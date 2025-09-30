The most romantic UK towns for a weekend break - including the 'happiest' and 'most beautiful'

One of the best ways to rest and recharge the batteries is by taking a trip with a loved one. It's good for the soul to have a change of scenery from time to time, particularly if it encourages long walks outdoors to embrace nature or an endless stretch of coast. It's an opportunity to unclench the jaw, drop the shoulders and take a deep breath in and out. In our wonderful homeland, we're spoilt for choice on where to go for a swift two-day escape. Whether it's taking in the stunning views of the northeast coast, hiking in the Lake District, or enjoying a leisurely ramble down the cobbled streets of the Cotswolds, these locations across all corners of the UK and Northern Ireland are wonderful places to visit for your romantic getaway.

© Getty Images Bibury, the Cotswolds Given that this quaint village was once labelled "the most beautiful village in England" by William Morris, you'd be silly not to consider Bibury for a loved-up trip with your beau. Nestled in the heart of the Cotswolds (it's also dubbed as the 'capital' of the Cotswolds), Bibury offers rows of charming cottage houses built from distinctive Cotswold stone, enhancing the village's historic and traditional good looks – people come from all over to marvel at Arlington Row. There are also hearty pubs, cosy cafes for a delicious morning roast blend, plus boutique hotels nearby to accommodate visitors.



© Getty Images Grasmere, Lake District It's difficult to imagine the Lake District not appearing on such a list since it offers world-famous and breathtaking views. Although there are several different spots in the area worth visiting, the town of Grasmere is inherently romantic, as William Wordsworth famously lived there towards the end of the 18th century. What could be more perfect than exploring the town that one of the leaders of the English Romantic era once called home?



© Getty Images Bath, Somerset Another area to get your history fix during your romantic break is the city of Bath in Somerset. Famed for its premium hotels, fantastic restaurants, its links to the literature of Jane Austen and, of course, the Roman Baths, it's a location that can provide everything you need to heighten a dreamy escape.



© Shutterstock / Stefan-Kadar Brockenhurst, the New Forest Offering the perfect place for some woodland walks is Brockenhurst in the New Forest. As one of the larger towns in the area, Brockenhurst is a good option for a countryside jaunt where you'll come across wild ponies, donkeys and cows roaming the high street. You can also find walking trails, inviting pubs and boutique shops to peruse. Local estate agent, Leaders, declared it the most "beautiful place to live", so it's worth a trip to see what all the fuss is about.



© Getty Images Portree, the Isle of Skye, Scotland Fancy spectacular coastal views and exploring charming pubs and shops? Then Portree, the capital of the Isle of Skye, is a great option. The port town in the Inner Hebrides will offer culture, fun boat trips, friendly locals and a scenic backdrop that'll take your breath away.



© Getty Images Padstow, Cornwall From the top of the UK to the bottom, Padstow is a fantastic choice if a Cornish retreat is calling your name. A favourite of mine, Padstow's fishing port is a wonderful place that everyone should visit. Although it can be busy, a visit in off-peak months will mean that you can embrace rich history, pretty architecture and some of the best seafood you'll ever eat.



© Getty Images Wells-next-the-Sea, Norfolk Another place that holds a special place in my heart is Wells-next-the-Sea in Norfolk. While its neighbour, Holkham, also offers a stretching coast beloved by the Prince and Princess of Wales, Wells-next-the-Sea has one of the most pristine beach landscapes ever. So much so that, frankly, it can be hard to believe it's really England. The port town also offers local eateries and boat trips for visitors to enjoy.



© Getty Images Pembroke, Wales Wales has endless beautiful places to see, and Pembroke is one not to be missed. A town that dates back 900 years and is famous for its Norman Castle, there's plenty to see and do for those who wish to absorb culture during a weekend escape. Its varied coastline and numerous beaches will provide a salt air fix, too.



© Getty Images Berwick-upon-Tweed, Northumberland The northernmost town in England was recently listed in the list of 'happiest' places to live in the UK, so be warned - savouring its charm for a weekend escape might have you tempted to sell up and move there. The cobbled streets, castles and boat trips will have you embracing the port town's way of living in no time.

