Why Amsterdam is the ultimate romantic getaway this autumn

As our first wedding anniversary approached, I found myself searching for the ideal getaway. Unfortunately, my husband hates flying, so the idea of hopping on the Eurostar at London St Pancras - no hassle, no stress, and none of the pre-flight anxiety - made Amsterdam the perfect destination. Known for its iconic canals, colourful flower markets, and world-class museums, I couldn’t wait to explore this historic city together.

The Eurostar is always a dreamy start to any trip. Stepping onto the train at St Pancras, it was exciting to know that the final stop would be just moments away from Amsterdam’s scenic canals. As I hit play on my Spotify playlist and the train pulled away from the platform, I was already fully romanticising the weekend ahead, daydreaming about cobbled streets, quaint architecture, and the picturesque bridges waiting to be discovered.

© GUIDO PIJPER Crisp evenings along Amsterdam’s canals make autumn perfect for exploring its charming streets

Where we stayed

You're certainly not stuck for choice when it comes to places to stay in Amsterdam. I'd wholeheartedly recommend the Avani Museum Quarter hotel, situated near Museumplein, where you;ll find many of Amsterdam's most famous museums, from the Rijksmuseum to Van Gogh. The rooms are spacious and clean, with glorious panoramic views overlooking the canals and stunning Dutch architecture. It was the perfect base to relax after travelling, with a 24-hour pantry serving cold drinks and snacks, plus in-room dining.

© Vasco Celio Relax in style with stunning canal views

Just across the road in Amsterdam's Museum Quarter lies the lively De Pijp neighbourhood, where we discovered some incredible restaurants, including an unforgettable pizzeria called De Pizzabakkers on our first night. The area is full of buzzing terrace bars and local markets, so you're never far from great food, culture, and nightlife.

Idyllic activities

One of the most charming things about Amsterdam is that you can simply sit in a café or bar and watch the world go by, or stroll along cobbled streets, admiring the canals and quirky houses. But the city also has plenty of activities to offer, from romantic canal trips and stand-up paddleboarding to world-class museums, galleries, and flower markets.

Since our hotel was so close to Museumplein, we visited the Rijksmuseum. It felt good to step away from phones and laptops and just immerse ourselves in history and art, especially the Van Gogh collection, which includes his famous self-portrait.

© Getty Images The iconic Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam

Mostly, though, we spent our time wandering the canal-lined streets, finding cosy spots to sip a cold beer, indulging in the city’s infamous Dutch crêpes, or browsing postcards and artwork in independent shops. It’s incredibly easy to get lost in the charm and romance of Amsterdam.

Romantic rooftop dining

Amsterdam is also known for its incredible restaurant scene, with something for every budget and appetite. One standout venue for us was Selva, a Latin American restaurant on the 24th floor of the nhow Amsterdam RAI design hotel.

Selva in Amsterdam: a Latin American dining experience high above the city

With interiors inspired by the Amazon rainforest and 360-degree views of the city, it made the perfect setting for a celebratory anniversary meal - delicious food paired with a beautiful backdrop.