8 charming Christmas markets in Europe to make your Hallmark movie fantasies come true

Christmas markets in London are wonderful, but let's be honest, mainland Europe wipe the floor with us. And rightly so, given that the tradition of Christmas markets originated in central European cities in the Middle Ages, where they would put on what was then known as Wintermärkte. If you're planning a trip over to the continent to lap up a festive atmosphere this holiday season, then keep in mind these beautiful cities to make your destination of choice so that you can see the dazzling displays of lights, food and more.

It wouldn't be a challenge to make a metre-long list of Christmas markets in Europe. But here are a few to note that will leave you feeling warm and festive, and full of excitement for the most wonderful time of the year.

© Getty Images Antwerp, Belgium Location: Multiple across the city centre, including The Grote Markt, Suikerrui, and Steenplein by Antwerp Steen Castle Open date: December 5 to January 6 Prepare to be blinded by the lights of Antwerp's various festive markets. More than 100 stalls make up the endless fun, with ice skating and beautiful architecture making it truly unmissable.

© Getty Images Berlin, Germany Location: Various spots across the German capital, including Alexanderplatz, Schöneberg Market and Charlottenburg Palace. Open date: Ranging from the end of November and early December until late December/early January. Having been to a Christmas market in Berlin myself, I can attest to how magical it is. There's something new to see at every turn, and I was blown away by how cosy and atmospheric it was. I have warm memories of cheery music, lively vibes and the smell of warm mulled wine and bratwurst filling the air.

© Getty Images Helsinki, Finland Location: Tuomaan Markkinat, Senate Square Open date: Late November until late December The main Christmas market in Helsinki is the one in Senate Square with the beautifully lit-up cathedral in the background. Gentle music, sweet smells and friendly locals make up the genetic makeup, and with over 100 stalls with homemade crafts, food and more, there's plenty to see.

© Getty Images Wroclaw, Poland Location: The city's Market Square Open date: November 21 to January 7 (closed Christmas Day and Boxing Day) Carnival rides with 'flying reindeer', mulled wine and smoked cheese are just some of the things you can look forward to if you're paying a visit to this Christmas market in Wroclaw's Market Square. Purchase gifts, sample local delicacies, and soak up a buzzing atmosphere at this special event, which will run into January.

© Getty Images Colmar, France Location: Located in the heart of the historic town centre Open date: November 25 to December 29 No, it's not a scene from Beauty and the Beast, but it's equally beautiful. Stroll through illuminated streets, marvel at stunning architecture and sample some of the best food you'll likely ever eat. There are six markets in the centre of town, making the bustling area a wonderful winter wonderland. This market is very high on our list to visit.

© Shutterstock / Ivan Nemet Zagreb, Croatia Location: Numerous markets across the city Open date: Begins on the Saturday before the first Sunday of Advent and runs through the first week of January With more than 25 individual Christmas markets within Zagreb, you could do a Christmas market crawl if you wanted. Each of them has its own independent themes and activities, but they all share a wonderful atmosphere and fun in common. Visitors can enjoy ice skating, traditional food and crafts, plus explore the historic ridge tunnel, which is transformed into a magical wonderland.

© Getty Images Cologne, Germany Location: Heinzels Winter Fairytale at Heumarkt, or Cologne Cathedral Open date: Mid-November until the week before Christmas Picture Advent concerts, gorgeous decorations and a Christmas Circus, and you might get an image of what the Christmas markets in Cologne are like. With the cathedral in the background, the sustainable-friendly market looks positively enchanting with more than 100 free events.