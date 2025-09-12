Last chance! Sunflower fields near London you need to visit before September ends

For better or for worse, our gorgeous British summer is coming to an end, and the autumn leaves are beginning to fall. But all is not over! While the days are still somewhat long and warm but the peak travel season has passed, it's the perfect time of year to take in some of the country's stunning nature. Fortunately, there's a magnificent selection of scenic sunflower fields not far from London that you definitely need to add to your list before it gets too cold this year.

What is the best month to visit a sunflower farm?

© Getty Images A sunflower field can be a great late summer day out

Sunflowers typically bloom in August, but sometimes begin to flower a little earlier, in July, and last until the early autumn, usually until September. However, as they need a lot of sun to keep growing, the peak bloom doesn't last much longer into the season, so make sure you don't miss them!

When is the best time to plant sunflowers?

If you're not sure you'll be able to see the sunflower fields yourself, it's never too early to start preparing to plant your own sunflowers for the next year. As they like to grow in a lot of sun, in well-drained soil, it's best to start sowing the seeds for your sunflowers in spring, typically from mid-April to late May, according to the official Royal Horticultural Society website. Make sure to give them a good water when the dry sun starts to come out!

Where can I see sunflower fields?

While many of the fields have closed for the autumn and winter, there are still a few in the areas surrounding London, including Hertfordshire and Surrey, that you can still visit before the season comes to a close. Scroll down to take a look at some of our favourites…

© Getty Images A sunflower field is a brilliant late summer outing Garson's Farm, Esher Down in Esher, Surrey, you can visit Garsons Farm, a pick-your-own field with an array of plants ranging from fruits and vegetables to, you guessed it, sunflowers! As well as spotting them in the beautiful fields, you can even take some home for yourself. At just over an hour from Waterloo by train and £2.50 a head, it's a no-brainer for an early autumn family day out.



© Instagram Stanhill Farm, Dartford A little further into Kent is the beautiful, family-owned, Stanhill Farm in Dartford, which isn't too far from stations with easy links to Central London. Another farm with the chance for pick-your-owns and picnics, it also has a magnificent sunflower field with a farm shop, café and bakery on site.

© Getty Images Some sunflower fields are still open into the open autumn Meopham PYO, Meopham Just over an hour from St. Pancras is the magnificent Meopham, where you'll see all kinds of produce from gooseberries and plums to sunflowers and Christmas trees. There's also a tea room on site open for brunch, cakes and afternoon teas, but, most of all, it's a dog-friendly farm, so feel free to bring your furry friend for a weekend trip along with the rest of the family.