizki, Broadwick Soho is part 1970s fever dream, part private art gallery (yes, that is a Warhol by the lift). Not only is it known for its bold decor but its latest summer launch, Champagne & Bump, in its gorgeous Flute bar. This new pairing is an indulgent combination of Billecart-Salmon Blanc de Blancs Champagne with a 5g bump of Oscietra caviar, served with miniature caviar spoons etched with Broadwick Soho’s iconic red elephant

On my visit, my friend and I basked in the sunshine with our bubbles and caviar spoons on the stunning wraparound terrace at Flute bar. With views of London's landmarks, including the London eye, the bar felt like a true oasis tucked away from the hustle and bustle of Soho below. Flute is the perfect pit stop to catch up with friends or enjoy a romantic date night.

If you’re looking to extend your visit the cocktails are just as delicious and innovative as the food, named after various movies filmed around Soho, from Ronnie’s and my personal favourite The Look of Love.

From the decor to the drinks you can see why celebs flock here! Make sure to book to avoid disappointment as this hotspot is a must-visit this summer.

Visit https://www.broadwicksoho.com

Reviewed by Lauren Connolly, Senior Designer

Become a Pyro-maniac

Aptly, it was a scorching day when my wife and I lunched at London’s ‘hottest’ new restaurant, Pyro.

© Pyro I dined at Pyro

Way before marvelling at the food and drink, you’ll be marvelling at the premises which appear to have been transposed directly from a Greek beach into the heart of the capital. In such a setting, average food would likely go down well but Pyro doesn’t do average, it does ambrosial - unsurprising given the Michelin-starred credentials of Pyro’s head chef, Yiannis Mexis.

We opted for the set menu and if you do likewise, come with empty stomachs and plenty of time. Your digestive system will thank you!

My personal highlights were the sea bream crudo, presented on the bream itself which in turn was placed on on a plate of ice (a nod to Greek custom), and the melt-in-the-mouth alder-wood fired Dorset lamb with accompanying lamb fat flatbreads.

As is the way with good food, it’s the freshness of the ingredients rather than the complexity of the recipe that makes for a truly memorable dish. As such, even the side dishes deserve a special mention. A lettuce salad came colourfully decorated in pomegranate seeds and coolly dressed in a cucumber and feta sauce, while a tzatziki and black olive oil dip was a refreshing counterpoint to a molten potato pita.

By the time we got to the dessert, our stomachs were on the point of rebellion yet there was no way my mocha-loving wife was turning away the Greek mocha ice cream.

All this and I am yet to mention the cocktails and wines which saw us boozily through the culinary bombardment. Our favourite was the Midas cocktail - a dangerous combination of Apperol and tequila by Pyro’s cocktail maestro, Ana Reznik.

At the meal’s end, we staggered out of the restaurant with no intention of starting any fires but Pyro-maniacs nonetheless. If you come and eat at Pyro this July, I guarantee you will be one too…

Visit www.pyrorestaurant.co.uk

Reviewed by Tim Kiek, Head of Engagement and Communities