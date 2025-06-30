The London Luxe List: July

Looking for luxurious experiences in London this month? Whether you want to visit the city's most glamorous late-night lounge bars, explore playful pop-ups from the most-loved luxury British brands, or are just in the mood to indulge, there’s so much on offer in the capital. From the most sought-after dining destinations to the unmissable F1, we've curated a list of editor-approved recommendations.

NYX

Mayfair

Tucked discreetly beneath the elegant Gaia restaurant lies NYX Mayfair, a seductive and glamorous speakeasy-style lounge. Inspired by the mythical Greek Goddess of the Night, it's a mood-lit hideaway that evokes a world of divine decadence. A dramatic contrast to the light, ethereal charm of its sister space upstairs, the atmosphere is laced with mystery, allure, and just the right amount of chaos - a nod to the ancient gods that inspired its design.

From 9pm, guests are welcomed into a refined lounge setting, where impeccably crafted cocktails are served with flair by expert mixologists. The pace builds throughout the evening, with an electric shift in energy from midnight until late, as resident and guest DJs curate a soundtrack for the city’s most discerning night owls.

The interiors are as striking as the crowd: think moody opulence, rich textures, and dramatic lighting, with a state-of-the-art sound system and a warm, members-club feel.

Visit gaia-restaurants.com

Restaurant 1890

Covent Garden

With just 26 covers, Restaurant 1890 by Gordon Ramsay offers one of London’s most intimate Michelin-starred dining experiences. This month, the restaurant unveils three exquisite new wine pairings, curated by Executive Head Chef James Sharp and Group Head of Wine Giuseppe D’Aniello, to elevate its seasonal tasting menu.

Each pairing tells a story of terroir and time - from the alpine heights and ocean depths of Altus et Profundus (£149), to the fire-forged minerality of Vina Vulcanica (£179), and the aged elegance of Virtus Patientiae (£225), a tribute to the art of patience.

A celebration of nature’s extremes and the beauty of balance, the new pairings are now available as a seasonal addition to this acclaimed culinary journey.

Visit gordonramsayrestaurants.com

F1 Grand Prix Fusion Lounge

Silverstone

A little outside of London, the F1 Grand Prix will take place at the iconic Silverstone track from 3-6 July. The glamour of motorsport meets the pinnacle of hospitality at Fusion Lounge, which is more than just a place to watch the race - it’s an experience that defines the high-octane social calendar of the summer. Offering front-row access to the adrenaline-charged action, with unrivalled views of the track, guests can take it all in from the elevated outdoor terrace, a luxury grandstand seat, or the chic indoor lounge.

There will be free-flowing champagne and signature cocktails, as well as a decadent all-day gourmet menu, plus a heady mix of live entertainment, celebrity guest appearances, and charismatic compères guiding you through the race-day revelry. It's without question one of the most coveted tickets on the F1 calendar.

Visit hospitality.silverstone.co.uk

Jo Malone's Raspberry Ripple Experience

South Bank

This month, the British seaside is making a glamorous detour to the capital, as Jo Malone London unveils a sun-drenched celebration of scent and nostalgia on the banks of the River Thames. From 3-6 July, London’s South Bank will be transformed, inspired by the brand’s deliciously joyful new fragrance: Raspberry Ripple. Evoking the golden days of childhood summers, this limited-edition scent is a playful swirl of ripe raspberries, redcurrants, and a creamy base of white musk - a modern twist on the beloved ice cream flavour.

Guests are invited to step into this whimsical world via a vibrant seaside boardwalk, complete with charming beach huts that offer immersive sensory experiences tailored to the fragrance. Each hut reveals a moment of discovery, from interactive scent explorations to creative touches like retro bunting making and digital postcard sending, ideal for capturing the spirit of a seaside escape in the heart of the city. And of course, no visit would be complete without the ultimate treat: a scoop of Raspberry Ripple ice cream.

Visit jomalone.co.uk