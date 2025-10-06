The most underrated European destinations to visit for a winter break

There are many destinations that spring to mind when thinking about a winter escape, but if you're on the hunt for somewhere a little different, these underrated European spots might be just what you're looking for. This time of the year is often a great time for a getaway, especially for a solo venture or a romantic weekend trip , as the prices drop thanks to the kids being back at school. Not only that, but a stint of relaxation before the whirlwind of Christmas is always a good idea.

From places that still offer warm weather later in the year, to scenic backdrops offering beautiful, mountainous hikes, and luxury island life, too, click through the gallery to see these destinations in Europe that are the perfect location for a mini break from the UK, without venturing too far or breaking the bank.

© Getty Images Madeira, Portugal If you're in search of rugged coastlines, hikes offering sprawling views and warm weather well into the final weeks of the year, then this north Atlantic archipelago, an autonomous region of Portugal, will likely fulfil the brief. Its mild weather and endlessly green coastlines, famous for its incredibly scenic walks, have cemented its nickname 'the island of eternal spring', and if that's enough to tempt you, nothing else will. There are plenty of markets, a bustling marina full of eateries and bars where you sit and sip cocktails and marvel at the blue ocean in front of you.



© Getty Images Cádiz, Spain Cádiz is full of history with its ancient buildings and stunning Catedral de Cádiz. It's widely considered the oldest continuously inhabited city in Europe, so it's drenched in culture to immerse yourself in. Another great option is looking for guaranteed decent weather, delicious food and a buzzing atmosphere.

© Getty Images Durres, Albania Albania has enjoyed a phenomenal surge in tourism in the last couple of years, so much so that it's become the place to be for those seeking unspoiled beaches and landscapes. Temperatures do drop later in the year, but you'll be feeling mild compared to the sub-zero temperatures that we can endure here in the UK at the height of winter. Durrës, specifically, is a port city that is full of history and is where the famous Roman amphitheatre is located.



© Getty Images Valletta, Malta I ventured to Valletta in Malta some years back, and I was struck by how beautiful it is. While other places like the island of Comino attract a huge crowd of tourists thanks to its blue lagoon, Valletta is naturally more equipped, meaning you won't be on a packed beach, but instead feel like you're enjoying a city break with beautiful views and rich culture.

