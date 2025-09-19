The London Luxe List: September

Looking for luxurious experiences in London this month? Whether you want to find a cosy date night spot with stylish interiors and exquisite food, spend time at the V&A's new must-see exhibition, or enjoy Idris Elba's champagne with a side of one of the city's most iconic pies, there’s so much on offer in the capital. From the most sought-after dining destinations to the finest museums, we've curated a list of editor-approved recommendations.

Bob Bob Ricard

Soho

Bob Bob Ricard’s latest seasonal menu, in collaboration with Idris Elba’s Porte Noire, might be their most indulgent yet. And yes, the Champagne and Chicken pie is worth the hype. Think buttery, golden pastry and a rich, velvety filling with just enough hint of fizz to lift it. There’s also a rich and decadent Grouse and Cognac dish on the menu that's perfect for cosy autumn evenings. The limited-edition pie whistles are a charming touch, and the Champagne cocktail? Perfection. It’s British comfort food, turned all the way up.

Visit bobbobricard.com

V&A Marie Antoinette Style

South Kensington

Opening 20 September, the V&A’s Marie Antoinette Style exhibition is a love letter to fashion’s most misunderstood icon. From candy-striped silks to glittering hairpins and beaded slippers worn by the Queen herself, it captures the extravagance of Versailles while threading in intimate, rarely-seen fragments of her real life like handwritten letters, and her favourite scents. Opulent yet deeply human, it’s a celebration of style, spectacle and the woman behind the myth. An unmissable experience for fashion and history lovers alike.

Visit vam.ac.uk

Serra

Mayfair

The new sister hotel to London's iconic Rosewood has just opened its doors in Mayfair, and with its stylish, elegant interiors and Southern Mediterranean cuisine, the Serra restaurant is tipped to become a new hot spot. Inviting guests to embrace the joy of sharing, you can expect mezze spreads laid out like edible mosaics, seafood kissed by the grill, and traditional hand-rolled pastas, all made using the freshest, seasonal ingredients. It also features a beautiful cocktail bar.

Visit rosewoodhotels.com

Chez Lui

Notting Hill

If you're looking for the perfect cosy date night restaurant this autumn, you won't find better than Notting Hill's new Parisian bistro Chez Lui. The latest opening from the Bagatelle Group is intimate and incredibly stylish with impeccable food and the warmest French service. Expect candlelit tables dressed in crisp white linens, plush velvet banquettes in rich aubergine tones, and walls adorned with curious objets d’art. On the menu? Think fresh sea bass carpaccio, the most succulent steak, and classic Tarte Tatin crowned with silky mascarpone cream. Top it off with a delicious Chablis or Cotes du Rhone.

Visit chezluibistrot.com

Dalloway Terrace

West End

On 10 September, Dalloway Terrace continues its exclusive Wine Dinner series, inviting guests to indulge in an enchanting evening of fine dining and conversation. Join acclaimed winemakers Mark and Sarah Driver of Rathfinny Estate for a guided tasting of England’s most elegant wines. Expect exquisite pairings, from delicate Cornish octopus with Blanc de Blancs to rich beef with Blanc de Noirs, served alongside stories from the vineyard. Set on London’s most romantic terrace, the four-course culinary experience ends sweetly with a rhubarb tart and Rathfinny Rosé.

Visit dallowayterrace.com